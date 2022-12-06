Read full article on original website
North County’s Lucy Pace Scores A Spot On The Tennis Dream Team
(Bonne Terre) Lucy Pace of the North County Raiders was voted onto the Regional Radio Girls Tennis Dream Team. The junior was a state qualifier in the singles tournament and had a record of 23-3 in singles and 20-1 in doubles. Pace was thankful for those that have helped her along this tennis journey…
Farmington’s Junior Evan Fuller Cross County Dream Teamer
(Farmington) Evan Fuller led the Farmington Knight to a place on the podium this year at the state cross country meet and in the process earned himself a place on the Regional Radio Dream Team. Fuller finished 22nd as an individual in Class Four. He was proud of how he was able to improve this year…
Friday Sports Preview
–67TH STEIGHORST TOURNAMENT IN HILLSBORO– — SEMIFINALS ON J98 AT 5:15:
South Iron’s Drew Gayle Is Back On The Volleyball Dream Team
(Annapolis) Drew Gayle of the South Iron Panthers was voted onto the Regional Radio Volleyball Dream Team for the second time. Gayle had a milestone season that saw her reach 1,000 career kills and 1,500 career assists. She was happy to see her name on the Dream Team again…. South...
Steighorst Tournament Semifinals Friday Night
3d modelled and rendered basketball hoop. (HILLSBORO) The semifinal round of the 67th Gene Steighorst Tournament at Hillsboro High School takes place Friday night, December 9, as #5 Hillsboro with a record of 2-0, faces #1 seed Park Hills with a record of 1-1 at 5:30pm. Following that game it will be #2 Festus, 3-0, against #3 North County who has a record of 2-2. Hillsboro coach Brian Sucharski talks about what it will take to beat Park Hills.
Saturday Sports Scoreboard
–67TH STEIGHORST TOURNAMENT IN HILLSBORO– — CHAMPIONSHIP AT 5 PM ON J98:. MAC WOMEN VS HILL COLLEGE @ HOBBS, NEW MEXICO NEW MEXICO JC INVITATIONAL 3:00 PM.
Fredericktown’s Gresham to JeffCo
(Fredericktown) Fredericktown’s Ryleigh Gresham is moving from one winning program to another. The hitter was a main cog in helping the Blackcats to a 22-10-1 record this season. She selected Jefferson College in Hillsboro as her college destination…. Gresham made 157 kills this year and hit 36%. She led...
Jefferson College Marketing & Public Relations Department receives multiple awards
(Jefferson County) For the tenth consecutive year, the Jefferson College Marketing and Public Relations Department has been recognized for its creative and professional excellence by the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations (NCMPR). Roger Barrentine is the Director of Marketing and Public Relations at the college. He says the...
OUTDOORS: State adds new firearms deer hunting opportunities for 2023
As firearms deer hunting opportunities in Missouri are winding down for 2022, hunters in Jefferson County and other areas have a few new chances to say “wait till next year.”. The state Conservation Commission last week approved dates and new regulations for next season. The primary schedule stays the...
Ed Crouch – Service 12/13/22 11 a.m.
Ed Crouch of Farmington has died at the age of 84. His funeral service will be on Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Burial will be in the Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Visitation is Monday at 5 o’clock and...
Gary Wayne White – Service – 12/12/22 at 2 p.m.
Gary Wayne White of Doe Run died December 6th at the age of 76. The funeral service will be Monday afternoon at 2 at the Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Visitation for Gary White is Monday afternoon from 1 until 2 at the Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
Charles W. Gibbar – Service – 12/17/22 at 11 a.m.
Charles Gibbar of Perryville died December 8th at the age of 92. The funeral service will be Saturday morning, December 17th at 11 at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Burial will be at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Cemetery in Silver Lake. Visitation for Charles Gibbar...
James L. West, Sr. – Service 12/12/22 At 11:30 A.M.
James L. West, Sr. of Farmington died Tuesday at the age of 95. The funeral service is Monday morning, December 12th at 11:30 at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Farmington. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Visitation for James West, Sr. is Monday morning,...
One employee dies in accident at Missouri lead mine
One man dies in a mining accident in Viburnum. The Doe Run Company confirms that Hagen Barton, an employee of the company’s Casteel Mine, died Tuesday while working underground. His body was discovered along a haul road outside his vehicle and he was unresponsive. Both the Mine Safety and Health Administration and local authorities are investigating.
Viburnum Community Mourns After Accident Claims Life of Lead Miner
(Viburnum) The Viburnum area is mourning the death of one of their own today. A miner lost his life Tuesday at around noon in a lead mine accident in Iron County. According to a family member, Hagen Barton was killed while working underground at the Doe Run Company’s Casteel Mine in Bixby.
Don’t Miss Christmas in the Valley This Saturday
(Ironton) Families are welcome to visit the Arcadia Valley this weekend for some holiday cheer. Jim Scaggs is the presiding commissioner of Iron County. He invites you out to the courthouse square on Saturday. Scaggs says the heart of Ironton currently has the look of one of those old fashioned...
Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022
Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
Hillsboro Chamber Christmas parade is Saturday
(Hillsboro) The annual Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade will take place Saturday evening. The parade lineup starts behind the Hillsboro Intermediate School, travels south on Highway 21, and ends near Hillsboro City Hall. Mandy Alley is a member of the Hillsboro Chamber and is the parade coordinator. She says they have several activities planned after the parade ends.
Friday early morning accidents in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single vehicle accident in Jefferson County on Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2001 Ford F150 driven by 26-year-old Kolleen Hughes was driving on Highway 30 west of Whisper Valley Road when she travelled off the south side of the road to avoid a deer and overturned.
