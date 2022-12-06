ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

tsu.edu

Texas Southern University’s Center for Justice Research Awarded $351,000 grant to launch HBCU Criminal Justice Research Hub

Texas Southern University’s Center for Justice Research has received a $351,000 grant from the Walmart Foundation through the Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity to form the HBCU Criminal Justice Research Hub. The Hub will facilitate a two-year collaboration between HBCU researchers, community organizations, and community members working toward reducing mass incarceration and violent crime.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Eye on Politics: The race for Mayor of Dallas, history made in Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - History was made in Fort Worth this week. Texas lawmakers have filed bills to increase and repeal abortion restrictions for the upcoming legislative session. And Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson spoke with Jack Fink about his re-election bid after former Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa told Jack he won't run for mayor. All these stories and more in this week's edition of Eye on Politics (original air date: Dec. 8).Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of...
FORT WORTH, TX
pvamu.edu

Four PVAMU students attend Honeywell inaugural Leadership Summit

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (Dec. 7, 2022) – Careers in Action is a program hosted by Prairie View A&M University’s Center for Careers and Professional Development (Career Services). This initiative aims to connect students to opportunities that allow them to meet corporate leaders while experiencing the culture of the organization through site visits. During the fall semester, Career Services coordinated seven corporate site visits to New York (twice), North Carolina, Texas, Ohio and California. Over 70 students participated.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
High School Football PRO

Dallas, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LONGVIEW, TX
CBS DFW

20-year Army veteran arrested for going AWOL, sits in North Texas jail awaiting trial

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It's a story of a violent police raid on a North Texas home to arrest an Army soldier for going AWOL.But the soldier at the center of it is a decorated war veteran who says her arrest is the result of retaliation and race.An armed team of U.S. Marshals and Grand Prairie police officers stormed a home with guns drawn and pointed – children scream in panic while authorities searched for a woman you might think committed a violent felony. But that woman, Sergeant First Class Shantaya Williams, has a clean record according to her attorney. In...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Dallas Observer

House Bill Aims to Ban 'No-Knock Warrants' but North Texas Police Agencies Already Use Them Sparingly

'Tis the season for hot button issues as the Texas Legislature prepares for its upcoming session in 2023. Bills touching on topics ranging from abolishing the city of Austin, marijuana reform, legal sports gambling and school library books will be on the table during the 88th legislative session, which begins on January 10. House Bill 762 is one of the filings aimed at tackling a highly topical matter: no-knock warrants.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Local HS Football Semifinals Preview

Three state semifinals will match Dallas area schools against one another. Below are previews of the matchups:. 6A Division I: Duncanville (13-0) vs. Prosper (13-1) When: Saturday, December 10, at 4 p.m. Where: SMU’s Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Duncanville is in the state semifinals for the fifth consecutive season,...
DALLAS, TX
fox44news.com

Waco officers arrest teen for smuggling of persons

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 17-year-old from Irving has been arrested in south Waco and is being held on a charge of smuggling of persons. Bertin Lopez-Jimenez was booked into the McLennan County Jail Thursday following his arrest. Waco Police Department spokesman Bryton Johnson said that about 9:30 a.m....
WACO, TX

