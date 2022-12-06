Read full article on original website
WBKO
Logan County man killed in Warren County wreck
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Curtis Ashby of Logan County was killed in a car wreck early Friday morning. Deputies say Ashby called 911 around 4:00 a.m. to say he’d been in a collision in the 5,000 block of Browning Road, and hurt his shoulder and chest. He told officers he lost control of his vehicle, which went into a ditch, then down an embankment, landing on its side against a tree.
WBKO
MCWD: Boil water advisory for parts of Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Monroe County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for parts of the county effective immediately, due to an eight-inch water line break. The advisory will affect customers and roads, on and along 5663 Gamaliel Rd. going south to H. Jones Rd., however,...
WBKO
Advanced Auto Parts re-opens after it was demolished by December tornado
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The December 2021 tornado not only took out homes in Bowling Green but businesses as well. One thing it didn’t take was the strength of the people behind those buildings and the courage to rebuild what was lost. That’s exactly what Advanced Auto Parts did.
WBKO
BGFD respond to fire at local shopping center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a fire at a shopping center on Dec. 8. Officials say they received multiple calls of a possible structure fire at Sugar Maple Square on Highway 185. The callers and Warren County Sheriff deputies said there was heavy...
WBKO
Kentucky business still temporarily closed 1 year after tornado outbreak
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - It has been one year since a tornado outbreak ripped through parts of Kentucky leaving families and businesses devastated. One of those businesses is Rian’s Fatted Calf in Bowling Green. To this day, the butcher shop is still not open. FOX19 NOW’s Ethan Emery...
k105.com
Leitchfield FD extricates injured female juvenile, 3 other minors taken to ER after truck crashes on Anneta Rd.
A female juvenile has been hospitalized and three other minors taken to the ER after a truck crashed on Anneta Road (Hwy 259). Thursday afternoon at approximately 3:30, Grayson County Deputy Wally Ritter, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of Anneta Road.
WBKO
Mainly dry Friday, MORE rain Saturday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We were greeted to another round of showers Thursday morning which broke up during the afternoon. We’ll be between systems Friday before yet ANOTHER rain-maker arrives Saturday. Clouds hang tight into much of Friday, although we may work in a little sunshine before the...
One dead following early morning crash in Warren County
One person lost their life Friday morning after a crash in Warren County left a vehicle on its side and pushed against a tree.
WBKO
Kentucky State Police holds annual ‘Shop with a Trooper’ event
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christmas came early for some kids in Bowling Green, when Kentucky State Police held their annual “Shop with a Trooper” at Meijer. The program allows troopers to take kids who may otherwise not have gifts on Christmas morning, as well as children who may have been victims or witnesses to crimes throughout the year, shopping.
wkyufm.org
Online threat leads to closure of one southern Kentucky school district, increased security at two others
Warren and Allen County school officials remain on guard after a threat was posted online targeting three area high schools on Wednesday night. Warren Central, Bowling Green, and Allen County-Scottsville high schools were named as potential safety threats in an online post to a Lexington-based website. The post also targeted U.S. Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul.
WBKO
"Light the Path" light vigil to honor lives lost during 2021 December tornadoes
Warren Co. Sheriff arrests man for shooting near Warren-Logan County line. The latest news and weather.
WBKO
Free emergency kits and luminary lights to be given out to community members
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BG Strong and Dish Network have teamed up to give out emergency preparedness kits valued at $75, for free. In recognition of the one-year anniversary of the tornados, the team will be hosting an Operation Appreciation Day of Giving on Saturday at Preston S. Miller Park.
k105.com
Police looking for Muhlenberg Co. woman missing since mid-November
Police are looking for a Muhlenberg County woman who has been missing since mid-November. The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton, of Penrod, was last seen on November 11 walking south on Hwy 431 near Harper Road in Logan County. She was wearing black clothing and a yellow rain jacket.
WBKO
Horizon Pace celebrates grand opening of Bowling Green center with Gov. Beshear
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Since Dec. 1, Horizon Pace has begun accepting participants into their new, all-inclusive, care for their elderly program center. “We have over 500,000 Kentuckians that are 65 years of age and older with a disability. Those folks are going to start accessing healthcare. This gray tsunami that we see coming of baby boomers is no joke. We’re going to have to figure out how to take care of these folks in the community where they live, where their kids are, where their grandkids are, their great-grandkids. We are going to have to figure out a way of taking care of them, letting them age in place as long as they want to,” said President and CEO of Horizon Pace, Kelly Upchurch.
wnky.com
Bald eagle rescued in Cave City; rehabbing to return to wild
CAVE CITY, Ky. – A symbol of American freedom grows stronger every day at the Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary in Guston, Kentucky… a stark contrast to about a week ago when this bald eagle was discovered lying helpless and injured. Cave City resident Quitten Pedigo was walking his dogs...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Nov. 28, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Nov. 28 – Dec. 5, 2022. Malinda A. Hostetler, 21, of Smiths Grove, and Adam H. Schrock, 20, of Upton. Kymberly E. Hope Stock, 20, and Wesley M. Dozier, 20, both of...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man arrested for the second time in one month on new charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is in jail again for the second time in just weeks following a theft complaint in a nearby county. Early Sunday morning, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies were on the lookout for a man accused of stealing items from a home in Somerset.
wdrb.com
Kentucky's EV battery deals carry big costs for taxpayers
Ford and SK will receive $250 million upfront from Kentucky taxpayers for the companies' massive battery park in Hardin County. The money is "well spent," Gov. Andy Beshear says.
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies Hodgenville teen who died after allegedly being shot by 15-year-old in LaRue County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hodgenville teenager has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in LaRue County on Dec. 3. Landon Knox, 17, died at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Kentucky State Police said two teenagers got into...
wnky.com
Robbery reported at WKU parking structure; police seeking suspect
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University police say an individual committed a robbery in the area of PS3. Tuesday morning at 4:41 a.m., the Western Kentucky University Police Department posted on social media that a robbery had occurred. Police say the suspect robbed someone while armed with a handgun.
