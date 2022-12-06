NEW YORK, NY (Newsource) – 2022 saw gas prices soar to record levels, but after all that pain at the pump, fuel is now cheaper than it was a year ago. According to AAA, the average cost of regular unleaded in the U.S. is now $3.33 cents a gallon. This time last year, it was 3.34 a gallon.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO