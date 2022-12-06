Read full article on original website
Man found guilty in deadly Aug. 2019 shooting on Hanover Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was found guilty Thursday in a deadly shooting that took place on Hanover Street in August 2019. Shannon Johnson, 18 at the time of his arrest, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after police said he shot 41-year-old Timothy Haman in the back […]
Suspects charged with attempted murder, witness tampering in Moncks Corner shooting
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (12/9): Suspect fired 'at least' 47 shots after following murder witness home: Moncks Corner PD. Two suspects are facing charges in connection to a shooting in Moncks Corner in November, town officials announced on Thursday. On Nov. 10, officers responded to Johnny Reb...
CCSO: Man arrested for string of 2020 assaults
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to multiple assaults that happened in the Sherwood Mobile Home Park in April of 2020. Carlos Josue Caban (41) was extradited from New Jersey Tuesday. Deputies issued warrants for his arrest shortly after...
Man on trial for fatal downtown Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The suspect accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old on Hanover Street in 2019 is on trial. Shannon Johnson, 18 years old at the time of the incident, is on trial for murder. Johnson is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Victim’s family reacts to verdict in fatal downtown shooting: ‘He got what he deserved’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old in downtown Charleston in 2019 has been found guilty on Thursday. A jury found Shannon Johnson guilty of shooting and killing Timothy Haman Jr. on Hanover Street. Johnson, 18 years old at the time of the incident,...
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Ravenel motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. Mark Utley, 25, of Georgia, died at approximately 4:34 p.m. at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash. The crash happened at...
BCSO: Man arrested on drug, gun charges after Cross traffic stop
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested in Cross after being pulled over and found with a handgun and drugs. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said a patrolling deputy stopped a “suspicious” vehicle in the area of the Spiers Boat Landing in Cross.
Williamsburg deputies investigating Nov. 13 shooting in Kingstree
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for information related to a shooting in Kingstree that occurred in November. According to WCSO, deputies responded to Rabbits Foot Loop on Nov. 13 and found a victim with a gunshot wound. Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital where […]
Woman arrested amid investigation into stolen vehicle
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 36-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a vehicle after she and another person were given a ride from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley. The victim said told officers with the Charleston Police Department that picked up the two individuals – who he knew only as ‘Andy’ and ‘Tabatha’ […]
Student found with gun at Summerville High School
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A juvenile student was taken into custody at Summerville High School on Thursday after they were found to be in possession of a gun. Officials with the Summerville Police Department said they received a tip from a student that another juvenile had a gun. The gun was discovered Thursday afternoon and […]
Moncks Corner man charged with witness intimidation
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- A Moncks Corner man is facing multiple charges after allegedly colluding with a Berkeley County inmate to intimidate a court witness. Josiah Limehouse was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, intimidation of witnesses, and two counts of malicious injury […]
Closing arguments expected Thursday in trial for deadly Aug. 2019 shooting on Hanover Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Closing arguments are set to begin Thursday morning for a man accused in a deadly August 2019 shooting on Hanover Street. Shannon Johnson, 18 at the time of his arrest, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after police said he shot a 41-year-old man […]
Man arrested after claiming to have bomb in Mt. Pleasant bank robbery
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Police have announced an arrest of a man following a bank robbery last Friday. Police have arrested Scott Tunis, 43, on charges of armed robbery and bomb or replica threat with a hoax device. MPPD officers responded to the Truist Bank at 2692 Highway 17 on December 2 […]
Student arrested after fires at Summerville High School
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department has arrested one student following two Wednesday morning fires at Summerville High School. According to SPD, two separate fires were reported on the first and second floor of the building. A message sent out to parents indicated that at least one of the fires was in a […]
Georgetown County deputies to conduct traffic safety checkpoints
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are cracking down on unsafe driving. The agency’s traffic unit will conduct at least one checkpoint over the next thirty days to help reduce traffic accidents and fatalities in the county. “This effort is partially funded by the 2022-2023 Highway Traffic Safety Grant from the South […]
CPD: Pedestrian struck near Meeting and Market Streets
CPD: Pedestrian struck near Meeting and Market Streets. Community members celebrate former BCSD superintendent …. People in Berkeley County came together Thursday night for a celebration to show support for former school district superintendent Deon Jackson who was fired last month. Russell Watt’s Trip and Costume of a Lifetime at...
Man arrested in North Charleston shooting, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a 56-year-old man in connection to a shooting Tuesday morning. Romero De Vestel Crawford, 56, is charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Officers...
Deputies: One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Ravenel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a motorcyclist died after a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The crash closed the southbound lane of the highway; however,...
18-year-old faces charges after gun found outside Charleston County elementary school
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say an 18-year-old man has been charged in connection to a gun being found on school property Monday morning. Micah O’Leary Clinton, 18, faces charges of unlawful carry of a pistol and carrying a weapon on school grounds, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
Concern over 18-wheelers parked overnight in West Ashley
Concern over 18-wheelers parked overnight in West …. Concern over 18-wheelers parked overnight in West Ashley. Holiday candlelight vigil held for survivors of homicide. Birds from nearby landfill causing chaos in West …. Birds from nearby landfill causing chaos in West Ashley neighborhood. Alex Murdaugh makes appearance in pre-trial hearing.
