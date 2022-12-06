ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings Mountain, NC

Pair who ran Ponzi scheme with Kings Mountain investment company sentenced

By Ken Lemon, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MQeyk_0jZDkIqW00

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C — The founders of a fake hedge fund were sentenced to prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to stealing millions of dollars from more than 300 people who trusted them.

Austin Page and Brandon Teague, the owners of the Kings Mountain “D&T Investment Group,” pleaded guilty earlier this year to federal charges for orchestrating the $4 million dollar Ponzi scheme.

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon was in the courtroom as they found out their fate Tuesday.

Page was sentenced to eight years in prison and Teague was sentenced to four.

Angry investors lined both sides of the courtroom Tuesday. During victim impact statements, one man pointed at Austin Page and raised his voice, telling the judge, “Don’t believe a word that man says.”

The plea agreement that Teague and Page took in April says they will pay restitution, but attorneys said the investors likely will not get their money back.

John Oglesby was one of the investors in court Tuesday to see the case end in person.

“I came here to make sure they got sentencing,” Oglesby said.

After selling his late father’s home, he took the $50,000 he had made and invested the money with D&T Investment.

“I never make $50,000 in a year,” Oglesby said.

He had planned for that money to go toward his retirement.

U.S. attorneys said instead, Austin Page, the reported mastermind behind the scheme, bought lavish meals, took expensive trips and lived the life his investors thought they might have. They say he and partner Brandon Teague took over $4 million from more than 300 investors.

Page cried in court and he apologized, but Oglesby was still upset.

“I don’t think he had any remorse for what he did,” Oglesby said. “He does now that he got caught. I don’t think he did beforehand while he was spending that money.”

Prosecutors said Page duped his partners, too, showing them documents suggesting the business had $16 million when they had only $7 in their account.

Most of their investors, like Oglesby, lost everything.

“I want my money back,” Oglesby said.

Another man told the judge he had cancer and was investing his so that his wife would be financially secure. Another said the pair took half a million dollars -- his inheritance from his parents which was money meant for his son. He told the judge they stole from the dead and robbed his future at the same time.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte man accused in multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme pleads not guilty)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OHlH5_0jZDkIqW00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qcnews.com

Police: Men robbed Gaston County Dollar General with weapon

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar. Authorities say the initial call came in just after 4 p.m. on Friday. Two suspects robbed the business, and police are following leads. No suspects are in custody at this time.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Witnesses speak in trial of CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing college student

CHARLOTTE — The trial for a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer accused of hitting and killing a college student in his patrol car is underway. In July 2017, Phillip Barker was speeding while on his way to a call when he hit and killed James Short on Morehead Street near Uptown, according to police. Investigators said Short, 28, was drunk at the time but was walking in a crosswalk.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Charlotte man, repeat offender sentenced for stealing mail in wire fraud scheme, DOJ says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man that admitted in federal court to stealing mail from residential mailboxes and using stolen information to commit wire fraud was sentenced Thursday to over four years in prison, according to U.S. District Attorney Dena King. Court documents showed that 37-year-old Soheil Akhavan Rezaie, a repeat offender, […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina restaurant owners sentenced on $1.7M pandemic fraud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The owners of a popular Charlotte eatery have been sentenced for fraudulently obtaining $1.7 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western North Carolina announced. Waxhaw resident Izzat Freitekh, 57, will spend four years in prison, and his son Tarik, 35, more than seven years […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Man Charged With Firing Gun Into Occupied Property In Catawba County

A Kings Mountain man has been charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property and possession of a firearm by a felon. 32-year old Dectorious Quentail Alexander was arrested early Friday morning by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Alexander is being held under a secured bond of $60,000 in the Catawba County Detention Center. He has an initial court appearance scheduled today.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Hiddenite Man Jailed In Catawba County

A Hiddenite man is being held in Catawba County custody. 33-year old Adam Isaac Appling was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center on Thursday for probation violation. No bond information is listed. Appling has a court date scheduled for today in Newton.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
YAHOO!

Men sentenced to prison for Ponzi scheme

The operators of a $4 million Ponzi scheme were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday afternoon. U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney ordered Austin Delano Page, 27, of Grover, to serve a little over eight years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release. Brandon Alexander Teague, 27, of Belmont,...
GROVER, NC
WCNC

NC father, son sentenced for COVID-19 relief fraud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Waxhaw, North Carolina, man and his son will spend several years in prison for fraudulently receiving approximately $1.7 million in COVID-19 relief funding as part of the Paycheck Protection Program. Izzat Freitekh, 57, of Waxhaw, was sentenced to 48 months in prison for his role...
WAXHAW, NC
860wacb.com

North Wilkesboro Woman Placed In Alexander County Custody

Malena Nicole Cornett, age 28 of North Wilkesboro, is being held in the Alexander Cuunty Detention Center under a secured bond of $5,000. She was arrested Thursday in Alexander County and charged with larceny. Cornett has a court date listed for January 9th, 2023 in Taylorsville.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Man arrested on felony firearm, drug charges en route to Mooresville school

MOORESVILLE – A Charlotte man with a long rap sheet was arrested on several felony charges in a traffic stop outside the entrance to a local elementary school Wednesday. Several patrol deputies with the Iredell Sheriff’s Office were attempting to locate a suspect wanted by Troutman Police for an alleged armed robbery which occurred the day prior at a convenience store.
MOORESVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Hikcory Man, Lenoir Woman Busted By Taylorsville Police

Taylorsville Police arrested a couple on Thursday morning. 21-year old Kyle Dean Tysinger-Lingafelt of Hickory is charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a government official, resisting arrest, providing false information to an officer and reckless driving to endanger. Lingafelt was also served outstanding warrants from Catawba County for felony obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $62,5000. A Monday, December 12th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Man accused of carjacking 70-year-old after armed robbery in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A man is in custody after allegedly robbing a Gastonia vape shop with a knife and then carjacking a 70-year-old man, according to police. The Gastonia Police Department said Matthew Westin Norwood, 37, was arrested after pulling a knife and waving it at an employee of the Tobacco and Vape Shope on South New Hope Road. Norwood grabbed hundreds of dollars’ worth of sage, police said.
GASTONIA, NC
860wacb.com

Morganton Woman Facing Felony Charges In Catawba County

Dezarae Lyn Merritt, age 32 of Morganton, was arrested Wednesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. She’s been charged with felony larceny of chose in action, forgery of an instrument and common law robbery. Bond was set at $30,000 and as of earlier today, Merritt remained in the Catawba County Detention Center with a court appearance in Newton scheduled for Thursday.
MORGANTON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
120K+
Followers
139K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy