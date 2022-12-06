Florida Man Shocked He Was Arrested For Slapping Police Horse's Butt

Photo: Getty Images

While it's rare for Americans to spot police officers on horses, they're still around and part of the department. One Florida man certainly didn't get the memo , since he didn't expect to be handcuffed after police said he slapped one of their horses on the behind.

WFLA said the strange incident happened on Saturday, December 3 around 1:50 a.m. Two St. Petersburg Police officers on horseback were patrolling the area of Central Avenue and 3rd Street North when one of the cops spotted 27-year-old Alisha Lalani , of Odessa, approaching his partner's steed from behind.

“[Lalani] walked behind my partner, who was also riding a police horse when I observed him slap the rear end of my partner's police horse with an open hand,” the officer stated in a report. Officials didn't say if the horse reacted to the sudden slap.

Right after smacking the horse's backside, Lalani immediately looked at the officers and said he “didn’t know he wasn’t allowed to hit the horses.” Authorities noted that both police horses were wearing flashing red and blue lights, easily indicating they were on the force.

Lalani ended up getting charged with battery on a police horse.