WECT
Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Cheryl Boswell moved to Lake Waccamaw over the past summer and one of the first home improvement projects she needed to undertake was the painting of her home, both inside and out. So she asked around and was recommended a painter who she eventually hired for nearly $20,000 — but she said she wasn’t happy with the quality of work she received.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hundreds of motorcycles take to Wilmington streets for good cause
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of motorcycles took over the streets of Wilmington on Sunday — all for a good cause. Nearly 400 motorcycles participated in the 30th annual Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson Toys for Tots motorcycle ride. Lisa Melisandra is the marketing director for Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson. “Bikers...
WMBF
Christmas has taken over Jem Social
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Jem Social is a cocktail lounge + social eatery serving innovative craft cocktails and refined classic American dishes. It’s the perfect spot for dates, girls nights or just somewhere quaint to enjoy dinner and drinks. Miracle: A Christmas Cocktail Pop Up is happening now!
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland’s Founders Park transformed into magical wonderland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Founder’s Park turned into a magical wonderland over the weekend. Saturday’s grand illumination event kicked off Leland’s holiday season. Mayor Brenda Bozeman and Santa helped flip the switch to light up the brightly colored Christmas tree located in the center of the park.
WECT
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water. The unusual sighting provided a perfect example of a superior mirage. “Superior mirages are not unheard of, but they are rare. They require very specific weather, so...
Local business faces backlash for Christmas drag brunch
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – A local restaurant in Sneads Ferry is facing backlash for planning to host a Christmas drag show event this year. Salty Sistas said the protest they’re already getting from some locals on their drag brunch isn’t anything new. They said they’ve been targeted in the past for their LGBTQ+ support. […]
myhorrynews.com
A uniter: Little River native remembered for his talent and kind demeanor
Thick-rimmed glasses, a full smile only showing his top teeth and dancing, lots of dancing, were only a few things that set Devonte Grant apart from his many peers, his many peers who adored him. A Little River native, Grant grew up near Coastal Carolina University, where he would, at...
WECT
Crews respond to boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway
SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway just east of the Lockwood Folly Inlet on Thursday at 9:39 a.m. “Units arrived on the scene shortly after finding a 36-foot vessel fully involved in fire. Two persons onboard were assisted off the vessel by some dredge crews in the area prior to our arrival. They were transported to shore by a Brunswick County Sheriff Marine unit and were not injured,” said a Tri-Beach Fire Department representative.
Holy cow! Bovines escape live nativity scene, jump into North Carolina river
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. — These cows decided to get away from a manger. Police officers in North Carolina helped corral several cows that had escaped from a live nativity scene at a nearby church, WTVD reported. The bolting bovines were found sloshing in the Cape Fear River, the Carolina Beach Police Department wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.
WMBF
‘Holly Trolley’ set to make debut at Winter Wonderland in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - There’s still time to make it out to Myrtle Beach’s Winter Wonderland, and now there’s a new way to get around. The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce announced a new partnership with the city Thursday along with Coast RTA to incorporate the “Holly Trolley.”
whqr.org
Closing of downtown Wilmington Salvation Army could leave support gap until new facility opens
According to email communications WHQR obtained from the City of Wilmington, local stakeholders expressed concern about the closing’s impact on the region’s unhoused people. The Good Shepherd Center is another shelter in Wilmington with a total bed capacity of 118 and is currently sheltering 80-85 children and adults...
The State Port Pilot
All eyes on 211 corridor
The Southport Planning Board has had a busy year negotiating various projects within the city limits, and during their Nov. 17 meeting board member G.E. Mibelli told his colleagues the time has come to start preparing for what is happening beyond Southport. Indigo Plantation Phase II, the Oakton subdivision, Bullfrog...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Wilmington, NC
Wilmington is a port city in New Hanover County, North Carolina. Something about the water here transforms and enthralls its visitors. From Wilmington’s busy riverfront to the picturesque Riverwalk that runs around the illustrious Cape Fear River, the city has four different settings that result in an abundance of exciting vacation opportunities.
beckersasc.com
Wilmington Health files certificate of need for $5.8M ASC
Wilmington (N.C.) Health has filed a certificate of need application with the state to build a new $5.8 million ambulatory surgical center, NBC affiliate WECT reported Dec. 6. The new facility would relocate three existing endoscopy rooms and add another. A public hearing on the certificate of need will be...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Myrtle Beach – (With Photos)
Myrtle Beach is considered the tourist capital in South Carolina. With 14 unique beach communities that attract more than 20 million people per year, it is surely a place where you can let loose and have fun. Traveling to Myrtle Beach is not just because of the beach. It is also a haven for guests that are avid fans of golf.
WECT
Fallen items from a tractor trailer block morning traffic in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has reported that several items fell off of a tractor trailer at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy and N College Road at around 7:35 a.m. As of this time, two eastbound lanes have been opened to traffic. According to...
WECT
Mom welcomes triplets after losing two previous children
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County woman is celebrating the birth of triplets three years after her daughter was killed in a car accident and seven years after another baby was stillborn. At a little over a year old in March 2019, Cora Kruger went to the beach with...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man dies in Whiteville house fire
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal fire that happened Wednesday night in Whiteville. The fire was at a home on Amber Lane and reported around 6:45 p.m. According to the Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office, a man died in the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Road reopens in Wilmington after tractor trailer loses part of its load
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two lanes of a busy Wilmington intersection have reopened after a tractor trailer lost part of its load this morning. It happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and N. College Road around 7:30 a.m. A tractor trailer ended up blocking traffic...
WECT
“A dire situation:” Animal shelter over capacity as owners can no longer afford pets
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - More than 100 animals up for adoption in Pender County are anxiously waiting for a forever home. In the meantime, they are staying at the overcrowded Pender County Animal Shelter. Shelter Manager Jewell Horton says the shelter has seen an influx of animals being brought...
