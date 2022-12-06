ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BU Unveils Dramatic, Fossil Fuel–Free Center for Computing & Data Sciences

Mayor Wu hails collaborative relationship with BU at ribbon cutting, says new building should be a model for other cities across the country. The coolest building in Boston is almost ready to get to work. City and University leaders cut a ribbon Thursday afternoon for the ceremonial opening of Boston...
Support These Alumni-Owned Businesses This Holiday Season

Still have some gifts to buy? Check out these 12 shops and companies. Still have some folks to buy for on your holiday gift list?. Keep it in the Terrier family and look to one of these 12 alumni-founded businesses to wrap up your shopping this year. From a TikTok-famous game to a whole lot of sweet and savory treats, we bet you’ll find something for everyone from the businesses below.
Marsh Chapel Celebrates Christmas with Its Annual Service of Lessons & Carols

One of Boston University’s most popular and beloved events returns this weekend when Marsh Chapel hosts its annual Service of Lessons & Carols. The liturgy, being held Friday, December 9, at 6 pm, and Sunday, December 11, at 11 am, takes as its model the famous 104-year-old Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols held each year on Christmas Eve at Cambridge University’s King’s College. The event is free and open to the public.
