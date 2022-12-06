Aliquippa found them self in very unfamiliar territory as they were playing from behind the entire game. And it only took seconds for the game to start going the wrong way as they turned the ball over on the 30 yard line and Bishop MC Devitt Went first play from scrimmage 70 yards right over the middle with a pass and catch that turned out to be Bishop Mc Devitts recipe to destroy the Quips Defense through the air. Aliquippa did show some good run defense but they could not stop the passing attack of Bishops. Also having 5 turnovers turn into 5 scores that was more than a little pressure on the Quips defense, The Quips showed some life in the 3rd quarter scoring on a long interception , and then again put a drive together and took one more into the endzone to get the game within to scores but Aliquippa could do know more final score Bishop Mc Devitt 41 Aliquippa 18.

ALIQUIPPA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO