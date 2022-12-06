Read full article on original website
Wednesday: Netflix users decry ‘pointless’ scene in new Addams Family series
Netflix users are decrying a “pointless” moment featured in new series Wednesday.Released earlier this month, the new series is an Addams Family prequel following the character played in the Barry Sonnenfeld-directed films by Christina Ricci.Starring in the show, which is receiving acclaim, is Jenna Ortega, whose credits include X and the latest Scream sequel.But its the death of another character that is leaving fans feeling disappointed with the show’s conclusion.In fact, many viewers are agreeing it was unnecessary and are calling for the character to return in season two.Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In Wednesday, Nevermore Academy...
Amazon Prime Video Channel Deals — Stream Paramount Plus, Starz, Showtime, & More For $2 Each
Watch hit shows like 1883, Interview with the Vampire, Yellowjackets, Outlander, and more for less. Looking for something new to watch? Amazon Prime Video has you covered with deep discounts on premium Prime Video Channels. Right now, you can get popular streaming channels, including Paramount+, Showtime, Starz, AMC+, PBS Kids,...
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more this weekend (December 2)
Given that we’re now officially into December, we’re pleasantly surprised by the relative lack of festive features forcing their way onto streaming services this weekend. Save for Scrooge: A Christmas Carol on Netflix – there’s always one! – this month’s first flurry of on-demand content is a real mixed bag, genre-wise. That’s not to say there’s nothing to watch over the next few days, mind. In fact, the opposite is true, with six different streamers represented in this week’s crop of top-tier recommendations.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 30
As we say good riddance to November (the turkey was dry, grandma, you ruined the month for me!), we look forward to December, which means a ton of new movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video. We've made our picks for the best Prime Video shows and movies to watch during the month, including Jack Ryan Season 3 and the horror film Nanny, but there's plenty more to choose from both Prime Video and Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service. As for today's Top 10 Prime Video Shows and Movies list, it looks an awful lot like yesterday's, with the only change being the stellar documentary Good Night Oppy moving up a spot to No. 8. You go, Oppy!
‘Are You the One?’ Sets Premiere Date for International Season on Paramount+, Kamie Crawford to Host (EXCLUSIVE)
“Are You the One?” is back after three years off the air. The MTV Entertainment Studios series, which aired for eight seasons on MTV, will debut on Paramount+ on Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the U.S. and Canada. It will roll out in the U.K., Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Latin America the following day and be made available in Australia on Feb. 1. Relationship expert and TV host Kamie Crawford is set to host the first global edition, filmed in Gran Canaria, Spain. Crawford previously served as one of the rotating hosts on “Catfish,” and became the permanent co-host in 2020;...
'GMA': T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Had Perfect Reaction to 'Owning Your Truth' Advice on Friday's Episode
As Good Morning America viewers continue to obsess over T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's cheating scandal, one of their last segments together is resurfacing on social media. The two interviewed preacher and author Nona Jones together for a "Faith Friday" story where they discussed the importance of "owning your truth." In the clip, Holmes even emphasized how much that concept meant to him and Robach in particular.
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Major Rapper Joins 'Abbott Elementary' Cast
Abbott Elementary has a new cast member. Vince Staples appeared on the latest episode as Maurice, one of Gregory's (Tyler James Williams) friends that was teased as a possible love interest for Janine (Quinta Brunson). Viewers remember Janine previously broke up with her longtime rapper boyfriend, Tariq (Zack Fox), in the Season 1 finale. The Season 2 premiere showcased Janine struggling to deal with the breakup despite knowing the relationship ran its course due to Tariq's lackadaisical about life and responsibilities. Gregory has been crushing on Janine for some time, and there's plenty of chemistry, but the two remain good friends. Now, this new romance with Staples' character could be on the way.
Amazon Prime Just Dealt A Major Blow To Netflix's Streaming Supremacy
Once upon a time, there were four major TV networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. These channels offered a wide range of excellent content that has to be watched on their schedule, not ours. Well, it's amazing to think, compared to the overall history of on-screen entertainment, how quickly the industry shifted from these network/studio outlets to the countless streaming channels we use today. And with that transition, it's been fairly well known that Netflix has led the way in this department. However, it was quickly joined by significant competitors, each trying to catch up to its seemingly impenetrable lead in the streaming industry. However, Deadline now reports that Amazon Prime has overtaken Netflix's ranking supremacy as the No.1 streaming channel in the U.S.
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
Fantasy Island season 2: cast and everything we know about the drama series
Fantasy Island season 2 returns this winter with Roselyn Sanchez starring as Elena Roarke in the Fox drama series.
Al Roker Health Update: 'Today' Show Gives the Latest on Beloved Weatherman
Today Show anchors Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones offered a brief update on Al Roker's health during the third hour of the show on Wednesday. The beloved meteorologist, 68, continues to recover from a series of health problems that have caused him to miss several weeks of the NBC morning show. He was also absent from Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.
Fresh Face: ‘Aftersun’ Star Frankie Corio On Adding “Humor And Hyperness” To Her Breakout Role In ‘Aftersun’; Now She’s Moving On To ‘The Bagman’
WHO Frankie Corio Age: 12 Hometown: Livingston, Scotland WHAT In her debut role in Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun, Frankie Corio is Sophie, the pre-teen daughter to Paul Mescal’s Calum. On a Turkish vacation, the emotional ebb and flow of their relationship takes center-stage. As a young, single father, Calum is wracked by a kind of existential pain that includes the loss of his own dreams. Bogged down by his personal demons and unresolved traumas, he is at turns both a loving and distant father. While Sophie struggles to understand her father’s fluctuating moods, her love emerges through the lens of the camera she constantly trains on...
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Romance Reportedly Under 'GMA' Review
ABC is taking a closer look at Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair. Just days after it was confirmed that the pair were taken off air of Good Morning America's third hour, the network is reportedly leading a review into the co-hosts' romantic relationship, which has been at the center of conversation for more than a week.
'NCIS' Brings Three-Show Crossover to Fans
NCIS kicks off the New Year with a franchise-wide crossover event that fans have clamored for over the years. According to Deadline, all three NCIS shows in the franchise will crossover in a three-hour special event airing on Jan. 2. "We are so excited to finally have the long-awaited, first-ever...
Amazon Prime Video Overtakes Netflix as the Biggest Streaming Service in the US
Amazon's streaming service Prime Video has seemingly overtaken Netflix to grab the top spot of US rankings. As reported by Deadline, the information comes from research firm Parks Associates, who have adjudged Prime Video as the kings of video streaming in the United States. Following Prime Video and Netflix, Hulu grabs the third spot, with Disney+ and HBO Max taking the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.
The Boys Is Bringing Another Supernatural Vet Into The Mix For Season 4 Following Jensen Ackles' Celebrated Run
Following Jensen Ackles' run as Soldier Boy, The Boys is adding another Supernatural vet for Season 4 of the superhero drama.
Issa Rae's HBO Max Show Canceled
Issa Rae's foray into reality television came as an executive producer and not a star of the show. Sweet Life: Los Angeles appeared on the streaming service as an HBO Max Original. After two seasons, Deadline reports it's been cancelled, with no plans to return for a third season. The show follows a group of 20-somethings in various careers in lifestyle and entertainment as they navigate business, love, and friendships living in South Los Angeles. The transition into the next phase of adulthood and the oftentimes chaotic elements that come with it was heavily explored. The show chronicled the lives of Black cast members all connected through the L.A. social scene.
Why Amazon's Next Fantasy Juggernaut Will Be Its Biggest Series Yet
Amazon's Prime Video has made some cool moves in the streaming service game, from reviving beloved sci-fi show "The Expanse" to creating a host of original shows like "The Boys." Still, while it has built a catalog of enticing content, the thing Amazon seems most interested in is finding its own "Game of Thrones." The classic HBO fantasy series may not have quite landed its ending, but it was still a massive overall success story, and Amazon Studios has taken more than one stab at creating something similar.
‘SAS Rogue Heroes’ Stars Alfie Allen, Amir El-Masry Are ‘Not Surprised’ BBC Hit Show Got Picked Up for a Second Season
“I’m not surprised,” says British-Egyptian actor Amir El-Masry on the recent news that hit BBC drama “SAS Rogue Heroes” has been picked up for a second season. “Steve [Steven Knight, the show’s writer and executive producer] is incredible and so is Tom Shankland [the show’s director]. He [Shankland] brought a really refreshing take on the story, he’s brought it to a modern audience, so I’m not surprised.” El-Masry, who plays the fictional Dr. Gamal, is echoed by co-star Alfie Allen, who plays real-life army officer John “Jock” Lewes. “I can’t wait for season two and I think it will be an...
