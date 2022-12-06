ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Miami

Sports World Mourns Death of Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl

The sports world suffered a tragic loss on Friday. Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known and well-regarded soccer journalists in the United States, died in Qatar while covering the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He was 48 years old. Multiple news outlets reported that Wahl collapsed in the media tribune...
