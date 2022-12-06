ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EFG International names new CEO for Dubai Advisory Office

EFG International has named Ali Sandila as the CEO of its Dubai Advisory Office, which caters to the company’s high-net-worth clients in the region. The appointment took effect on 1 December 2022. Sandila replaces Sascha Pietrek, who resigned from the role of CEO to follow external initiatives, and will...
UK’s Hargreaves Lansdown appoints new CEO

British financial services firm Hargreaves Lansdown (HL) has named Dan Olley as its new CEO, who will replace Chris Hill.…. British financial services firm Hargreaves Lansdown (HL ) has named Dan Olley as its new CEO, who will replace Chris Hill. Being at the helm for six years, Hill unveiled...
Mutual fund manager Vanguard exits net-zero climate alliance

Mutual fund management giant Vanguard Group has decided to end it ties with Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM), an investment-industry initiative formed to handle climate change. NZAM supports fund companies to achieve net zero emission targets by 2050 and restrict the surge in temperature across the globe. Vanguard joined NZAM in 2021.
Broadridge partners IntraFi on securities-based lending service

Broadridge Financial Solutions has joined forces with IntraFi, a banking network in the US, to offer securities-based lending service for…. Broadridge Financial Solutions has joined forces with IntraFi, a banking network in the US, to offer securities-based lending service for wealth management firms, brokerage firms, and banks. As per the...
Who’s innovating where? Patent activity related to cybersecurity decreased by 10% in the financialservices industry in Q3 2022

The global financialservices industry experienced an 11% decline in the number of cybersecurity-related patent applications in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter. The total number of cybersecurity-related grants dropped by 8% in Q3 2022, according to GlobalData’s Patent Analytics. Notably, the number of cybersecurity-related patent applications in the...

