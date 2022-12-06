Read full article on original website
Boise's Office of Police Accountability director fired, Jara's attorney cites forthcoming lawsuit
BOISE, Idaho — Boise's Office of Police Accountability (OPA) Director Jesus Jara was fired Friday after a 5-1 vote by the Boise City Council to remove him from office, effective immediately. In a press release by Boise Mayor McLean's office sent after the removal of Jara, McLean states that...
Records shed light on what led to the City of Boise suspending its Office of Police Accountability director
BOISE, Idaho — An email sent by the Boise Police Union leadership to its members on Dec. 2 said the BPD Union received a phone call from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean's Chief of Staff, Courtney Washburn, alleging that Office of Police Accountability (OPA) Director Jesus Jara was watching live body camera footage of police officers.
Suspect in 2021 Nampa murder arrested in Arizona
NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man wanted in connection with a kidnapping and killing that occurred more than a year ago is now in an Arizona jail. Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff on Thursday said in a news release that detectives were notified Saturday, Dec. 3, that 25-year-old Simon Sarmiento was arrested by police in Douglas, Arizona, on an outstanding warrant from Nampa. Sarmiento faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and felony destruction of evidence.
Shooting outside a party in Kuna leads to arrest
KUNA, Idaho — On Sunday, Dec. 4 around 1:10 a.m. Kuna Police responded to reports of a shooting in the Linder/Deer Flat roads area. They ended up arresting Nampa resident Victor Muro after a pursuit when he lost control of his car and crashed it close to the Ten Mile and Hubbard Road intersection.
City of Boise could pay half a million for police captain investigation
BOISE, Idaho — Boise could pay $500,000 for an investigation into a former police chief to discover if racism affected any practices within the Boise Police Department and the city. According to a contract in the Boise City Council agenda, the firm Boise Mayor McLean chose to investigate the...
Ada County joins prescription medicine discount program
BOISE, Idaho — If you are living in Ada County, Idaho, read closely. There is a brand-new county program that includes access to low-cost telemedicine services and increased prescription medicine discounts. Ada County recently opted into the Live Healthy Discount Program, a service that counties across the country utilize....
Former Rep. Hy Kloc dies at 75
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Former Idaho state Rep. Hy Kloc, D-Boise, has died of a heart attack at the age of 75. Kloc, a Holocaust survivor and outspoken advocate of education, human rights, and animals, served three terms in the Idaho House, and also was an elected member of the Greater Boise Auditorium Board and served as board president of the Idaho Humane Society.
Nampa family shelter is facing uncertain future
NAMPA, Idaho — Mom of two, Katie Brock, believes some people are just dealt a bad hand in life. “We wound up getting evicted from the apartment we were in because we just couldn’t make it work,” she said. “The landlord didn’t want to wait another two weeks for our check to come in.”
Boise City Council and state lawmakers show interest in regulating late rent fees
BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez proposed a city ordinance to cap late rent fees at $50 or 5% of the monthly rental rate. Landlords can choose to charge the greater dollar figure. The Boise City Council discussed the proposed ordinance in Tuesday's work ahead meeting....
Boise Office of Police Accountability exonerates most officers in three newly released reports
BOISE, Idaho — Three reports from the Boise Office of Police Accountability (OPA) were released Wednesday, mostly exonerating the officers who discharged their guns in a 2019 incident, a 2021 incident and the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting. Fall of 2019. OPA said in the report that in October...
Boise Police searching for endangered teenager
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are searching for a missing teen who is considered endangered. Marcus, 17, was last seen near N. Curtis Rd and W. Emerald St, Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., and is considered endangered because he is lacking a medication he regularly takes. It is possible Marcus...
Boise Police searching for runaway teen girl
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are searching for a runaway teenage girl who was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 27. Officers and the girl's family have followed several leads in order to find Jailyn, 13, who ran away from her home near Five Mile Rd. & Florence Rd. Both...
City of Boise places OPA Director on administrative leave, director's attorney issues response
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced Friday that the Director of the Office of Police Accountability (OPA) would be placed on administrative leave, citing a concern of actions taken while in office. Jesus Jara joined city staff on Aug. 31, 2021, when he was made director of...
Nampa man dies in car crash into pole
BOISE, Idaho — A 56-year-old Nampa man died in the hospital early Friday morning after a single-vehicle crash, the Nampa Police Department reported. According to a news release, police responded to a crash into a pole at the corner of 12th Ave Road and West Iowa Avenue around 4:11 a.m. Friday.
7Cares Idaho Shares 2022 live event Saturday
BOISE, Idaho — It may be cold and snowy this Saturday, but in many respects, this is the warmest day of the year for us here at KTVB. We're broadcasting live from 8 a.m. to noon for the 15th edition of 7Cares Idaho Shares, a day of giving to help strengthen the safety net by pitching in for nine southern Idaho charities working to help those struggling with hunger, homelessness and despair. This morning's event is also being livestreamed on KTVB.COM, KTVB+ for Roku and FireTV, and the KTVB YouTube channel.
Car runs into front of Boise business
BOISE, Idaho — A man is recovering in a local hospital after suffering injuries from driving through the front of a Boise business Friday night. According to Haley Williams, the public information officer with the Boise Police Department (BPD), the man had suffered a medical emergency which is what caused him to drive through the business. The man was not seriously injured after being examined at the scene.
City of Boise hires outside firm to investigate former captain's comments, begins next week
BOISE, Idaho — An investigation spearheaded by the City of Boise into a former Boise Police Department (BPD) captain's white supremacist-like rhetoric will begin next week, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said at a news conference on Wednesday. The investigation will start after city council approves the contract with a...
Boise Police looking to check on girl's well-being
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department are asking the public's help regarding a young girl and her well-being. According to police, they received a report of "suspicious circumstances," and want to identify her. She was in Boise on Friday, Nov. 25 and was seen on surveillance camera footage. Police...
Boise State and the University of Idaho hockey teams raise money for the Vandal community
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State and the University of Idaho have been longtime rivals on the ice. But after tragedy struck Moscow last month, the hockey clubs are putting the rivalry aside to come together and raise money for the Vandal community. The teams are raising money for the...
Fighting presumptive illnesses within the firefighting community
BOISE, Idaho — Every day, firefighters put their lives at risk. They risk their lives when they run into burning buildings without knowing what hazards lie ahead, but they also risk getting diagnosed with a presumptive illness. The Boise Fire Department (BFD) is now mourning the loss of one...
