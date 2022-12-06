ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

12-year-old shot during altercation over illegal substance, sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – A 12-year-old boy was shot after being involved in a disagreement over an illegal substance, Sheriff Salazar says. The shooting occurred around 3:15 p.m., Friday on Bear Springs Drive, towards the Westside of town. Upon arrival, deputies found a 12-year-old boy with a gunshot to his...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio police arrest man in connection to shooting death of woman on the east side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department now has a man accused of shooting a woman to death in custody. Investigators say Rangel Guadalupe Clemente, 39, shot Samantha Gonzales, 27, in the head after a fight at an east side bar on September 26. Police say she was found in the back seat of a car a few blocks away from where shots were fired in the 1500 block of South Gevers Street.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for suspects in robbery on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying a man and woman wanted in a robbery on the city’s North Side. According to police, on Nov. 17, a man was shopping at H-E-B at 14515 NW Military when he was approached by a woman asking for a ride to cash a winning lottery ticket.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Castroville man sentenced to prison for two-day crime spree that included shooting and robbery, feds say

SAN ANTONIO – A man’s two-day crime spree in San Antonio resulted in a 151-month prison sentence, according to federal authorities. Christopher Gonzales, 25, of Castroville, was sentenced on Thursday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

One dead in San Antonio explosion, SAFD investigating as arson

San Antonio police and fire officials are investigating after an explosion at a private property reportedly killed at least one person on the Southeast Side late last night.  The explosion happened just after 11 p.m. on Friday, December 9, on a large tract of private property in the 9700 block of South Presa. Police said the property is the site of K-Bar, a construction company.  KSAT said in a broadcast the property spans 75 acres with a number of work trucks, work equipment and RVs were on the property. The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating the explosion as arson.  This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Police looking for suspects in shooting of parked squad cars in Shavano Park

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Shavano Park Police Department is investigating multiple reports of gunshots fired at a police station on the north side. Police say the shots were fired by someone inside a white 4 door sedan captured by video surveillance on Thursday, December 8 after midnight. Investigators say at least 12 shots were fired in the direction of parked police cars at the City of Shavano Park Municipal Complex.
SHAVANO PARK, TX
KSAT 12

Man arrested after pursuing relationship with teenage girl, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 60-year-old man was arrested after pursuing a relationship with his neighbor, a teenage girl, and requesting explicit photos and videos, according to San Antonio police. Troy Lycan was taken to the Bexar County Jail Thursday afternoon. He’s charged with online solicitation of a minor to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Windcrest PD: Felony suspect escapes NE Baptist Hospital, still at large

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Windcrest Police Department is looking for a man facing numerous drug charges after he escaped police custody at a local hospital. Investigators say Brandon Torrel Epps got away after multiple police chases on Wednesday. Police eventually got Epps into handcuffs after two traffic stops.
WINDCREST, TX
KTSA

Body found behind vacant apartment complex in Live Oak

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A body has been found behind a vacant apartment complex in Live Oak and the Bexar County Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide. Live Oak Police were called to the 10000 block of O’Connor Road Wednesday afternoon by someone who spotted the body in some woods.
LIVE OAK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy