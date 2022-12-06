ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Comments / 1

Related
yourcentralvalley.com

WATCH: KSEE24’S Respiratory Virus Roundtable

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – As RSV, COVID-19, and the flu continue to impact the Central Valley, KSEE24 held a roundtable to find out from health experts and the Fresno County Department of Public Health what you need to know to make sure you and your family stay healthy. On...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Reedley hospital named 2022 top teaching hospital

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Adventist Health Reedley was nationally named in the list of the top teaching hospitals for 2022, officials with the medical center announced on Friday. The hospital received the title for its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality from the Leapfrog Group, a national non-profit organization that collects and reports […]
REEDLEY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Why health experts are concerned about ‘tripledemic’ in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Health officials in the Central Valley continue to share their concerns about the ‘tripledemic’ as flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Kaiser Permanente’s infectious disease expert Dee Lacy says while wearing masks and avoiding social gatherings kept people safe during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it also weakened […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

There’s a rise in EBT scams, warns Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County’s Department of Social Services (DSS) is warning everyone using EBT cards about a rise in skimming, or electronic theft, of their personal information and benefits. Officials with the DSS say this is a statewide issue and is issuing a warning so that people can be aware and prevent themselves […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD to conduct special DUI patrol

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department will be out December 9 from 4:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. looking for drivers that are suspected of driving under the influence (DUI). The Fresno Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may also interfere […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

What to Watch for as RSV, Flu Cases Overwhelm Valley Hospitals

A parent’s worst nightmare is often having a sick child and not knowing what is wrong or how to help. With an increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases, including circulating cases of COVID-19 and influenza, it can be hard to know what may be wrong with your baby. Every...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Fresno residents charged for illegal firearm possession

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Fresno residents have been indicted with illegal possession of firearms, Department of Justice (DOJ) officials announced on Friday. According to the US Attorney, 58-year-old David Mitchell of Fresno was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession with the intent of distributing methamphetamine. […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Reeling in a feeling

TULARE – There’s nothing quite like catching your first fish. The sense of accomplishment, the thrill of success all while spending time outside with people you enjoy spending time with. The Tulare Elk’s Lodge feels the same way and wants to make sure children of all abilities get...
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Charges filed in Tulare County animal abuse case

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man arrested in connection to alleged animal abuse in Tulare County had the charges filed against him, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. Officials say 51-year-old Cesar Flores was charged with 44 felony counts of cruelty to animals. He was arraigned on the charges on Thursday afternoon […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno teacher released from Russia is heading home

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After being detained in Russia for a year, Fresno resident Sarah Krivanek is coming back home to the Central Valley, according to the U.S. State Department. 46-year-old Krivanek had moved to Russia from Fresno five years ago to teach at a private school. Last year, officials say she was involved in […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Cleared of charges: 2 Tulare Police officers return to duty

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two Tulare Police Department officers who were arrested in early November on alleged misdemeanor charges have returned to full duty, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officers say that Officer Juan Moreno and Officer Alex Veracruz have been administratively cleared of any wrongdoing as it was determined that the […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

$5M CA Scratchers’ lucky winner bought ticket in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person who bought a California Scratchers ticket in Visalia is among the eight lucky winners of $5 million, officials with the California Lottery announced on Thursday. On Thursday, December 8, California announced eight new millionaires after buying a ticket from the California Lottery. Humberto Corona Davalos won $5 million from […]
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Tulare officers back to work after being arrested during house party

VISALIA, Calif. — Two Tulare Police Department officers are back to work after being arrested in Visalia following a house party back in October. This is an update from an incident that happened on Halloween where Officers Juan Moreno and Alejandro Veracruz, who also happen to be siblings were taken into custody after the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office paid a visit to Moreno’s house due to complaints of loud music.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Life in prison for 2 shootings in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man was sentenced to prison for two 2020 shootings on Thursday in a Tulare County Courtroom, according to the Tulare County District Attorney. The District Attorney says Myles Gonzales was sentenced to life in prison for two 2020 shootings. Around 4:55 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2020, the DA […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy