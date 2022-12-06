ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, NC

WECT

Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Cheryl Boswell moved to Lake Waccamaw over the past summer and one of the first home improvement projects she needed to undertake was the painting of her home, both inside and out. So she asked around and was recommended a painter who she eventually hired for nearly $20,000 — but she said she wasn’t happy with the quality of work she received.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Hundreds of motorcycles take to Wilmington streets for good cause

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of motorcycles took over the streets of Wilmington on Sunday — all for a good cause. Nearly 400 motorcycles participated in the 30th annual Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson Toys for Tots motorcycle ride. Lisa Melisandra is the marketing director for Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson. “Bikers...
WILMINGTON, NC
WMBF

Christmas has taken over Jem Social

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Jem Social is a cocktail lounge + social eatery serving innovative craft cocktails and refined classic American dishes. It’s the perfect spot for dates, girls nights or just somewhere quaint to enjoy dinner and drinks. Miracle: A Christmas Cocktail Pop Up is happening now!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland’s Founders Park transformed into magical wonderland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Founder’s Park turned into a magical wonderland over the weekend. Saturday’s grand illumination event kicked off Leland’s holiday season. Mayor Brenda Bozeman and Santa helped flip the switch to light up the brightly colored Christmas tree located in the center of the park.
LELAND, NC
WECT

‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water. The unusual sighting provided a perfect example of a superior mirage. “Superior mirages are not unheard of, but they are rare. They require very specific weather, so...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WNCT

Local business faces backlash for Christmas drag brunch

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – A local restaurant in Sneads Ferry is facing backlash for planning to host a Christmas drag show event this year.  Salty Sistas said the protest they’re already getting from some locals on their drag brunch isn’t anything new. They said they’ve been targeted in the past for their LGBTQ+ support. […]
SNEADS FERRY, NC
WECT

Crews respond to boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway just east of the Lockwood Folly Inlet on Thursday at 9:39 a.m. “Units arrived on the scene shortly after finding a 36-foot vessel fully involved in fire. Two persons onboard were assisted off the vessel by some dredge crews in the area prior to our arrival. They were transported to shore by a Brunswick County Sheriff Marine unit and were not injured,” said a Tri-Beach Fire Department representative.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

All eyes on 211 corridor

The Southport Planning Board has had a busy year negotiating various projects within the city limits, and during their Nov. 17 meeting board member G.E. Mibelli told his colleagues the time has come to start preparing for what is happening beyond Southport. Indigo Plantation Phase II, the Oakton subdivision, Bullfrog...
SOUTHPORT, NC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Wilmington, NC

Wilmington is a port city in New Hanover County, North Carolina. Something about the water here transforms and enthralls its visitors. From Wilmington’s busy riverfront to the picturesque Riverwalk that runs around the illustrious Cape Fear River, the city has four different settings that result in an abundance of exciting vacation opportunities.
WILMINGTON, NC
beckersasc.com

Wilmington Health files certificate of need for $5.8M ASC

Wilmington (N.C.) Health has filed a certificate of need application with the state to build a new $5.8 million ambulatory surgical center, NBC affiliate WECT reported Dec. 6. The new facility would relocate three existing endoscopy rooms and add another. A public hearing on the certificate of need will be...
WILMINGTON, NC
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Myrtle Beach – (With Photos)

Myrtle Beach is considered the tourist capital in South Carolina. With 14 unique beach communities that attract more than 20 million people per year, it is surely a place where you can let loose and have fun. Traveling to Myrtle Beach is not just because of the beach. It is also a haven for guests that are avid fans of golf.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Mom welcomes triplets after losing two previous children

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County woman is celebrating the birth of triplets three years after her daughter was killed in a car accident and seven years after another baby was stillborn. At a little over a year old in March 2019, Cora Kruger went to the beach with...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man dies in Whiteville house fire

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal fire that happened Wednesday night in Whiteville. The fire was at a home on Amber Lane and reported around 6:45 p.m. According to the Columbus County Fire Marshal’s Office, a man died in the...
WHITEVILLE, NC

