Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
upr.org
Man arrested, charged after high-speed chase in Sardine Canyon
A man accused of driving a stolen vehicle recklessly at high speeds through Sardine Canyon and eventually crashing into a pole in Logan was charged in 1st District Court on Wednesday. Malcolm Jamal Vanburen, 26, faces one count of second-degree receive or transfer a stolen vehicle, third-degree fail to stop...
kvnutalk
Logan man confesses to threatening woman with a knife – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 29-year-old Logan man has admitted to threatening a woman with a knife during a domestic dispute. Dekker C. Boeke has been in the Cache County Jail since being arrested in April. Boeke appeared Monday morning in 1st District Court for a change of plea hearing. He...
KSLTV
Police investigating burglary at Riverdale car dealership
RIVERDALE, Utah — Police are investigating after cars, cash and other miscellaneous items were stolen from the Ken Garff Dealership in Riverdale. The crime happened the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 7. “The business reported an unknown male forced entry into the multiple buildings and stole a few cars, cash...
kvnutalk
Gregory Eugene Midget – Cache Valley Daily
December 18, 1969 ~ December 6, 2022 (age 52) Gregory Eugene Midget “Big Indian” “Chongo”. Gregory passed away December 6, 2022, in Ogden, Utah at the age of 52 with family at his side. He was born December 18, 1969, in Brigham City, UT the son of Ray Gene Midget and Shirley Shemetewa Charlie Midget. He grew up and was a life-long resident in Bear River City, UT. He attended Bear River City Elementary School, Bear River Junior High School and graduated from Bear River High School, where he played high school football.
kvnutalk
Hollingsworth’s lighted displays back in Preston – Cache Valley Daily
PRESTON – For 50 years the Hollingsworth family had plywood cut outs of cartoon characters lit by spotlights in their front yard. Then life got busy and the kids who were always helping grew up and moved away. Jeff and Lee Hollingsworth have now resurrected their Christmas Light show....
kvnutalk
Charlene Groneman Knapp – Cache Valley Daily
March 24, 1928 — December 7, 2022 (age 94) Charlene Groneman Knapp, age 94, passed away December 7, 2022 in Preston Idaho in the Franklin County Transitional Care Center. She was born March 24, 1928 in Provo, Utah the daughter of LaVar Peter Groneman and Orilla Buys Strong Groneman. Her Parents divorced and her mother remarried Alton Frank Groneman to whom she was later sealed.
kvnutalk
Kirsten Connie Pilkington – Cache Valley Daily
April 22, 1993 ~ December 4, 2022 (age 29) Kirsten Connie Pilkington, our daughter, sister, aunt, granddaughter found peace on December 4, 2022, at Ogden Regional Hospital. She was born April 22, 1993, in Ogden, Utah to Karen Rhees Vause and Steven Pilkington. She graduated from Weber High and attended ATC to advance her welding skills.
kslnewsradio.com
New electric bus system coming to Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City and the Utah Transit Authority is making an effort to make Ogden a greener place by creating and encouraging the use of its new all-electric bus system. The new system is set to open next summer and officials say it’ll bring new opportunities to the city.
southarkansassun.com
Man In Utah Accused of Beating His Grandparents With A Hammer, Shoot Them To Death
A 26-year-old man in Clearfield, Utah was alleged of beating his grandparents using a hammer and then shooting them to death in their home. The Clearfield Police Department received a call on Nov.23 around 3:10 in the afternoon from a woman saying that she found her parents dead in their garage. The two victims were identified as Thomas Walker, 87 years old, and Janice Walker, 85 years old.
kvnutalk
Joseph George Uzelac Jr. – Cache Valley Daily
Beloved father, brother and cousin, Joseph George Uzelac Jr., passed away at the age of 73 on December 3, 2022, in Hyde Park, Utah. Joseph was born August 20, 1949, in Denver, Colorado to Joseph George Uzelac Sr. and Maurine Davis Uzelac. Joe is survived by three Children, Trisha Norcross,...
kvnutalk
Jon Wallace Larson – Cache Valley Daily
May 8, 1942 – December 5, 2022 (age 80) Jon Wallace Larson, age 80, passed away in Logan, Cache County, Utah on Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born to Rudolph Vernon Larson and Helen Calder Larson in Tacoma, Washington on May 8, 1942. He grew up in Tacoma; Vernal, Utah; Smithfield, Utah; and when he was about eight years old, the family settled in Roosevelt, Utah. Jon attended BYU where he met Sally Rae Drawhorn. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on August 17, 1965. Their children are Rebecca Siniscalchi, Maria Larson, and William Lawrence Larson. They have nine grandchildren: Reese Hoefnagel, Jon Kohler, Em Beane, Nathan Beane, Elizabeth Beane, Marlie Siniscalchi, Tessa Siniscalchi, Wesley Siniscalchi, Noah Siniscalchi, and Rachel Siniscalchi. As his family members, we always knew of his love and never left visits with Jon without a huge bear hug and “I love you.”
KSLTV
Utah family gets ‘a measure of justice’ in 50-year-old rape case
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah family, waiting for justice from a rape case for more than 50 years, finally got to tell their story Tuesday. The story dates back to 1968, when Valarie Clark Miller’s family said she was raped by three men over the course of two years in Clarkston. A private investigation backs that up. Her husband shared their story after finally receiving acknowledgment from the state for what happened.
kvnutalk
Richard Everett Griffin – Cache Valley Daily
Richard Everett Griffin, 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born on July 22, 1934 to William Everett Griffin and Bessie Dale Alvord in Billings, MT. He attended West High School in Salt Lake City, UT. Richard married the love of his life, Shirley Marie Hall,...
KSLTV
‘He’s a fighter’: Family hopes Utah teen will walk again after snowboarding accident
OGDEN, Utah — A Weber County teenager is recovering from surgery in the ICU after suffering a broken neck during a snowboarding accident. Aza Mathew Topik of West Haven is an 18-year-old who fractured his C-5 vertebrae when he fell Sunday at Snowbasin. “He hit just a little bump,...
ABC 4
Quick moving Friday storm to impact commute
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We have another quick-moving system impacting Northern Utah through this afternoon. Light snow is expected and as a result, the morning commute could see impacts and driving conditions will remain wintry through the afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the mountains north of Interstate 80 including Logan Canyon, Sardine Summit and Mantua. Snow accumulations will range between 3-6″ for the area with the advisory in effect from 5 am to 4 pm today. The Wasatch Front could see a skiff of snow with totals of an inch or less expected.
kvnutalk
Frances Hamblin – Cache Valley Daily
Frances Aline Jeppesen Hamblin died at home surrounded by family on Thursday, December 1, 2022 in Hyde Park, UT due to complications following an aggressive cancer diagnosis. She was 81. Frances was born on October 31, 1941, in Rigby, ID to her parents, Jack and Elva Jeppesen. She married Joseph Paul Hamblin November 18, 1960. They later divorced. Frances was first and foremost a mother and a homemaker. Her “college” degree was LIFE. She learned to cut and bail hay, fix a broken pin on a bailer, how to drive a 5th wheel trailer, fed and milked the cows and hauled lumber. She was more than happy to be the central figure in the lives of her 10 children.
kvnutalk
Jess Bradfield offers to forgo county compensation for six months – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY — With controversy still swirling about Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield’s abrupt decision to transition to part-time employment by Cache County, the embattled elected official has upped the ante in his political game by offering to forego any county compensation for the next six months. Bradfield is even...
kvnutalk
Jill Carver Roberts – Cache Valley Daily
Jill Carver Roberts passed away unexpectedly on December 2, 2022, at her home in Laurel Mississippi. Jill was born to Thair and Norma Carver on August 9, 1958, in Ogden Utah. In 1962 her family settled in Logan Utah where Jill attended school growing up. She married Craig Roberts on...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Bountiful, UT
Bountiful is a city in Davis County, Utah, situated between the Great Salt Lake and the Wasatch Range, north of Salt Lake City. Bountiful is one of Salt Lake City's suburban areas and is listed among Utah's top 20 most populous cities. Historically, Bountiful serves as Utah's second Mormon settlement.
kvnutalk
No changes proposed for Region 11 in UHSAA First Consideration of Regions for 2023-2025 – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – In mid-November, the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) announced its “first consideration” or upcoming realignment. In its proposal, Logan High School would have dropped to 3A. But on Thursday, the UHSAA Board of Trustees released its first consideration of regions for 2023-25 and it kept the Logan Grizzlies in 4A with its other Region 11 schools, like Sky View, Green Canyon, Bear River, Ridgeline and Mountain Crest.
Comments / 0