USC football offers nation's No. 1 JUCO interior offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock

The Trojans threw their hats in the ring for the nation's No. 1 JUCO offensive lineman, Coffeyville Community College prospect Keyshawn Blackstock on Friday. Blackstock holds offers from Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida State, Michigan State, Cal, South Carolina, Florida, Nebraska and Maryland. Blackstock is the first public offensive lineman to pick up an offer from USC this month.
What does Penn State’s bowl history look like since 2000?

Penn State has been to 51 bowl games in its program history, with the first coming with a trip to the 1923 Rose Bowl. It has become an expectation that Penn State will end a football season with an appearance in a bowl game. Of course, since the turn of the century, there have been a few years that went against the grain for one reason or the other. Since 2000, Penn State has appeared in 15 bowl games, including three trips to New Years Six bowl games under current head coach James Franklin (with a fourth coming up in the...
Trae Young Purchases $20M Mansion in Southern California

Despite spending most of his time in Atlanta and Oklahoma, Hawks superstar Trae Young is rubbing shoulders with the Hollywood elite in his new residence. Young recently purchased a mansion, previously owned by former NFL star Clay Matthews, in Calabasas, California, for $20 million — the second-largest sum ever paid for a home in the Los Angeles county city.
How Bowl Games Could Get Into the NIL Industry

As event partners examine ways to incorporate during the infancy stages of NIL, Cheez-It came up with a unique plan. At this year’s Cheez-It Bowl between Florida State and Oklahoma, the company will compensate four players to stay in hotel rooms filled with Cheez-It paraphernalia during their visit to Orlando, Fla., for the Dec. 29 game.
College Football Bowl Bets to Make Now Before The Line Moves

Happy bowl season to all those that observe, one of the most fun times of year. The college football season is winding down and it's on us to cash some of our final bets of the season. Bowl season has become a unique part of the calendar as it's on us not to just handicap the matchup, but figure out who is playing, and which team is more motivated to be there.
The Pros and Cons of Playing CFP Games on Campus

The expanded College Football Playoff will bring a completely new element to modern postseason Football Bowl Subdivision competition: On-campus playoff games. In 2024 and 2025, the first round in the 12-team CFP will be hosted by the higher-seeded team on campus or at another location of their choosing. There are...
Panthers To Pay Back Money As Failed $800M HQ Saga Nears End

The dispute surrounding a failed $800 million team headquarters for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers in Rock Hill, South Carolina, may have finally come to an end. Panthers owner David Tepper and his development arm GT Real Estate have reached a $21 million settlement with Rock Hill’s York County over sales tax money allocated toward the project, which began construction in 2020 and was halted in March.
