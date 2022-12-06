Read full article on original website
College football transfer portal tracker: DJ Uiagalelei and latest names making decisions
The 2022-23 college football transfer portal now includes some absolutely huge names. It is led by Clemson quarterback and former
Jalin Hyatt '50-50' on NFL Draft Decision, Orange Bowl
After winning the Biletnikoff aware last night, Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt made a statement regarding his future with the Vols. "A lot to put into consideration," Hyatt said when meeting the media. "I have to talk to my family and the coaching staff. We’re still 50-50 on some things. ...
247Sports
USC football offers nation's No. 1 JUCO interior offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock
The Trojans threw their hats in the ring for the nation's No. 1 JUCO offensive lineman, Coffeyville Community College prospect Keyshawn Blackstock on Friday. Blackstock holds offers from Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida State, Michigan State, Cal, South Carolina, Florida, Nebraska and Maryland. Blackstock is the first public offensive lineman to pick up an offer from USC this month.
College football bowl schedule: Best non-CFP games you should watch
Of course, the College Football Playoff and national championship will get most of the attention, but there are more than a few other bowl games that you should be watching this postseason. There are 39 other bowl games set to kick off this postseason leading up to Christmas and New Year's with a ...
What does Penn State’s bowl history look like since 2000?
Penn State has been to 51 bowl games in its program history, with the first coming with a trip to the 1923 Rose Bowl. It has become an expectation that Penn State will end a football season with an appearance in a bowl game. Of course, since the turn of the century, there have been a few years that went against the grain for one reason or the other. Since 2000, Penn State has appeared in 15 bowl games, including three trips to New Years Six bowl games under current head coach James Franklin (with a fourth coming up in the...
Trae Young Purchases $20M Mansion in Southern California
Despite spending most of his time in Atlanta and Oklahoma, Hawks superstar Trae Young is rubbing shoulders with the Hollywood elite in his new residence. Young recently purchased a mansion, previously owned by former NFL star Clay Matthews, in Calabasas, California, for $20 million — the second-largest sum ever paid for a home in the Los Angeles county city.
CBS Sports
College football winners, losers of 2022 season: Alabama hits floor under Nick Saban, TCU shatters CFP mold
The regular season is over and the bowl schedule is set, so it's time to look back at the teams and people that will stick with us from the 2022 college football season. If there's one thing we learned this year -- heck, if there's one thing we learn every year -- it's that so little of what we expect to happen actually comes to fruition.
Ranking the Cougars’ performances in 10 bowl games as a college football independent
BYU football: Cougars’ performances in bowl games as a college football independent have included a mixed bag of thrilling wins and soul-crushing losses
How Noggin Boss Became the Next Big Thing in Sports Apparel
The story of Noggin Boss really begins three times. Most recently, it began in late November, when a photo of Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson wearing a giant hat lit the internet ablaze. After that, Noggins started popping up everywhere. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen was awarded one from Amazon...
How Bowl Games Could Get Into the NIL Industry
As event partners examine ways to incorporate during the infancy stages of NIL, Cheez-It came up with a unique plan. At this year’s Cheez-It Bowl between Florida State and Oklahoma, the company will compensate four players to stay in hotel rooms filled with Cheez-It paraphernalia during their visit to Orlando, Fla., for the Dec. 29 game.
No. 1 Decision for Broncos: Should They Build New Stadium?
Building a new stadium is the surest way for an NFL franchise to land a coveted Super Bowl. A new facility could attract other national events, such as the NCAA’s Final Four. There’s rising speculation that the new Denver Broncos owners could build a billion-dollar football palace to replace...
College Football Bowl Bets to Make Now Before The Line Moves
Happy bowl season to all those that observe, one of the most fun times of year. The college football season is winding down and it's on us to cash some of our final bets of the season. Bowl season has become a unique part of the calendar as it's on us not to just handicap the matchup, but figure out who is playing, and which team is more motivated to be there.
The Pros and Cons of Playing CFP Games on Campus
The expanded College Football Playoff will bring a completely new element to modern postseason Football Bowl Subdivision competition: On-campus playoff games. In 2024 and 2025, the first round in the 12-team CFP will be hosted by the higher-seeded team on campus or at another location of their choosing. There are...
Panthers To Pay Back Money As Failed $800M HQ Saga Nears End
The dispute surrounding a failed $800 million team headquarters for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers in Rock Hill, South Carolina, may have finally come to an end. Panthers owner David Tepper and his development arm GT Real Estate have reached a $21 million settlement with Rock Hill’s York County over sales tax money allocated toward the project, which began construction in 2020 and was halted in March.
Front Office Sports
