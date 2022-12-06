ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees this week, the largest cuts in its history: Report

Amazon is reportedly planning a massive wave of layoffs in its corporate and technology division, which would be the largest cuts in the company’s history. The New York Times reports the retailer will lay off approximately 10,000 workers, largely in its devices organization. That’s the unit that makes the Echo (and voice assistant Alexa), Kindle, and other consumer products.
Reuters

French watchdog orders Amazon to pay $3.5 million in penalties

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A French watchdog has ordered U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon.com (AMZN.O) to pay 3.3 million euros ($3.5 million) in penalties for failing to modify contractual provisions related to third-party sellers by the deadline it set, the watchdog said on Wednesday.
NBC Los Angeles

UK Announces Major Overhaul of Its Financial Sector in Attempt to Spur Growth

The U.K. government on Friday announced extensive reforms to financial regulation that it says will overhaul EU laws that "choke off growth." The package of 30 measures includes a relaxation of the rule that requires banks to separate their retail operations from their investment arms. This measure — first introduced in the wake of the 2008 Financial Crisis — would not apply to retail-focused banks.
WDTN

Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report

(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...
NBC Los Angeles

‘Deeply Damaging Mistake': UK's Decision to Approve a New Coal Mine Criticized as Misguided

West Cumbria Mining says the Woodhouse Colliery, in the county of Cumbria, will supply "the critical steel industry with a high-quality metallurgical coal product." While it was crucial to the planet's industrialization and remains an important source of electricity, coal has a substantial effect on the environment. The decision to...
NBC Los Angeles

SpaceX, Tesla, and Boring Company Execs Are Helping Elon Musk at Twitter, Records Reveal

SpaceX, Tesla and Boring Company execs are authorized to work for Elon Musk at Twitter, the social media company he acquired in October, according to internal records. SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen, Tesla CIO Nagesh Saldi and The Boring Company's operations leader Jehn Balajadia are among the execs Musk enlisted to help at Twitter.
NBC Los Angeles

Democratic Lawmakers Accuse Big Oil Companies of ‘Greenwashing'

Democratic representatives Carolyn B. Maloney and Ro Khanna sent a letter on Friday to the rest of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform with the latest findings from their investigation into the fossil fuel industry's response to climate change. The committee began its investigation into what it calls a...
The Guardian

Don’t like Musk? Work for us! Tech firms woo ex-Twitter staff

Put off by Elon Musk’s muscular management style? Move to us! That’s the pitch being used by talent-starved technology firms trying to lure thousands of former Twitter employees laid off by the social media company under its new owner. Twitter has fired top executives and enforced steep job...

