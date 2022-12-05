Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
Related
Tourism thriving despite impacts of red tide on Sarasota beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Visitors to some beaches in our area could experience a moderate to high risk of respiratory irritation over the next 36 hours, according to The National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science. Samples from health officials and researchers detected karenia brevis, the organism that causes red...
businessobserverfl.com
Chicken sandwich-making sisters go from porch to nearly $1 million business
With a counterintuitive approach — what business plan? — two sisters find fast success by sticking to one key nugget: give customers what they want, with good service. Key takeaway: A business plan wasn't the first step for The Barnyard, and it turned out to be the right move for the business which is now through its second year with $400,000 in revenue.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Savor the Season: Clearwater Restaurants Serving Christmas Dinner
Spend more time with your family and less time worrying about cooking this Christmas when...
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Residence in Lakewood Ranch, Florida With Picturesque Preserve And Lake Views. Now It Can Be Yours for $5.75 Million
8019 Bowspirit Way Home in Lakewood Ranch, Florida for Sale. 8019 Bowspirit Way, Lakewood Ranch, Florida, is a finally modern luxury and opulence in the Lake Club at Lakewood Ranch, situated on 1.13 acres. No other home built to such crafted and magnificent residence has every detail hand selected by the accomplished designers. This Home in Lakewood Ranch offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8019 Bowspirit Way, please contact Stacy Haas, PL (Phone: 941-907-9595 | 941-587-4359) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
Moderate to high respiratory irritation risk in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties due to red tide
National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NCCOS) scientists said there is an increased risk for respiratory irritation due to red tide in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties this week.
cohaitungchi.com
Fall Activities for Adults in Sarasota
Fall is in the air in Sarasota, and beyond the faint scent of salty sea breezes and pumpkin spice pancakes linger the distinct seasonal smells of—could that be hops, barley and malt? Sizzling bratwurst and barbecue? And do we smell… horses?. Fall may be the season for pumpkin...
Respiratory warnings up for Sarasota, Manatee and Pinellas beaches over red tide
NOAA's National Center for Coastal Ocean Science said beaches in Pinellas, Sarasota, and Manatee Counties may see an increase in respiratory irritation from red tide over the next 36 hours.
Mysuncoast.com
‘Complete street’ project opens in downtown Sarasota Dec. 15
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bicyclists and pedestrians in downtown Sarasota will celebrate the opening of the Ringling Trail “complete street” project Dec. 15. The project, a one-mile stretch between Lime and Pineapple avenues, features protected bicycle lanes, creating a safer road experience for recreational cyclists and commuters. The lanes also provide connectivity between The Legacy Trail at Payne Park and the downtown core.
sarasotamagazine.com
All the Best Holiday Events Happening in Sarasota This Year
Through Dec. 19, Upper Level of The Mall at University Town Center, 140 University Town Center Drive, utcsarasota.com. The 14th Annual Gingerbread Festival and the 3rd Annual Festival of Trees will take over the upper level of the Mall at UTC. Gingerbread houses made by members of the community will be interspersed among roughly 50 Christmas trees. Each tree will be decorated by a local charity, and visitors can purchase $1 raffle tickets to vote for their favorite tree. All of the proceeds will benefit the charities that sponsored each tree, and UTC will contribute an extra donation to the top-three trees. All trees will also be available for a silent auction. Admission is free.
Hillsborough County Fairgrounds turns into Tampa Bay Festival of Lights
The Tampa Bay Festival of Lights takes over the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds once again this year. You can drive through a nearly two-mile stretch and see more than 1 million lights.
NewsNation: "Intrusions" at Duke Energy Sub-Stations in Florida
Six "Intrusion Events," Including Zephyrhills and Clearwater
travellemming.com
17 Best Tampa Neighborhoods in 2022 (By a Local)
Tampa is a rapidly growing city with over 80 officially named Tampa neighborhoods. Each neighborhood in Tampa has its own unique qualities that make it a desirable place to live. I’ve spent my time in Tampa exploring the city’s neighborhoods (so you don’t have to), so read along and I...
usf.edu
A Florida panther is killed in Hillsborough for the first time in decades
An endangered Florida panther has been killed on a roadway in southeast Hillsborough County for the first time since 2003. Many of the other animals are being pushed out of their territory by onrushing development. The body of the 2-year-old male panther was found Dec. 1 along Keysville Road, near...
Manatee County woman back on road after car title controversy
Cheri Hertzog can finally legally drive her new Jeep after she called Better Call Behnken for help.
Kirstie Alley's Family Give Thanks to Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL
The Clements family would like to extend our sympathy and we shine the brightest of light on Kirstie Alley's friends and family during this time of mourning. -CJ/KTDY
This Is Florida's Best Bakery
Taste of Home has the scoop on the most wonderful bakery in every state.
sarasotamagazine.com
These Local Shops Have The Best Gifts for the Foodie in Your Life
We're barreling toward the holiday season, and with that comes plenty of gifts. From wine to pasta, olive oil to candy, we have you covered with our guide to the best foodie gift shops in town. 2227 University Parkway, Sarasota, (941) 726-8755, sarasotahoney.com. Surprise your honey with, well, honey. With...
St. Petersburg motorcyclist killed in crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.
mymanatee.org
Input Sought From Condo Associations
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (December 7, 2022) – Manatee County is seeking input from Condominium and Cooperative Associations related to the new Milestone Inspection law, requiring mandatory structural inspections. A “Milestone Inspection” is the structural inspection of a building performed by a licensed architect or engineer. The purpose of a...
Comments / 1