Mountain Home, ID

Suspect in 2021 Nampa murder arrested in Arizona

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man wanted in connection with a kidnapping and killing that occurred more than a year ago is now in an Arizona jail. Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff on Thursday said in a news release that detectives were notified Saturday, Dec. 3, that 25-year-old Simon Sarmiento was arrested by police in Douglas, Arizona, on an outstanding warrant from Nampa. Sarmiento faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and felony destruction of evidence.
NAMPA, ID
Shooting outside a party in Kuna leads to arrest

KUNA, Idaho — On Sunday, Dec. 4 around 1:10 a.m. Kuna Police responded to reports of a shooting in the Linder/Deer Flat roads area. They ended up arresting Nampa resident Victor Muro after a pursuit when he lost control of his car and crashed it close to the Ten Mile and Hubbard Road intersection.
KUNA, ID
Former Rep. Hy Kloc dies at 75

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Former Idaho state Rep. Hy Kloc, D-Boise, has died of a heart attack at the age of 75. Kloc, a Holocaust survivor and outspoken advocate of education, human rights, and animals, served three terms in the Idaho House, and also was an elected member of the Greater Boise Auditorium Board and served as board president of the Idaho Humane Society.
BOISE, ID
Nampa family shelter is facing uncertain future

NAMPA, Idaho — Mom of two, Katie Brock, believes some people are just dealt a bad hand in life. “We wound up getting evicted from the apartment we were in because we just couldn’t make it work,” she said. “The landlord didn’t want to wait another two weeks for our check to come in.”
NAMPA, ID
Boise Police searching for endangered teenager

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are searching for a missing teen who is considered endangered. Marcus, 17, was last seen near N. Curtis Rd and W. Emerald St, Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., and is considered endangered because he is lacking a medication he regularly takes. It is possible Marcus...
BOISE, ID
Nampa man dies in car crash into pole

BOISE, Idaho — A 56-year-old Nampa man died in the hospital early Friday morning after a single-vehicle crash, the Nampa Police Department reported. According to a news release, police responded to a crash into a pole at the corner of 12th Ave Road and West Iowa Avenue around 4:11 a.m. Friday.
NAMPA, ID
7Cares Idaho Shares 2022 live event Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — It may be cold and snowy this Saturday, but in many respects, this is the warmest day of the year for us here at KTVB. We're broadcasting live from 8 a.m. to noon for the 15th edition of 7Cares Idaho Shares, a day of giving to help strengthen the safety net by pitching in for nine southern Idaho charities working to help those struggling with hunger, homelessness and despair. This morning's event is also being livestreamed on KTVB.COM, KTVB+ for Roku and FireTV, and the KTVB YouTube channel.
BOISE, ID
Car runs into front of Boise business

BOISE, Idaho — A man is recovering in a local hospital after suffering injuries from driving through the front of a Boise business Friday night. According to Haley Williams, the public information officer with the Boise Police Department (BPD), the man had suffered a medical emergency which is what caused him to drive through the business. The man was not seriously injured after being examined at the scene.
BOISE, ID
Boise Police looking to check on girl's well-being

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department are asking the public's help regarding a young girl and her well-being. According to police, they received a report of "suspicious circumstances," and want to identify her. She was in Boise on Friday, Nov. 25 and was seen on surveillance camera footage. Police...
BOISE, ID
