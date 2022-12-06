Read full article on original website
ABYC announces agenda for SUR/TECH conference
The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) announced the agenda and opened registration for its SUR/TECH virtual conference, Feb. 7-8, 2023, offering continuing education for marine surveyors, technicians and other marine industry professionals. Attendees can choose one day based on topics of interest, or attend both days and earn up to 10 continuing education credits (CEUs).
