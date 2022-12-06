Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Teams More Deserving Of The No. 1 Pick Than The PiratesIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this YearTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Police Chief, Captain, and Two Sergeants Receive Promotion Letters
(Photo courtesy of Mrs. Lane) (Aliquippa, Pa.) Due to the pandemic there was a delay in awarding Aliquippa Police Chief John Lane, Captain Don Lane, Sergeants Nico D’Arrgio, and Josh Gonzalez, with their promotion letters. Mayor Dwan B. Walker made the promotions official at Wednesday night’s council meeting. Family members were in attendance for the event.
beavercountyradio.com
Ambulance Stolen in Pittsburgh Recovered in Hopewell, Suspect in Custody
(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) An ambulance that was stolen as paramedics treated a patient on Mount Washington in Pittsburgh was recovered on I-376 outbound from the city on Interstate 376 in Hopewell Twp., Beaver County early Monday morning. According to police, The incident began around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning...
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa City Council hears Mayor’s report on Act 47 Exit
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The City of Aliquippa Mayor Dwan B . Walker spoke about the city’s budget and the anticipated exit from Act 47 status at the end of 2023 at this week’s council meeting. The first reading of the ordinance in regard to the levying of taxes in 2023 was accepted. An ordinance prohibiting the use of tobacco and any vaping products in recreation areas, parks and playgrounds was also read.
beavercountyradio.com
Hopewell School Board Welcomes New Superintendent and Reorganizes
(Hopewell Township, Beaver County, Pa.) Tuesday night, The Hopewell Area School met and new Superintendent Jeff Beltz for the first time and thanked the board for hiring him to be the new superintendent. He told the board he wants to attend district and community functions if he’s made aware. He thanked the assistant high school principal, who was acting superintendent Dr. Robert Kartychak for his support during his transition.
beavercountyradio.com
Bob Barrickman Remembered By Colleagues For Passion, Dedication, Knowledge, & Kindness During “A.M. Beaver County”
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “He was a great, great broadcaster…but he was a better human being.”. The recent news of the passing of Beaver County Radio’s Bob Barrickman opened the vaults of memory banks all throughout the county, and few had more in their vaults than those who worked alongside him during a sports broadcast. Current Beaver County Radio sports broadcaster Mike Azadian and former Beaver County Radio sports broadcaster Tom Hays reminisced about working with Bob on the December 7 edition of A.M. Beaver County.
beavercountyradio.com
Thursday Teleforum with the Reps, the Best Of Beaver County, and the Tady!
Thursday’s Teleforum talk program with Eddy Crow begins with the state reps! Rapping with the Reps starts the day at 9, then later the Best of Beaver County comes by at 11-Mike Romigh will welcome holiday music from the Beaver School district chorus! After the live concert Beaver County Times entertainment editor Scott Tady drops in to talk other concerts happening this holiday season! Teleforum holds forth every weekday from 9 till noon on am1230, am1460, fm99.3, and fm95.7-All presented by St. Barnabas!
beavercountyradio.com
Nominations Open for Beaver Musicians Hall of Fame
(Beaver County, Pa.) Nomination forms for the Class of 2023 Beaver Valley Musicians Hall of Fame are now being accepted through January 31, 2023. To be considered the candidate must have a reasonable connection to Beaver County and have made an outstanding musical contribution to society. The official nomination form can be found on the Beaver Valley Musicians Union website www.bvmusiciansunion.org using the “Nomination Form” tab.
beavercountyradio.com
VIDEO: Carnegie Free Library Of Beaver Falls To Host “A Novel Noel” Christmas Fundraiser On December 9
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Beaver Falls isn’t done celebrating the holiday season just yet. The Carngie Free Library of Beaver Falls will be hosting “A Novel Noel” on December 9 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the library on 7th Avenue in Beaver Falls. The event will feature catered food, beer, wine, live music, and decorations centered around this year’s theme of “Christmas Around The World.” Local author Mollie Cox Bryan will have a meet-and-greet book signing beginning at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $40 with proceeds going to the Library, and they can be purchased by clicking this link here.
beavercountyradio.com
Turnovers And Big Plays Put The Quips Playoff Hopes Away They Lose 41-18 IN State Championship Final
Aliquippa found them self in very unfamiliar territory as they were playing from behind the entire game. And it only took seconds for the game to start going the wrong way as they turned the ball over on the 30 yard line and Bishop MC Devitt Went first play from scrimmage 70 yards right over the middle with a pass and catch that turned out to be Bishop Mc Devitts recipe to destroy the Quips Defense through the air. Aliquippa did show some good run defense but they could not stop the passing attack of Bishops. Also having 5 turnovers turn into 5 scores that was more than a little pressure on the Quips defense, The Quips showed some life in the 3rd quarter scoring on a long interception , and then again put a drive together and took one more into the endzone to get the game within to scores but Aliquippa could do know more final score Bishop Mc Devitt 41 Aliquippa 18.
beavercountyradio.com
Link For PIAA 4A Championship: Aliquippa vs. Bishop McDevitt
99.3 and 95.7 FM along with 1230 WBVP, 1460 WMBA and beavercountyradio.com‘s Mike Azadian and Bruce Frey have the call from Cumberland Valley High School of this 2022 PIAA Class 4A Championship high school football playoff game as the Crusaders battle the Quips. If you can’t tune into the...
