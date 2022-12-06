SAN ANGELO – 14 individuals were booked into the Tom Green County Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including four driving while intoxicated. Monica Chabarria and Patrick Mitcham, 42, were both arrested in separate incidents and charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle. Chabarria, 37, was arrested by San Angelo Police officers and also charged with assault family violence. She was booked at 8:30 p.m. and her bond was not listed. Mitcham was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies and booked at 7:52 p.m. He was booked without bond.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO