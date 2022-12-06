ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
boatingindustry.com

ABYC announces agenda for SUR/TECH conference

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) announced the agenda and opened registration for its SUR/TECH virtual conference, Feb. 7-8, 2023, offering continuing education for marine surveyors, technicians and other marine industry professionals. Attendees can choose one day based on topics of interest, or attend both days and earn up to 10 continuing education credits (CEUs).

Comments / 0

Community Policy