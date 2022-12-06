ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barren County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Logan County man killed in Warren County wreck

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Curtis Ashby of Logan County was killed in a car wreck early Friday morning. Deputies say Ashby called 911 around 4:00 a.m. to say he’d been in a collision in the 5,000 block of Browning Road, and hurt his shoulder and chest. He told officers he lost control of his vehicle, which went into a ditch, then down an embankment, landing on its side against a tree.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

MCWD: Boil water advisory for parts of Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Monroe County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for parts of the county effective immediately, due to an eight-inch water line break. The advisory will affect customers and roads, on and along 5663 Gamaliel Rd. going south to H. Jones Rd., however,...
MONROE COUNTY, KY
WBKO

BGFD respond to fire at local shopping center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a fire at a shopping center on Dec. 8. Officials say they received multiple calls of a possible structure fire at Sugar Maple Square on Highway 185. The callers and Warren County Sheriff deputies said there was heavy...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Mainly dry Friday, MORE rain Saturday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We were greeted to another round of showers Thursday morning which broke up during the afternoon. We’ll be between systems Friday before yet ANOTHER rain-maker arrives Saturday. Clouds hang tight into much of Friday, although we may work in a little sunshine before the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Kentucky State Police holds annual ‘Shop with a Trooper’ event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christmas came early for some kids in Bowling Green, when Kentucky State Police held their annual “Shop with a Trooper” at Meijer. The program allows troopers to take kids who may otherwise not have gifts on Christmas morning, as well as children who may have been victims or witnesses to crimes throughout the year, shopping.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkyufm.org

Online threat leads to closure of one southern Kentucky school district, increased security at two others

Warren and Allen County school officials remain on guard after a threat was posted online targeting three area high schools on Wednesday night. Warren Central, Bowling Green, and Allen County-Scottsville high schools were named as potential safety threats in an online post to a Lexington-based website. The post also targeted U.S. Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Police looking for Muhlenberg Co. woman missing since mid-November

Police are looking for a Muhlenberg County woman who has been missing since mid-November. The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton, of Penrod, was last seen on November 11 walking south on Hwy 431 near Harper Road in Logan County. She was wearing black clothing and a yellow rain jacket.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Horizon Pace celebrates grand opening of Bowling Green center with Gov. Beshear

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Since Dec. 1, Horizon Pace has begun accepting participants into their new, all-inclusive, care for their elderly program center. “We have over 500,000 Kentuckians that are 65 years of age and older with a disability. Those folks are going to start accessing healthcare. This gray tsunami that we see coming of baby boomers is no joke. We’re going to have to figure out how to take care of these folks in the community where they live, where their kids are, where their grandkids are, their great-grandkids. We are going to have to figure out a way of taking care of them, letting them age in place as long as they want to,” said President and CEO of Horizon Pace, Kelly Upchurch.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Bald eagle rescued in Cave City; rehabbing to return to wild

CAVE CITY, Ky. – A symbol of American freedom grows stronger every day at the Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary in Guston, Kentucky… a stark contrast to about a week ago when this bald eagle was discovered lying helpless and injured. Cave City resident Quitten Pedigo was walking his dogs...
CAVE CITY, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Nov. 28, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Nov. 28 – Dec. 5, 2022. Malinda A. Hostetler, 21, of Smiths Grove, and Adam H. Schrock, 20, of Upton. Kymberly E. Hope Stock, 20, and Wesley M. Dozier, 20, both of...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Robbery reported at WKU parking structure; police seeking suspect

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University police say an individual committed a robbery in the area of PS3. Tuesday morning at 4:41 a.m., the Western Kentucky University Police Department posted on social media that a robbery had occurred. Police say the suspect robbed someone while armed with a handgun.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy