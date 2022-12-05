Through Dec. 19, Upper Level of The Mall at University Town Center, 140 University Town Center Drive, utcsarasota.com. The 14th Annual Gingerbread Festival and the 3rd Annual Festival of Trees will take over the upper level of the Mall at UTC. Gingerbread houses made by members of the community will be interspersed among roughly 50 Christmas trees. Each tree will be decorated by a local charity, and visitors can purchase $1 raffle tickets to vote for their favorite tree. All of the proceeds will benefit the charities that sponsored each tree, and UTC will contribute an extra donation to the top-three trees. All trees will also be available for a silent auction. Admission is free.

