Tamagotchi, Ugg slippers and more-Shopping trends for 2022 prove what’s old is new again

By Allen Foster, BestReviews
 3 days ago

Why are nostalgic trends so popular?

Nostalgia is a powerful sentiment. Perhaps it is because it gives us a taste of the one thing we can never have again: the past. This year, when it comes to shopping and gift giving, nostalgia is having a noticeable impact on what people are buying. Ugg slippers, Tamagotchi toys, flair jeans and more have all made a comeback this year.

In this article: Tamagotchi Pix , Pre-Lit Hand-Painted Ceramic Tabletop Christmas Tree and Crosley 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable

Why nostalgia sells

Selling nostalgia is almost foolproof. It appeals to every generation, so the demographics are expansive. If you lived through a period of history, revisiting it through items you can own has been proven to foster happiness and reduce anxiety. In short, it can help you travel back to a simpler time. Consequently, for individuals who were born too late to experience a certain trend, there is a curiosity and desire to travel to an era that they missed.

Where to find flashback items

Nostalgia is trending this holiday season. However, you might not see as much of it in brick-and-mortar stores as you do online. This is partially because online stores can better utilize strategies, such as dropshipping, which allow products to be shipped directly from the manufacturer. This means they do not need to set aside storage space in a physical location, so they can be a little more fluid and adaptable to meet consumer demands.

Additionally, some online retailers may be better equipped to move faster and jump on trends that come about quickly. Brick-and-mortar stores, however, tend to focus on moving the inventory they had to order before the holiday season even began.

Expect a subtle new twist

Nostalgic items do not always make a triumphant return exactly as you remember them. Often, they are upgraded in some way. An old-fashioned toy, for instance, may no longer be made of wood, while a vintage piece of tech, such as a record player, might feature an upgrade like Bluetooth connectivity. This helps keep older items relevant, affordable and useful in modern times.

Nostalgic products that are popular this holiday season

Believe it or not, the initial UGG line was inspired by boots worn by sheep shearers over 100 years ago. These cozy slippers have a sheepskin lining and a pure wool insole for supreme comfort.

Sold by Amazon

The silhouette on these stylish retro jeans is extremely flattering. They are made of a blend of fabrics that stretch to have a snug but comfortable fit.

Sold by Amazon

Lands’ End Upcycled Supima Hair Scrunchie (3 Pack)

Besides being a refreshing and stylistic throwback, these upcycled scrunchies minimize impact on the earth by using leftover fabric that resists fading, shrinkage, wrinkles and pilling.

Sold by Kohl’s

A platform shoe instantly transports you to a bygone era of fashion. These adorable ankle boots feature elastic side panels, which allow you to easily slip your foot in and out. The sole is 1.5 inches thick, and the shaft measures roughly 5 inches high.

Sold by Amazon

This next-generation Tamagotchi Pix has a built-in camera so you can take pictures of yourself with your character. By using the new interactive features, you can play games, pet and bathe your Tamagotchi. You can even take your friend on playdates to meet other Tamagotchis.

Sold by Amazon

This innovative throwback toy has a new spin: Kids can use the hand-powered tool to drill out cavities. The set comes with everything your kid needs to play dentist, including tweezers, a mirror, toothpaste and more.

Sold by Kohl’s

Fisher-Price toys never truly go out of style. This food truck activity center has over 20 removable pieces for learning shapes, colors, counting and more. It also comes with over 125 songs and phrases that help make playtime even more exciting.

Sold by Amazon

This fun playset was inspired by Polly’s own home in Pollyville. It has five rooms, four stories, 11 accessories and three figures. The numerous interactive features make imaginative play even more engaging.

Sold by Amazon

If you didn’t have one of these light-up trees growing up, chances are you knew someone who did. This 15-inch model has a star on the top and 50 lights.

Sold by Amazon

If you have any vinyl that you’ve been itching to listen to, this portable record player will let you do just that. It has three speeds, pitch control and a built-in Bluetooth receiver for wireless streaming.

Sold by Amazon

