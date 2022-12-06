Read full article on original website
Related
Cruising World
2023 Boat of the Year: Judges’ Special Recognition
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Each year, the Boat of the Year judging panel is empowered to cite nominees that merit special accolades for exemplary actions or performance. Often, the choices recognize boats that did not win their respective class, but that were nonetheless worthy of praise. This year, the judges concurred that, in light of its standout sailing performance, the Beneteau First 36 deserved a nod for its merits as a stand-alone sportboat. And one country’s attention to innovation in sustainable building practices also caught their collective eyes.
maritime-executive.com
Tall Ship With a Long Career in Cinema Heads to the Scrappers
A Dutch barque that featured in more than a dozen films has gone to the scrappers, ending a 77-year career on the water. The three-masted tall ship Earl of Pembroke, which starred in the film productions of Treasure Island, Alice in Wonderland and Cloud Atlas, has been towed off for demolition. The vessel was built in Sweden in 1945 as the Orion, and she was one of the last schooner-rigged sailing cargo ships constructed for use in the Baltic timber trade.
boatingindustry.com
Legend Boats partners with Boat Fix
Canadian boat manufacturer Legend has announced it will be adding a tracking and monitoring service through a strategic partnership with Boat Fix, an American telematics provider. It will be available to customers starting in January. With Boat Fix, Legend customers will have the ability to see the location of their...
yachtingmagazine.com
This BeachClub 660 Flybridge Is Available
Van der Valk shipyard says an owner can step in with construction on Hull No. 4 well underway. Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Van der Valk shipyard in the Netherlands...
MotorTrend Magazine
High-Compression 427 LS Makes Serious Power on the Dyno
When it comes to building an LS-based engine, there are a ton of ways to go about it. The first thing you need to ask yourself is how you want to use it. If hard handling is in your future, then saving weight by going with an aluminum block makes sense. Of course, saving weight in a drag application helps, but it's not nearly as critical and makes not a lick of difference in a street cruisier application. The benefit of an iron block is strength, which moves up the priority list quickly if you're considering boost or some nitrous in your future. An iron block, even an aftermarket version, will also be quite a bit less expensive compared to the equivalent aluminum version. We wanted to build a snotty LS for a Chevelle that was 80-percent street cruiser and 20-percent weekend-warrior drag car. Given these ratios, the smart bet was an iron block, and since we wanted a decent amount of displacement, we opted for an iron LSX block from Chevrolet Performance. It's thousands cheaper compared to an aftermarket aluminum block and has a lot of improvements over a stock OE block.
boatingindustry.com
Boat Finder explained in latest Marine Minute
Ahead of the 2023 Discover Boating boat show season, NMMA launched the digital platform, Discover Boating Boat Finder. NMMA’s vice president of strategy, Alisdair Martin, walks through this new platform in the latest episode of Marine Minute. Key highlights include:. Modern search functionality, users can efficiently isolate brands and...
gcaptain.com
Sign of the Times: New World’s Largest Containership Sails Light on Maiden Voyage
The 24,004 teu Ever Atop transited the Suez Canal over the weekend on its maiden voyage to North Europe, apparently less than three-quarters full, evidencing the severe contraction in demand impacting the tradelane. The ULCV was the final ship to be delivered of an order of the ten A24 series...
cruisefever.net
Carnival Cancels 6 Cruises on New Cruise Ship Due to Shipyard Delays
Carnival Cruise Line canceled the first six cruises on Carnival Jubilee due to delays at the shipyard. Carnival Jubilee will be the cruise line’s third Excel class ship when it debuts next year. Carnival Jubilee’s first sailing will now take place on December 23, 2023 out of Galveston, Texas....
This Innovative 28-Foot Power Catamaran Can Dock Itself Like a Seasoned Captain
Alloy Boats is ready to take the stress out of yachting. The industry newcomer, which was cofounded by Brandon Cotter and Powell Kinne, has just unveiled a power catamaran that pairs electric propulsion with innovative autonomous software to simplify cruising on the high seas. The nifty new 28-footer can dock itself, navigate around other boats and beeline to any spot you point it to. The cat’s autonomous system essentially acts as co-captain to give you another set of eyes. Alloy says experienced yachtsmen will feel like they have an extra set of “expert hands,” while amateurs will gain a little more confidence...
constructiontechnology.media
Cat announces new 350 excavator
Caterpillar has launched a new 48 tonne excavator, the Cat 350, promising lower costs and enhanced sustainability. The equipment manufacturing giant said the new machine is in line with its commitment to reducing greenhouse gases, with the potential to reduce fuel consumption by up to 13%. The 350 has a...
yachtingmagazine.com
Small Boat, Big Style
Grand Craft is taking orders for its retro-style mahogany runabout, with delivery in summer 2023. Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Grand Craft, which has been launching boats in Michigan and...
Aviation International News
Erickson Delivers Eighth Air Crane to South Korea
Erickson has delivered its eighth S-64 Air Crane helicopter to the Korea Forest Service (KFS) since 2001. KFS was the first foreign government entity to purchase an S-64. The latest aircraft was delivered on December 3rd after beginning production at Erickson’s Oregon facilities in 2020. The helicopter will be...
constructiontechnology.media
‘Next phase’ of excavator launches from Deere
John Deere has launched its latest P-Tier and G-Tier excavator models to its portfolio of mid-size machines, as well as a new model – the 200 G-Tier. Deere says that, as part of its Performance Tiering Strategy, it has added the 135, 210, 245, 250, 300 and 345 models to its lineup of P-Tier excavators.
Cruising World
2023 Boat of the Year: Best Full-Size Cruiser
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Relatively compact offerings ruled the waves with regard to the Boat of the Year fleet for 2023, and nowhere was this more evident than in the “big boat” Full-Size Cruiser division, with a quartet of nominees firmly ensconced in the 40- to 50-foot range. But this Euro-centric class—a pair of entries came from German consortium Hanse Yachts AG, with Sweden (Hallberg-Rassy) and Slovenia (Elan) also represented—had one important factor in common: The sailing performance across the quartet was top-notch. Hallberg-Rassy is produced by a Scandinavian nation that has scored numerous BOTY wins over the years, a trend that continued this year. Ultimately, this class winner surprised the judges but proved to be a unanimous choice.
A One-of-a-Kind Canoe
A canoe made from two of the world’s oldest workable woods—ancient kauri and ancient cypress, both carbon-dated to tens of thousands of years—sounds perfect for a museum piece. Although most clients do indeed use Wood Song Canoes as sculptures, Philip Greene designs and builds the bespoke vessels in his Round O, S.C., workshop to be as functional as any other flat-water canoe. Greene, who has been crafting one-of-a-kind canoes out of rare woods since 1995, is reserving his next commission for a Robb Report reader. The vessels—which range in length from 10 feet to 17 feet, 9 inches—require 1,200 to 2,000...
Jalopnik
What's the Best Eight-Cylinder Engine?
As red-blooded, cow-eating Americans, we on the Jalopnik staff are legally obligated to enjoy eight-cylinder engines. It’s part of your United States citizenship, and any indication that you don’t love God’s Perfect Number Of Cylinders can be cited as grounds for extradition to one of those godless commie four-cylinder countries in Europe. We’ve asked Owen, a refugee from the lands of small displacement, and he’s confirmed it’s not a place for Americans.
Aviation International News
Gulfstream G700 Arrives for MEBAA Debut on World Tour
Gulfstream Aerospace (Static A12) is showcasing the five-cabin-zone G700, the U.S. company’s forthcoming ultra-long-range flagship, this week at MEBAA 2022 in the model’s debut appearance in Dubai. Boasting what Gulfstream claims would be the tallest (6 feet 3 inches; 1.90 meters) and widest (8 feet 2 inches; 2.49 meters) cabin in a purpose-built business jet, the 7,500-nm G700 is expected to enter service in mid-2023.
lsxmag.com
PRI 2022: Aeromotive Launches New Brushless Drop-In Pump Offerings
Aeromotive has expanded its lineup of brushless in-tank fuel pump offerings with new models of its popular pumps in direct drop-in packages for the S197 and S550 Mustang, along with the late-model Chevrolet Silverado 1500. The Mustang lineup includes its 3.5 gpm and 5.0 gpm spur gear pumps (effectively Waterman...
Jalopnik
When Is a Ship a Yacht, and When Is It Not?
Yachts have been in the news a lot more frequently in recent years. There have been stories like when a Dutch yacht builder requested to temporarily dismantle an iconic bridge in Rotterdam to get a 417-foot-long sailing yacht commissioned by Jeff Bezos out to sea, or when authorities around the world seized the yachts of Russian oligarchs in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Usually, the most notable yachts have the prefixes super-, mega- and even giga- attached to convey their truly enormous sizes relative to most other privately-owned vessels.
Famous Hurricane Ian McLaren P1 Is Up For Sale Again
The internet-famous McLaren P1 that was flood damaged by Hurricane Ian in September Is back on the auction block after a winning bid of $400,000 was rejected at its last auction outing. The owner of this unique hypercar lost it to the category four hurricane just one week after buying...
Comments / 1