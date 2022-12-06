Read full article on original website
Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees this week, the largest cuts in its history: Report
Amazon is reportedly planning a massive wave of layoffs in its corporate and technology division, which would be the largest cuts in the company’s history. The New York Times reports the retailer will lay off approximately 10,000 workers, largely in its devices organization. That’s the unit that makes the Echo (and voice assistant Alexa), Kindle, and other consumer products.
French watchdog orders Amazon to pay $3.5 million in penalties
PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A French watchdog has ordered U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon.com (AMZN.O) to pay 3.3 million euros ($3.5 million) in penalties for failing to modify contractual provisions related to third-party sellers by the deadline it set, the watchdog said on Wednesday.
NBC Los Angeles
UK Announces Major Overhaul of Its Financial Sector in Attempt to Spur Growth
The U.K. government on Friday announced extensive reforms to financial regulation that it says will overhaul EU laws that "choke off growth." The package of 30 measures includes a relaxation of the rule that requires banks to separate their retail operations from their investment arms. This measure — first introduced in the wake of the 2008 Financial Crisis — would not apply to retail-focused banks.
Vox
Layoffs, buyouts, and rescinded offers: Amazon’s status as a top tech employer is taking a hit
Amazon has long been one of the top employers in the tech industry. Online shopping was consistently growing, and Amazon’s two main profit engines, cloud services and advertising, were growing even faster. If you took a white-collar job at Amazon, whether you stayed there two years or 10, your career seemed to be set. Until last month.
Apple supplier Foxconn will pay new hires $1,400 to quit immediately as China’s ‘iPhone city’ enters COVID lockdown
Foxconn will offer a bonus to workers who decide to go home as employees try to flee COVID controls. One of Apple’s key iPhone suppliers is paying workers to quit and go home as it struggles to operate amid worker unrest and COVID lockdowns. In a staff notice, Foxconn...
It's not just Elon Musk. Tech CEOs everywhere are quietly asking their employees to step it up or risk getting fired.
Leaders haven't issued "hardcore" edicts like Musk's, but Big Tech CEOs have warned workers all year that they need to work harder or risk their jobs.
The Weather Channel
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Intends to Donate Majority of his $124 Billion Wealth To Support Climate Action, Social Cause
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has announced plans to donate most of his $124 billion fortune during his lifetime at a time when the e-commerce giant is reportedly set to lay off nearly 10,000 workers. Bezos told CNN that the money would go towards fighting climate change and "supporting people who...
Tech firms sponsored 45,000 H-1B workers in the past 3 years, report says. Many are now laid-off and struggling to stay in the US.
At least 350 immigrants were affected by Meta and Twitter's most recent job cuts, Bloomberg reported.
Thousands to be laid off at Amazon starting this week, will hit the region hard
The dismissals would be the largest job cuts in the company’s history. It’s the latest tech company to lay off workers. “This could end up having a disproportionate impact on the Seattle region,” Todd Bishop of GeekWire told KIRO Newsradio. “Amazon employs about 75,000 people here and many of them are corporate and technology workers.”
CNBC
Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch its own buy now, pay later loans
A Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch a buy now, pay later option as soon as next year, according to a source familiar with the matter. The retail giant is the majority owner of One, which is led by Goldman Sachs veterans. It plans to launch the new payment method...
NBC Los Angeles
Turkey Is Stopping Oil Not Under Russian Sanctions, Raising Global Energy Market Supply Concerns
All but one of the roughly 20 loaded crude tankers recently waiting to cross through Turkey's Bosphorus Strait were carrying Kazakh-origin oil, which is not under a Russian oil price cap policy. Tanker congestion is estimated to be holding up over 20 million barrels of oil equaling $1.2 billion. On...
NBC Los Angeles
‘Deeply Damaging Mistake': UK's Decision to Approve a New Coal Mine Criticized as Misguided
West Cumbria Mining says the Woodhouse Colliery, in the county of Cumbria, will supply "the critical steel industry with a high-quality metallurgical coal product." While it was crucial to the planet's industrialization and remains an important source of electricity, coal has a substantial effect on the environment. The decision to...
Former FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried says he thought of himself as 'a model CEO'
The FTX cofounder said he'll appear before the House Committee on Financial Services on Tuesday to discuss the collapse of the crypto exchange.
NBC Los Angeles
SpaceX, Tesla, and Boring Company Execs Are Helping Elon Musk at Twitter, Records Reveal
SpaceX, Tesla and Boring Company execs are authorized to work for Elon Musk at Twitter, the social media company he acquired in October, according to internal records. SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen, Tesla CIO Nagesh Saldi and The Boring Company's operations leader Jehn Balajadia are among the execs Musk enlisted to help at Twitter.
NBC Los Angeles
Democratic Lawmakers Accuse Big Oil Companies of ‘Greenwashing'
Democratic representatives Carolyn B. Maloney and Ro Khanna sent a letter on Friday to the rest of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform with the latest findings from their investigation into the fossil fuel industry's response to climate change. The committee began its investigation into what it calls a...
Jeff Bezos faces backlash over money advice for Americans as Amazon readies for Black Friday deals
Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is facing backlash after he advised Americans struggling with inflation to consider not making large purchases, like homes and cars, due to the looming potential for an economic downturn in the coming months. During an interview with CNN Business, Mr Bezos advised Americans to stash...
Don’t like Musk? Work for us! Tech firms woo ex-Twitter staff
Put off by Elon Musk’s muscular management style? Move to us! That’s the pitch being used by talent-starved technology firms trying to lure thousands of former Twitter employees laid off by the social media company under its new owner. Twitter has fired top executives and enforced steep job...
