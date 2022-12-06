Read full article on original website
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
5 West Michigan Parks Are Receiving Big Face Lifts Thanks To Gov. Whitmer and the Michigan DNR
Parks are an important part of any community, and we're all very lucky that Michigan offers so many community green spaces for free to all of us. But, those parks still need a little TLC from year to year so we can continue to enjoy them for generations. That's why...
Did You Know These 5 Interesting Facts About West Michigan?
Muskegon is known for many things: fishing, sailing regattas, and being a popular vacation spot. But did you know that there would not be any snowboards without the invention of 'Snufers' made in Muskegon?. For the full story, check out this article. Also, the iconic Raggedy Ann doll was first...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Enjoy timeless views, ‘New-American cuisine’ at Muskegon’s Lake Bluff Grille
MUSKEGON, MI - Lake Bluff Grille has become a favorite for people to grab a bite to eat and a few specialty drinks while enjoying breathtaking views on Muskegon Lake since opening in June. The restaurant, named after its location on the bluff overlooking Muskegon Lake, is owned by the...
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this week
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Michigan restaurant location in Grand Rapids.
WWMTCw
Annual contest names Red Oak biggest tree in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Since 1993 ReLeaf Michigan, a state-wide nonprofit tree organization, has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through its 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt. contest. Janie Bare, of Kalamazoo, submitted the winning entry; a red oak, spanning 226-inches and almost 19 feet,...
DNR announces funding for 4 park projects in West Michigan
The projects will be covered by grants from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
We’ll Miss These 10 Grand Rapids Restaurants That Closed Their Doors In 2022
We're always sad to see some of our favorite food spots go. Here are some of the restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022 in the greater Grand Rapids area that will be sorely missed. Olga's Kitchen (Woodland Mall Location) The Reason: The owners of Olga's Kitchen issued a statement...
Take this 1.5-Hour Route to See the Best Wyoming & Grandville Christmas Lights. Includes Jenison & Hudsonville, too!
If want a fun-filled evening of looking at Christmas lights in the Granville-Jenison-Wyoming-Hudsonville area, this is the route for you!. Start off with a sweet cookie & ice cream treat from the Underground Cookie Club -perhaps the Christmas cake ice cream treat? – and chase it down with 18 fantastic light displays.
Kendall College shutting down decades-old UICA
The Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts is shutting down after more than four decades.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
Grand Rapids mansion open for tours to raise money for CASA
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The historic VanderJagt Mansion on Plainfield Avenue is decked out for the holidays and welcoming visitors for tours Friday and Saturday. Proceeds will support the nonprofit Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kent County. 13 ON YOUR SIDE first toured the home in May 2021...
retailleader.com
Meijer Opening 2 Smaller Grocery Stores
Meijer in January will open two Meijer Grocery stores in Michigan. The stores are part of a new format that is smaller than its supercenters but larger than its market concept. According to the release, the stores are designed for the ease and convenience of shoppers. Meijer is gearing up...
WOOD
MSP: Bust yields $300,000 in stolen vehicles, trailers
Police say they got back some $300,000 in stolen cars, ATV and trailers when they busted an auto theft ring in the Three Rivers area. (Dec. 7, 2022) MSP: Bust yields $300,000 in stolen vehicles, trailers. Police say they got back some $300,000 in stolen cars, ATV and trailers when...
Muskegon residents & commuters asked to participate in survey on housing needs
Bowen National Research will be coming to Muskegon to determine the housing conditions in the city. The research film will also determine the future housing needs of its residents and workers.
WOOD
Holland High School senior overcomes cultural barriers
Holland High School senior overcomes cultural barriers. Prosecutor fights release of man accused of killing …. He confessed to shooting and killing his dad, but this Kent City man was on the verge of being released to the community. The Kent County Prosecutor called him “exceedingly dangerous” and fought his release from a psychiatric hospital. (Dec. 9, 2022)
Muskegon football player dead after fight with osteosarcoma
Dametrius "Meechie" Walker, a Muskegon-area teen who touched the lives of many University of Michigan fans, has died.
New Chick-fil-A Restaurant Opens This Week in Grand Rapids Area Location
You can't go wrong when it comes to Chick-fil-A restaurants in Michigan. Chick-fil-A was most recently voted as the number one fast food restaurant across the country, including Michigan. There are two simple reasons why Chick-fil-A is so good:. 1. Great food. 2. Excellent service. I take my family to...
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
What’s With All the Scarves on Poles and Trees in Downtown Grand Rapids?
Have you noticed the scarves tied to poles and trees in downtown Grand Rapids? Have you wondered what it was all about? It's simple...it's people helping people, in a simple and loving way. Let's call it the Grand Rapids scarf project. There are a lot of people in need this...
