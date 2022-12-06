Read full article on original website
Related
swineweb.com
News Tools Expected to Help Abattoirs Target Premium Pork Markets
New technologies being developed on behalf of Swine Innovation Porc will allow abattoirs to classify the primal pork cuts according to their quality characteristics allowing them to be directed to the highest value customer. A multi-institutional team of scientists working on behalf of Swine Innovation Pork is developing new tools that will enable the classification of the primal pork cuts of Canadian pork based on quality and end use characteristics. Dr. Manuel Juarez, a Livestock Phenomics Scientist with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada at the Lacombe Research and Development Centre, says these technologies range from very low to very high tech but they all need to be applicable to commercial conditions, they have to be user friendly and they all need to have a minimum level of accuracy.
swineweb.com
Hogs Down Sharply on Economic Fears, Pork Firmer
Hog futures are sharply lower this morning, taking direction from the stock market. Equity futures are treating good news as bad news (seeing more Fed tightening) and anticipating a recession in 2023 that would nick meat demand. For today at least, the hogs are buying into the story. The 12/02 CME Lean Hog Index was $82.79, down by another 8 cents. The average negotiated cash hog price this morning is $82.133 on a carcass basis.
swineweb.com
Genesus Global Market Report China December 2022
Genesus pleased to the recent result of China’s National Breeding Pig Evaluation Program involving all 92 approved swine nucleus farms. As part of the program, the data is evaluated by comparing and ranking the performance of each participating nucleus. We were really pleased to see Genesus Nucleus Meishan Wanjiahao Pig Breeding Co., Ltd. (WJH) dominating the recently published data reports. Genesus WJH No. 1 Duroc 141.63 days. Genesus WJH No. 1 Landrace 144.29 days. Genesus WJH No. 2 Yorkshire 147.80 days.
swineweb.com
New Report Shows Rural Veterinary Shortages Create Risks For U.S. Food System
The U.S. is facing an alarming shortfall of veterinarians to treat livestock and poultry in rural areas, threatening public health, food safety, and economic growth in communities that depend on agriculture, according to a new report commissioned by Farm Journal Foundation. More than 500 counties across the U.S. have shortages...
swineweb.com
High hog prices squeeze pork processors: USDA ERS
Pork processors will likely pay higher hog prices through yearend due to lower supplies of slaughter-ready hogs, while confronting consumer resistance to pork price increases, according to USDA’s Economic Research Service. Combined, these factors will continue to pressure processors’ price spreads, the agency said in its latest Livestock, Poultry...
swineweb.com
Eco-friendly pig production creates new era of opportunities
Dale and Lori Stevermer are forging a path to the future with sustainability strategies and agriculture advocacy. When Ed and Elizabeth Stevermer began construction on their southern Minnesota farmstead in the summer of 1916, they may have dreamed of little else aside from completing the project and getting settled. As it turns out, they were also building a legacy that would carry on through multiple generations.
Comments / 0