BOISE, Idaho — It may be cold and snowy this Saturday, but in many respects, this is the warmest day of the year for us here at KTVB. We're broadcasting live from 8 a.m. to noon for the 15th edition of 7Cares Idaho Shares, a day of giving to help strengthen the safety net by pitching in for nine southern Idaho charities working to help those struggling with hunger, homelessness and despair. This morning's event is also being livestreamed on KTVB.COM, KTVB+ for Roku and FireTV, and the KTVB YouTube channel.

BOISE, ID ・ 4 HOURS AGO