San Angelo, TX

San Angelo LIVE!

Evading Arrest, DWI & Prison Holdovers Top Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – 22 individuals were booked into the Tom Green County Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Felony Bail Jumping, DWIs and two prison inmates being held for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. San Angelo Police early Friday morning arrested 37-year-old...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DWI With an Underaged Child Passenger Arrests Top Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – 14 individuals were booked into the Tom Green County Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including four driving while intoxicated. Monica Chabarria and Patrick Mitcham, 42, were both arrested in separate incidents and charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle. Chabarria, 37, was arrested by San Angelo Police officers and also charged with assault family violence. She was booked at 8:30 p.m. and her bond was not listed. Mitcham was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies and booked at 7:52 p.m. He was booked without bond.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo PD: Missing persons case turns into homicide investigation

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On December 6, 2022, the San Angelo Police Department announced that the remains of 31-year-old Eric Talton were found in Junction, Texas. Talton went missing on August 10, 2022 according to police. Detectives with the San Angelo Police Department began investigating and learned that Talton’s disappearance was “criminal in nature.” According […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: San Angelo Police Investigating 'Potential Threat' to Lone Star Middle School

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police issued a Nixle Alert at 2:52 p.m. Wednesday about a potential threat to Lone Star Middle School on Sherwood Way. According to the SAPD, 'The SAPD is currently investigating a potential threat toward Lone Star Middle School. Please be patient as the release of students will be conducted by Lone Star Middle School Staff. Officers are on scene and further information will be released as it becomes available.'
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: December 8, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Evading Police & Violent Burglary Arrests Top Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – 14 individuals were booked into the Tom Green County Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including one for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony and one for evading arrest with a vehicle or watercraft. 39-year-old Daniel Flores...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Welcomes Wounded Warriors for an Annual Hunt

SAN ANGELO, TX — The 2022 San Angelo Support for Veterans event is happening this week. The organization, San Angelo Support for Veterans, partnered with Lone Star Warriors Outdoors for this annual San Angelo tradition to host wounded and disabled veterans from throughout the United States. Lone Star Warriors...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: 13-year-old with a Gun Prompts Lockdown at San Angelo Middle School

SAN ANGELO – Lone Star Middle School staff was made aware of a student who was possibly in possession of a firearm on campus Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. According to the San Angelo Police Department, school staff and an Off Duty SAPD Officer (who was working security at Lone Star) immediately began investigating the incident.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE! Daily News | The Gayest LIVE! Daily News in History

SAN ANGELO, TX – On Today's LIVE! Daily News, Congressman August Pfluger joins the show to break some news about what's going on in Washington. WATCH: Wall Golfing All-Star Signs with Hardin-Simmons University!. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has...
SAN ANGELO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Two killed in Coleman County two-vehicle collision

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported Wednesday morning that two people perished in a two-vehicle accident just after 4 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 on U.S. Highway 67 one mile east of Talpa. Andrew Sosa Jr., 44, of Sweetwater, and Ethan Mark Harris, 19, of Rising Star, were pronounced dead...
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
saisd.org

Update Regarding Police Department Investigation at Lone Star Middle School

On the afternoon of Wednesday, December 7, 2022, San Angelo ISD and Lone Star Middle School received a report of a student having a handgun on campus. Immediately campus leaders and district administrators began an investigation in conjunction with the San Angelo Police Department, searched the individual and campus, located and confiscated the handgun and the student is in custody. A Resource Officer is assigned to the campus to provide additional safety and security.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular Red Lobster restaurant closes permanently in San Angelo

"This location is permanently closed. Thank you for your support over the years. We look forward to serving you at other Red Lobster locations in the future." After decades of serving customers in San Angelo, the popular Red Lobster Seafood Restaurant next to Sunset Mall has closed permanently. This weekend a sign was placed on the restaurant door advising customers of the bad news and telling them to visit the Red Lobster location in Abilene.
SAN ANGELO, TX

