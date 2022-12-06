Read full article on original website
Related
yourcentralvalley.com
WATCH: KSEE24’S Respiratory Virus Roundtable
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – As RSV, COVID-19, and the flu continue to impact the Central Valley, KSEE24 held a roundtable to find out from health experts and the Fresno County Department of Public Health what you need to know to make sure you and your family stay healthy. On...
Reedley hospital named 2022 top teaching hospital
REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Adventist Health Reedley was nationally named in the list of the top teaching hospitals for 2022, officials with the medical center announced on Friday. The hospital received the title for its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality from the Leapfrog Group, a national non-profit organization that collects and reports […]
Why health experts are concerned about ‘tripledemic’ in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Health officials in the Central Valley continue to share their concerns about the ‘tripledemic’ as flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Kaiser Permanente’s infectious disease expert Dee Lacy says while wearing masks and avoiding social gatherings kept people safe during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it also weakened […]
There’s a rise in EBT scams, warns Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County’s Department of Social Services (DSS) is warning everyone using EBT cards about a rise in skimming, or electronic theft, of their personal information and benefits. Officials with the DSS say this is a statewide issue and is issuing a warning so that people can be aware and prevent themselves […]
Fresno PD to conduct special DUI patrol
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department will be out December 9 from 4:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. looking for drivers that are suspected of driving under the influence (DUI). The Fresno Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may also interfere […]
Embarc cannabis dispensary set to open in Hanford
A new cannabis dispensary is expected to open in Hanford by the end of next summer.
GV Wire
What to Watch for as RSV, Flu Cases Overwhelm Valley Hospitals
A parent’s worst nightmare is often having a sick child and not knowing what is wrong or how to help. With an increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases, including circulating cases of COVID-19 and influenza, it can be hard to know what may be wrong with your baby. Every...
lookout.co
Household water wells are drying up in record numbers as California drought worsens
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. For almost four decades, water flowed faithfully from Fred and Robin Imfeld’s private well in rural Tehama County, a region where thirsty orchards of walnuts, almonds, plums and olives stretch across thousands of acres.
DOJ: Fresno residents charged for illegal firearm possession
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Fresno residents have been indicted with illegal possession of firearms, Department of Justice (DOJ) officials announced on Friday. According to the US Attorney, 58-year-old David Mitchell of Fresno was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession with the intent of distributing methamphetamine. […]
thesungazette.com
Reeling in a feeling
TULARE – There’s nothing quite like catching your first fish. The sense of accomplishment, the thrill of success all while spending time outside with people you enjoy spending time with. The Tulare Elk’s Lodge feels the same way and wants to make sure children of all abilities get...
DA: Charges filed in Tulare County animal abuse case
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man arrested in connection to alleged animal abuse in Tulare County had the charges filed against him, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. Officials say 51-year-old Cesar Flores was charged with 44 felony counts of cruelty to animals. He was arraigned on the charges on Thursday afternoon […]
Fresno teacher released from Russia is heading home
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After being detained in Russia for a year, Fresno resident Sarah Krivanek is coming back home to the Central Valley, according to the U.S. State Department. 46-year-old Krivanek had moved to Russia from Fresno five years ago to teach at a private school. Last year, officials say she was involved in […]
Cleared of charges: 2 Tulare Police officers return to duty
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two Tulare Police Department officers who were arrested in early November on alleged misdemeanor charges have returned to full duty, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officers say that Officer Juan Moreno and Officer Alex Veracruz have been administratively cleared of any wrongdoing as it was determined that the […]
$5M CA Scratchers’ lucky winner bought ticket in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person who bought a California Scratchers ticket in Visalia is among the eight lucky winners of $5 million, officials with the California Lottery announced on Thursday. On Thursday, December 8, California announced eight new millionaires after buying a ticket from the California Lottery. Humberto Corona Davalos won $5 million from […]
KMPH.com
Tulare officers back to work after being arrested during house party
VISALIA, Calif. — Two Tulare Police Department officers are back to work after being arrested in Visalia following a house party back in October. This is an update from an incident that happened on Halloween where Officers Juan Moreno and Alejandro Veracruz, who also happen to be siblings were taken into custody after the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office paid a visit to Moreno’s house due to complaints of loud music.
Visalia man wins big with $5 million California lottery scratcher
The California Lotto announced Thursday that eight Californians won big with scratcher tickets. Including one man from Visalia.
Life in prison for 2 shootings in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man was sentenced to prison for two 2020 shootings on Thursday in a Tulare County Courtroom, according to the Tulare County District Attorney. The District Attorney says Myles Gonzales was sentenced to life in prison for two 2020 shootings. Around 4:55 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2020, the DA […]
KMPH.com
Helicopter with Santa to land at schools at NAS Lemoore, then fly over others
LEMOORE, Calif. (FOX26) — Naval Air Station Lemoore’s Search and Rescue is going to help Santa spread some Christmas cheer next Friday. The SAR MH-60S helicopter will land at the two NAS Lemoore base schools where Santa will hand out treats and high-fives to students. The helicopter will...
KMPH.com
Quinceañera victim's claim was denied by other party's insurance, now what?
FRESNO, Cali. — Crystal Ballesteros, a Fresno mom is at a loss of words after finding out the insurance company from the other party of the lawsuit she won, denied her claim. She says she received a letter from Farmers Insurance Group saying in-part:. As a follow up to...
GV Wire
Fresno Police Officer, Wheeler’s Chief of Staff Are New Madera Supervisors
Two newcomers are joining the Madera County Board of Supervisors following the November elections. Jordan Wamhoff, a Fresno police officer, garnered nearly 58% of the vote while winning the District 1 run-off against Andy Wheeler, who is a Golden Valley Unified School District trustee. The seat became open in June...
Comments / 1