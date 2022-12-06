Read full article on original website
Broadridge partners IntraFi on securities-based lending service
Broadridge Financial Solutions has joined forces with IntraFi, a banking network in the US, to offer securities-based lending service for…. Broadridge Financial Solutions has joined forces with IntraFi, a banking network in the US, to offer securities-based lending service for wealth management firms, brokerage firms, and banks. As per the...
Mutual fund manager Vanguard exits net-zero climate alliance
Mutual fund management giant Vanguard Group has decided to end it ties with Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM), an investment-industry initiative formed to handle climate change. NZAM supports fund companies to achieve net zero emission targets by 2050 and restrict the surge in temperature across the globe. Vanguard joined NZAM in 2021.
Credit Suisse closes $4.3bn capital raise to support overhaul
Embattled Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse has concluded a CHF4bn ($4.3bn) capital raise, which will be used to facilitate its revamp.…. Embattled Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse has concluded a CHF4bn ($4.3bn) capital raise, which will be used to facilitate its revamp. This includes a $2.38bn raise through a rights...
India’s Credent Asset Management buys 49% stake in Essel Finance
India-based Credent Asset Management Services has concluded the purchase of a 49% stake in Essel Finance Advisors and Managers (EFAM) for an undisclosed sum. Launched by Essel Group in 2012, EFAM is involved in the management of alternative investment funds. The firm currently handles two category ll alternative investment funds...
Who’s innovating where? Patent activity related to artificial intelligence decreased by 19% in the financialservices industry in Q3 2022
The global financialservices industry experienced a 30% decline in the number of artificial intelligence-related patent applications in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter. The total number of artificial intelligence-related grants rose by 7% in Q3 2022, according to GlobalData’s Patent Analytics. Notably, the number of artificial intelligence-related patent...
UK’s Hargreaves Lansdown appoints new CEO
British financial services firm Hargreaves Lansdown (HL) has named Dan Olley as its new CEO, who will replace Chris Hill.…. British financial services firm Hargreaves Lansdown (HL ) has named Dan Olley as its new CEO, who will replace Chris Hill. Being at the helm for six years, Hill unveiled...
Wren Sterling expands UK reach with Morfitt & Turnbull purchase
UK advisory firm Wren Sterling Group has bought Cheshire-based Morfitt & Turnbull, marking its fourth acquisition this year. The acquisition…. UK advisory firm Wren Sterling Group has bought Cheshire-based Morfitt & Turnbull, marking its fourth acquisition this year. The acquisition adds almost £270m in client assets to Wren Sterling’s books....
