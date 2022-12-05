ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businessobserverfl.com

Chicken sandwich-making sisters go from porch to nearly $1 million business

With a counterintuitive approach — what business plan? — two sisters find fast success by sticking to one key nugget: give customers what they want, with good service. Key takeaway: A business plan wasn't the first step for The Barnyard, and it turned out to be the right move for the business which is now through its second year with $400,000 in revenue.
BRADENTON, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
FLORIDA STATE
luxury-houses.net

Magnificent Residence in Lakewood Ranch, Florida With Picturesque Preserve And Lake Views. Now It Can Be Yours for $5.75 Million

8019 Bowspirit Way Home in Lakewood Ranch, Florida for Sale. 8019 Bowspirit Way, Lakewood Ranch, Florida, is a finally modern luxury and opulence in the Lake Club at Lakewood Ranch, situated on 1.13 acres. No other home built to such crafted and magnificent residence has every detail hand selected by the accomplished designers. This Home in Lakewood Ranch offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8019 Bowspirit Way, please contact Stacy Haas, PL (Phone: 941-907-9595 | 941-587-4359) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
cohaitungchi.com

Fall Activities for Adults in Sarasota

Fall is in the air in Sarasota, and beyond the faint scent of salty sea breezes and pumpkin spice pancakes linger the distinct seasonal smells of—could that be hops, barley and malt? Sizzling bratwurst and barbecue? And do we smell… horses?. Fall may be the season for pumpkin...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

‘Complete street’ project opens in downtown Sarasota Dec. 15

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bicyclists and pedestrians in downtown Sarasota will celebrate the opening of the Ringling Trail “complete street” project Dec. 15. The project, a one-mile stretch between Lime and Pineapple avenues, features protected bicycle lanes, creating a safer road experience for recreational cyclists and commuters. The lanes also provide connectivity between The Legacy Trail at Payne Park and the downtown core.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

All the Best Holiday Events Happening in Sarasota This Year

Through Dec. 19, Upper Level of The Mall at University Town Center, 140 University Town Center Drive, utcsarasota.com. The 14th Annual Gingerbread Festival and the 3rd Annual Festival of Trees will take over the upper level of the Mall at UTC. Gingerbread houses made by members of the community will be interspersed among roughly 50 Christmas trees. Each tree will be decorated by a local charity, and visitors can purchase $1 raffle tickets to vote for their favorite tree. All of the proceeds will benefit the charities that sponsored each tree, and UTC will contribute an extra donation to the top-three trees. All trees will also be available for a silent auction. Admission is free.
SARASOTA, FL
travellemming.com

17 Best Tampa Neighborhoods in 2022 (By a Local)

Tampa is a rapidly growing city with over 80 officially named Tampa neighborhoods. Each neighborhood in Tampa has its own unique qualities that make it a desirable place to live. I’ve spent my time in Tampa exploring the city’s neighborhoods (so you don’t have to), so read along and I...
TAMPA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

These Local Shops Have The Best Gifts for the Foodie in Your Life

We're barreling toward the holiday season, and with that comes plenty of gifts. From wine to pasta, olive oil to candy, we have you covered with our guide to the best foodie gift shops in town. 2227 University Parkway, Sarasota, (941) 726-8755, sarasotahoney.com. Surprise your honey with, well, honey. With...
SARASOTA, FL
mymanatee.org

Input Sought From Condo Associations

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (December 7, 2022) – Manatee County is seeking input from Condominium and Cooperative Associations related to the new Milestone Inspection law, requiring mandatory structural inspections. A “Milestone Inspection” is the structural inspection of a building performed by a licensed architect or engineer. The purpose of a...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy