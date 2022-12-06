ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

counton2.com

CCSO: Man arrested for string of 2020 assaults

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to multiple assaults that happened in the Sherwood Mobile Home Park in April of 2020. Carlos Josue Caban (41) was extradited from New Jersey Tuesday. Deputies issued warrants for his arrest shortly after...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man on trial for fatal downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The suspect accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old on Hanover Street in 2019 is on trial. Shannon Johnson, 18 years old at the time of the incident, is on trial for murder. Johnson is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Ravenel motorcycle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. Mark Utley, 25, of Georgia, died at approximately 4:34 p.m. at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash. The crash happened at...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Williamsburg deputies investigating Nov. 13 shooting in Kingstree

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for information related to a shooting in Kingstree that occurred in November. According to WCSO, deputies responded to Rabbits Foot Loop on Nov. 13 and found a victim with a gunshot wound. Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital where […]
KINGSTREE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman arrested amid investigation into stolen vehicle

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 36-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a vehicle after she and another person were given a ride from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley. The victim said told officers with the Charleston Police Department that picked up the two individuals – who he knew only as ‘Andy’ and ‘Tabatha’ […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Student found with gun at Summerville High School

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A juvenile student was taken into custody at Summerville High School on Thursday after they were found to be in possession of a gun. Officials with the Summerville Police Department said they received a tip from a student that another juvenile had a gun. The gun was discovered Thursday afternoon and […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Moncks Corner man charged with witness intimidation

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- A Moncks Corner man is facing multiple charges after allegedly colluding with a Berkeley County inmate to intimidate a court witness. Josiah Limehouse was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, intimidation of witnesses, and two counts of malicious injury […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Student arrested after fires at Summerville High School

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department has arrested one student following two Wednesday morning fires at Summerville High School. According to SPD, two separate fires were reported on the first and second floor of the building. A message sent out to parents indicated that at least one of the fires was in a […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
counton2.com

CPD: Pedestrian struck near Meeting and Market Streets

CPD: Pedestrian struck near Meeting and Market Streets. Community members celebrate former BCSD superintendent …. People in Berkeley County came together Thursday night for a celebration to show support for former school district superintendent Deon Jackson who was fired last month. Russell Watt’s Trip and Costume of a Lifetime at...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man arrested in North Charleston shooting, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a 56-year-old man in connection to a shooting Tuesday morning. Romero De Vestel Crawford, 56, is charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Officers...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Ravenel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a motorcyclist died after a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The crash closed the southbound lane of the highway; however,...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Concern over 18-wheelers parked overnight in West Ashley

Concern over 18-wheelers parked overnight in West …. Concern over 18-wheelers parked overnight in West Ashley. Holiday candlelight vigil held for survivors of homicide. Birds from nearby landfill causing chaos in West …. Birds from nearby landfill causing chaos in West Ashley neighborhood. Alex Murdaugh makes appearance in pre-trial hearing.
CHARLESTON, SC

