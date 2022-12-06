KAMIAH, Idaho —The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests intends to prepare a supplemental environmental analysis for the Hungry Ridge Restoration Project in response to a June 2022 court order enjoining the Hungry Ridge and End of the World projects on the forest. The supplemental analysis will provide updated information about the Hungry Ridge Restoration Project’s environmental effects related to old growth and both projects’ cumulative effect on old growth forests, providing forest managers additional information to issue an updated project decision. A notice of intent to prepare a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement was published in the Federal Register on December 7. The next opportunity for members of the public to provide comment is expected around January 2023.

GRANGEVILLE, ID ・ 13 HOURS AGO