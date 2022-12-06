Read full article on original website
Related
Week 14 fantasy football rankings: Sleepers, risks and best options at QB, RB, WR, TE, D/ST and kicker
The Sportsnaut Week 14 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances,
Nick Sirianni comments on Odell Beckham Jr. rumors as Eagles speculation grows
Odell Beckham Jr. was floated as an option for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Nick Sirianni commented on the matter Friday afternoon. Considering how long OBJ has been a free agent, just about every team has been mentioned as a potential landing spot at this juncture. Enter the Philadelphia Eagles, and...
Willson Contreras twists the knife in Cubs during Cardinals press conference
New St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras — tasked with replacing Yadier Molina — twisted the knife in his former team, the Chicago Cubs, during his press conference. Willson Contreras was forced to imagine life as a St. Louis Cardinal for quite some time. Once he wasn’t dealt...
Cardinals should make a Jose Quintana upgrade with this trade
Now that Jose Quintana has signed with the Mets, the Cardinals are left to search for another arm to bolster their rotation. While the St. Louis Cardinals were busy looking to sign their replacement for legendary catcher Yadier Molina, Jose Quintana took the opportunity to sign with the team showing him the money.
A Giants trade after losing out on Aaron Judge
The San Francisco Giants missed out on free agent outfielder Aaron Judge, but they can get a pretty big name on the trade block to throw into their outfield. The San Francisco Giants were in the running for star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge. Even though they reportedly made an offer in the neighborhood of $360 million, Judge decided on Wednesday morning that he wanted to return to the New York Yankees. The deal is reportedly worth $360 million over nine years.
Braves GM’s latest comments should scare fans about Dansby Swanson
Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos latest comments on the offseason won’t make them happy about their chances of bringing back Dansby Swanson. The Atlanta Braves have been relatively quiet at the MLB Winter Meetings, while they watched their division rivals in the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets all make huge signings. But given the Braves’ roster construct, they’re relatively set for the foreseeable future. But there was one key player set to hit free agency, and that was shortstop Dansby Swanson.
Colorado Football: Coach Prime is assembling an all-star coaching staff
Players are not the only ones who want to join Coach Prime and Colorado Football. It was apparent that new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders would get players. Coach Prime flipped Travis Hunter from Florida State and Kevin Coleman from Florida State and Miami. High school players from Colorado said they’d stay home and play for Colorado if Sanders took the job.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0