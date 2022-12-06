Read full article on original website
Boat Finder explained in latest Marine Minute
Ahead of the 2023 Discover Boating boat show season, NMMA launched the digital platform, Discover Boating Boat Finder. NMMA’s vice president of strategy, Alisdair Martin, walks through this new platform in the latest episode of Marine Minute. Key highlights include:. Modern search functionality, users can efficiently isolate brands and...
MMA adds Boat Show Marketing category to Neptune awards, extends entry deadline
Marine Marketers of America (MMA) has announced the new Neptune Award category “Boat Show Marketing” – recognizing superior marketing for a boat show. Entries to this category include booth design, setup, promotion, displays and any other supporting materials used for a boat show or during a boat show between Jan. 1 and Dec. 9, 2022.
ABYC announces agenda for SUR/TECH conference
The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) announced the agenda and opened registration for its SUR/TECH virtual conference, Feb. 7-8, 2023, offering continuing education for marine surveyors, technicians and other marine industry professionals. Attendees can choose one day based on topics of interest, or attend both days and earn up to 10 continuing education credits (CEUs).
