Jamestown Fire Department Receives Donation For Smoke Alarms
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Fire Department has received a $2,000 dollar donation to purchase smoke detectors for the agency’s Fire Prevention Outreach Program. The donation was given to city hall by Rand Machine Products, a custom/contract manufacturing company located at 2072 Allen Street Extension...
Jamestown Elementary Takes Security Precaution, Issues “Lock Out”
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown’s Love Elementary School took an extra security precaution on Wednesday afternoon, entering what’s known as ‘lock out’ protocol. “This afternoon, Jamestown Public Schools was made aware of a community operation by the Jamestown Police Department in close proximity...
One Emergency Homeless Shelter Opens In Jamestown, Another Delayed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — One of the two emergency homeless shelters slated to operate in the City of Jamestown is still not up and running, two weeks after both were promised to open. Of the two proposed shelters at the Joy Fellowship Free Methodist Church, located at...
World War II Hero Honored For His Service
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A local World War II hero is being honored for his service, 77-years after leaving the front lines of the world’s largest conflict. Family, friends and dignitaries gathered at the Fenton History Center in Jamestown on Thursday to recognize the distinguished service of Thomas Tedesco.
Anonymous Reporting System Launched At Jamestown Public Schools
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Following bullying and other safety concerns, a new anonymous reporting program has been launched at Jamestown Public Schools with the hopes of increasing dialogue between staff and students. This new program is called “See Something, Say Something.”. “Student mental health, student anxiety,...
Chautauqua County Crisis Services Line Experiencing Technical Difficulties
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County 24/7 crisis services line is experiencing technical difficulties. As a result, those experiencing a mental health emergency are asked to dial 988 for help. The county’s Department of Mental Hygiene announced the interruption in service on Wednesday, citing a provider issue...
“The Nutcracker” Takes The Stage
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A holiday staple returns to Jamestown this weekend, as the Chautauqua Regional Youth Ballet performs The Nutcracker. Organizers say the Tchaikovsky classic is one of the biggest shows of the year. “It’s almost a whole year production almost. We start thinking and talking...
Man Accused Of Trying To Run A Person Over With His Car In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 24-year-old is accused of trying to run a person over with his car during a domestic dispute in Jamestown. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the call at a northside address around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Following an investigation, it...
Jamestown Man Sees Prison Time Following Strong-Arm Robbery
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 28-year-old man will spend around a half-decade in prison in connection with the strong-arm robbery of a Jamestown convenience store. Kyle Senear was arrested by Jamestown Police in late April after he allegedly entered the Kwik Fill gas station on Forest Ave and demanded cash from the register.
Suspect In Sinclairville Shooting Arrested
SINCLAIRVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old, killed following an altercation in Sinclairville earlier this year. Cassadaga resident Joseph Misciagno was shot in the area of Park and Reed Streets in early...
Growing Deficits Highlighted At NY Public Colleges, Including SUNY Fredonia
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – The faculty union for New York’s public colleges and universities is sounding the alarm about growing deficits at several institutions, including SUNY Fredonia. United University Professions President Fred Kowal held a press conference in Buffalo on Tuesday, calling for major increase in...
19 Arrested Following Three Drug Raids
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – 19 people were arrested following three drug raids in the Jamestown area on Wednesday. Several law enforcement agencies, led by Jamestown Police, executed search warrants at 628 Spring Street. in Jamestown, 15 West Cowden Street in Jamestown, and 252 West Main Street in Falconer.
Police Recover Over Two Dozen Firearms, High-Capacity Magazines In Ellington
ELLINGTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A 30-year-old was allegedly busted with multiple unregistered firearms and high-capacity magazines following a search of his Town of Ellington residence. New York State Police responded to a domestic dispute on Waterman Road back on Friday, November 25 where it was alleged 30-year-old...
Jamestown Mayor Vetoes Budget Changes, Travel Expense Downsize
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist has issued five different vetoes on the 2023 municipal budget, ultimately restoring over $15,000 dollars that was previously cut by the City Council including a downsize to his travel expenses. The Mayor expressed concern over sales tax revenues for...
Sunny Day Saturday, Light Rain And Snow Sunday
JAMESTOWN – High pressure will maintain dry weather through the first half of the weekend. Light rain and snow showers will return for Sunday. Enjoy the sunshine on Saturday because it won’t be lasting long. Partly to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper-30’s to lower-40’s.
U.S. Gas Prices Cheaper Than One Year Ago
NEW YORK, NY (Newsource) – 2022 saw gas prices soar to record levels, but after all that pain at the pump, fuel is now cheaper than it was a year ago. According to AAA, the average cost of regular unleaded in the U.S. is now $3.33 cents a gallon. This time last year, it was 3.34 a gallon.
Jamestown Man Sentenced On Felony Weapon Charge
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 25-year-old Jamestown man has been sentenced after allegedly threatening a person with a weapon on the city’s west side last Spring. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office says Alejandro Ayala was sentenced by Judge Foley to two years determinate in state prison and three years post release supervision after pleading guilty in October to attempted criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony.
Clouds, Clouds, and More Clouds, Then Some Weekend Showers
JAMESTOWN – We just cannot shake loose that pesky cloudiness, and there will be more clouds in store over the next few days as temperatures don’t really budge much heading into early next week. We have had some rain showers at times on this Wednesday, thanks to the...
Jamestown Man Sentenced For Felony Drug Possession After Evading Arrest
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – After evading arrest for months, a 50-year-old Jamestown man was finally sentenced for felony drug possession in Chautauqua County Court this week. The county District Attorney’s Office says Christopher Howie was sentenced Wednesday to six years behind bars after he plead guilty to...
