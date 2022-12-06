ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

New Pittsburgh Courier

WATCH: Our “ALL EYES ON GEORGIA” Election Coverage

The battle for the Senate in the U.S. Senate has all come down to this very night. Watch our Real Times Media ” ALL EYES ON GEORGIA” Election Coverage, hosted by Digital Anchor, Andre Ash. Joining our coverage is perspective on the ground LVE from Atlanta, Georgia with...
New Pittsburgh Courier

GA election statement from the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation

On the heels of Senator Raphael Warnock‘s highly publicized runoff reelection victory over Herschel Walker in the 2022 Georgia Senate race, Linda Earley Chastang, CEO of the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation, released a statement to share the organization’s gratitude on a job well done. “We congratulate...
