Get the perfect holiday outfit at A.K. Rikk’s
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This time of year is busy and fun – there’s so much to do, the buying of gifts, holiday traditions and also attending festive events! This is a time where you can sparkle and shine and let’s face it, you just feel extra special when you have something fabulous to wear! Our eightWest Fashion & Style Expert, A.K. Rikk’s, can help you find the perfect outfit for a festive occasion! They can also help you find gifts that your family and friends would love to receive, at all price points while offering over the top customer service.
Grant will refurbish iconic Four Star Theatre marquee
The roof needs repair and there’s still remodeling to be done, but the most noticeable improvement soon to come to Grand Rapids’ Four Star Theatre will be on the outside. (Dec. 8, 2022) Grant will refurbish iconic Four Star Theatre marquee. The roof needs repair and there’s still...
Enjoy a night of storytelling & country music
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Songwriters are an important part of country music, and music Tin general. the historic Kalamazoo State Theatre is hosting an event that features hit Nashville songwriters who have some #1 songs you may know and love! Kyle Jennings is one of those songwriters performing live on Friday night with a bunch of his storytelling friends – he joins us today.
Coming up on ABC’s 13th Annual ‘CMA Country Christmas’: Song list, performances, and hosts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Get ready to deck the halls with ABC! For the 13th year, “CMA Country Christmas” returns at 9 pm on Thursday, Dec. 8 with a new lineup of performers and holiday songs to boost your holiday cheer while you sit back, relax, and tune in at home.
KCAS Pets of the Week: Buck and York
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Are you looking for a furry friend to add to your family this holiday season? This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs who are ready to go home. York is a 3-year-old Labrador retriever mix. He...
Offering warmth and support to those in need this winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Battle Creek Community Foundation supports organizations that make the community a better place. The Battle Creek Shelter is a low barrier shelter that accepts Men and Women who need a warm and safe place to stay without having to be part of a program or showing identification. The Battle Creek Shelter provides beds, laundry services, sleeping bags, jackets, showers and bathrooms, quiet spaces, and food. The workers at the shelter have a passion for what they do and offer love and support to everyone who comes through their doors.
The next Ms. Wheelchair Michigan will be crowned this weekend
Shelly Loose, a former Ms. Wheelchair Michigan winner and current president of Ms. Wheelchair America, reflects on her time competing and the importance of the competition today. (Dec. 8, 2022) The next Ms. Wheelchair Michigan will be crowned …. Shelly Loose, a former Ms. Wheelchair Michigan winner and current president...
GRPL offers a variety of activities over winter break
The Grand Rapids Public Library is adding solo space pods to its broad catalog of resources. (Dec. 8, 2022) GRPL offers a variety of activities over winter break. The Grand Rapids Public Library is adding solo space pods to its broad catalog of resources. (Dec. 8, 2022) Storm Team 8...
Impact Powersports giving back to community this month
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a great gift for the outdoor recreation enthusiast in your life, look no further than Impact Powersports in Rockford! They offer everything from ATVs, UTVs, E-Bikes, Golf Carts, Go Karts, to Dirt Bikes, Scooters and more! You’ll find what you need whether you’re looking for a vehicle for an adult or a child. Plus, they’re giving back to the community – 5% of any kids vehicle sold will be donated to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.
Grand Rapids cancer patient skates with Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids cancer patient skates with Detroit Red …. Grand Rapids cancer patient skates with Detroit Red Wings. U of M Health officially announces purchase of Sparrow …. Officials from Sparrow Health System and University of Michigan Health held a press conference in Lansing Friday to officially announce U of M’s deal to buy Sparrow. (Dec. 9, 2022)
Search for Kent County man missing at sea
Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared from a sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. Two years later, the question remains: Did they drown or are they off the grid? (Dec. 9, 2022) Search for Kent County man missing at sea. Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared...
Weekend Fun Guide 12/9-12/11
1. Magic at the Mill-Wind Mill Island December 9 and 10th. Holland’s DeZwaan windmill is now lit up and decorated for the Holiday season! Shows are taking place this Friday and Saturday. Shows take place from 5pm to 7pm Check out all the magic as the windmill is glittered with thousands of LED tulip lights! Better yet there is a synchronized light show! Both the park and shops will be open, and snacks and beverages will be available for purchase. You must purchase tickets in advanced and you can find more information here.
Where to go if your child needs a heart transplant
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When your child has a serious health issue, it becomes the center of your world. You want to know that your child is getting focused attention and the latest in treatments and support. In West Michigan, we know that place is Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. Today, we have Dr. Jean Ballweg here to talk about the Pediatric Heart Transplant Program.
DeVos Children’s Hospital adds beds to keep up with RSV cases
As pediatric RSV cases remain high, the staff at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids is working to meet the need. (Dec. 9, 2022) DeVos Children’s Hospital adds beds to keep up with …. As pediatric RSV cases remain high, the staff at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital...
Taylor promises ‘championship habits’ at WMU
For the first time since he was named leader of the WMU football team, we are hearing from coach Lance Taylor about his goals for the program. (Dec. 9, 2022) For the first time since he was named leader of the WMU football team, we are hearing from coach Lance Taylor about his goals for the program. (Dec. 9, 2022)
Holland High School senior overcomes cultural barriers
HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Navigating a new school can be challenging enough, let alone doing so in a completely different country. But that is exactly what our student of the week had to overcome. Daymi Campos is a senior at Holland High School and has overcome barriers and embraced his new path.
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 120822
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. The first snow system of December arrives Friday bringing mostly snow. Most models indicate snow totals at 1-2″ with isolated three inch amounts. Areas south of I-96 will see the highest totals. Temperatures will be near the freezing mark so much of the time roads will be just wet and slushy.
Light Snow This Evening, Most Main Roads Just Wet
Snow has let up a bit this evening in West Michigan. With temperatures at or a touch above freezing, much of the snow has melted on the main roads, but the snow could stick a bit to the grass and there could be a slick spot. At 6:45 pm, the temperature in Kalamazoo was 34, G.R. was 31 deg and it was 29 in Cadillac. At 3 pm, moderate to heavy snow was falling in Kalamazoo and Holland, with light snow in Grand Rapids.
You can learn from those who have retired successfully
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many say that success leaves clues, so for those who are about to retire, what can you learn from those who have retired successfully?. Joining us to discuss is Gary Mattson & Taylor Steward, part of the family at Mattson Financial Services, a firm that’s been helping people retire successfully right here in West Michigan for decades. The team at Mattson Financial Services can help you actively manage your portfolio, combat volatility with diversification, investment strategies and so much more. They know it’s not a one-size-fits-all solution, their plans are customized to meet their client’s goals.
