dailyfly.com
Death Notices for Friday, December 9
MOSCOW — Ardis Graham, 90, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements. MOSCOW — Geraldine Squires, 76, of Moscow, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
dailyfly.com
Lewiston Police Logs for Wednesday, December 7
These police logs are sponsored by Rock Solid Hardscape. Rock Solid Hardscape can help create your dream outdoor living space. They offer everything from landscaping, water features, retaining walls, pavers, boulder placement and excavation! Call Rock Solid Hardscape at 208-596-2937 to set up your free estimate. 22-L18630 Reckless Driving. Incident...
dailyfly.com
Forest Service to conduct additional Analysis in Hungry Ridge Project Area
KAMIAH, Idaho —The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests intends to prepare a supplemental environmental analysis for the Hungry Ridge Restoration Project in response to a June 2022 court order enjoining the Hungry Ridge and End of the World projects on the forest. The supplemental analysis will provide updated information about the Hungry Ridge Restoration Project’s environmental effects related to old growth and both projects’ cumulative effect on old growth forests, providing forest managers additional information to issue an updated project decision. A notice of intent to prepare a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement was published in the Federal Register on December 7. The next opportunity for members of the public to provide comment is expected around January 2023.
dailyfly.com
Moscow Middle School Closed Friday, December 9 Due to High Rate of Absences From Illness
Moscow, Id – (Release from Moscow School District) Due to a high rate of absences caused by flu-like symptoms the Moscow Middle School will be closed tomorrow, Friday, December 9th. All after-school activities for Moscow Middle School will also be cancelled. All other schools within the Moscow School District...
dailyfly.com
Moscow PD Still Seek White Hyundia Elantra Suspected to be in Area at the Time of Quadruple Homicide
MOSCOW, Idaho – Due to the volume of calls with tips and leads coming in about the request for information about a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, the Tip Line is now directed to an FBI call center. The global call center has the resources to take those calls, categorize them, and send them on to investigators so they can utilize those tips in the investigation.
dailyfly.com
Moscow Police Are Asking for the Community’s Help in Locating Vehicle; Occupant Wanted for Questioning
Moscow, Idaho – (Release from Moscow Police Department) Detectives are interested in speaking with the occupant(s) of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, with an unknown license plate. Tips and leads have led investigators to look for additional information about a vehicle being in the immediate area of the King Street residence during the early morning hours of November 13th. Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case.
dailyfly.com
LPD Discovered ½ Pound of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop
Lewiston, Id – Lewiston Police Department Officers stopped a 2007 Toyota Camry for failing to stop at a stop sign Wednesday night in North Lewiston. Officers discovered the driver, Robert Ezell (40 yoa, Othello, WA), allegedly had a suspended driver’s license. During the investigation, the Lewiston Drug K-9 was deployed around the exterior of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of illegal controlled substances in the vehicle. LPD Officers searched the vehicle and allegedly located approximately ½ pound of suspected Methamphetamine in various places. Mr. Ezell was taken into custody and transported to the Detention Center.
dailyfly.com
A New Holiday Song With a Rat Pack Vibe by WSU’s Greg Yasinitsky
Just in time for the holidays, Washington State University Music Emeritus Professor Greg Yasinitsky has a new song, “It’s Santa!,” which is now streaming on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, Amazon, Deezer, and more. “It’s Santa!” is also included in the Winter Jazz Playlist, which is available on...
