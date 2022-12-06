Read full article on original website
PETA targeting Brunswick beach town after council approves capturing, penning foxes
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – A local beach town could turn back on its plan to capture foxes after councilmembers received thousands of emails from concerned people across the nation. In November, the Ocean Isle Beach Town Council approved a proposal to begin capturing foxes who some believe...
Pender County asking residents to conserve water due to drought
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Due to the second year in a row of winter drought conditions, Pender County is asking residents to conserve water. Much of Southeastern North Carolina is in a moderate drought. “We’re trying to be proactive about that. And informing our citizens of the need...
UScellular donates truck full of food items to Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – In a visit on Dec. 9. UScellular donated items to Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard for families in need, including kitchen supplies, canned goods, and other food items. The nonprofit organization, which distributes emergency food, was donated a truck full of grocery items that will help...
Crews respond to boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway
SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) – Crews responded to a boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway just east of the Lockwood Folly Inlet on Thursday at 9:39 a.m. “Units arrived on the scene shortly after finding a 36-foot vessel fully involved in fire. Two persons onboard were assisted off the vessel by some dredge crews in the area prior to our arrival. They were transported to shore by a Brunswick County Sheriff Marine unit and were not injured,” said a Tri-Beach Fire Department representative.
“A dire situation:” Animal shelter over capacity as owners can no longer afford pets
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – More than 100 animals up for adoption in Pender County are anxiously waiting for a forever home. In the meantime, they are staying at the overcrowded Pender County Animal Shelter. Shelter Manager Jewell Horton says the shelter has seen an influx of animals being...
Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) – Cheryl Boswell moved to Lake Waccamaw over the past summer and one of the first home improvement projects she needed to undertake was the painting of her home, both inside and out. So she asked around and was recommended a painter who she eventually hired for nearly $20,000 — but she said she wasn’t happy with the quality of work she received.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Wilmington area this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – It’s one of the most recognizable vehicles on the planet and it’s hitting the road right here in Southeastern North Carolina. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in Wilmington and Leland through Sunday, Dec. 11. There’s a total of six Wienermobiles on the roads...
Woman mauled by two dogs in Hampstead left in critical condition
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) – A woman was attacked by two dogs at a home on Holiday Drive on Thursday, Dec. 8. According to a spokesperson with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, the woman went over to her next-door neighbor where both dogs were chained in the backyard. The...
Port City honors lives lost in Pearl Harbor attacks 81 years later
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Across the Cape Fear, people gathered Wednesday to remember the more than 2,400 lives lost in the attacks on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. The bombings in 1941 launched the United States into World War II. It’s believed at least three Wilmington residents were among those killed.
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water. The unusual sighting provided a perfect example of a superior mirage. “Superior mirages are not unheard of, but they are rare. They require very specific weather,...
New stop signs to change intersection into four-way stop in Southport
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) – Two stop signs will be added to an intersection in Southport following work on Thursday, Dec. 8. The new signs will transform the intersection of Viking Crest Lane and J Swain Blvd into a four-way stop. “Weather permitting, this work will take place on Thursday,...
Wreck at Whiteville Rd and Mill Branch Rd shuts both lanes down
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A wreck on Whiteville Rd. has shut down both lanes near its intersection with Mill Branch Road. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. Drivers are advised to take alternative routes. This is a developing story that will be updated once more details...
Cape Fear Foodie: On Thyme Restaurant
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – With the year winding down, you have to forgive me for slowing down a tad on my food reviews. Between travel, gift purchases, Christmas decorations, gatherings, the inevitable weight gain and inherent laziness while binging my favorite holiday movies…I haven’t had much time to dine out.
One arrested, one wanted after car chase with Bladen Co. law enforcement
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – One person was arrested and another is wanted after an attempted traffic stop by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office on N.C. 211 near the Robeson County line. “The Deputy clocked a vehicle at 78 in a 55 mile per hour zone and conducted...
Crews responding to crash involving car and motorcycle in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A crash involving a car and a motorcycle took place on Shipyard Blvd at about 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to the Wilmington Police Department, the crash was at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and Troy Drive. WPD says a call about the crash came in at 11:42 a.m.
One fatality confirmed in house fire in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – One person has been killed after a residence fire at 101 Amber Lane on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was called in around 6:50 p.m., and first responders were able to put out the fire ten minutes after arriving on the scene. No other injuries were...
Police: One injured after man “chose to assault WPD officers”
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department said an officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after an assault early Friday morning. According to the WPD, officers attempted to talk to two men who were walking near 9th and Castle streets just before 1:30 a.m. Officials say Quashon Zavier Vereen, 19,...
Tabor City man charged in relation to stolen tractor, guns case
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Department has announced that 29-year-old Kevin Leon Thompkins Jr. of Tabor City has been arrested and charged in relation to a November larceny case. According to the release, the CCSO responded to a breaking and entering and larceny scene...
Man accused of murdering 3-year-old to appear in court
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man charged with murdering 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 12 in the Onslow County Superior Court. At the time, Kimrey was the live-in boyfriend of Kristy Woods, Mariah’s mother. Law enforcement...
District Attorney calls on DNA experts in rape and kidnapping trial
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Timothy Craig Iannone was arrested last year and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping dating back to 1996 and is now on trial for the alleged crimes. According to his arrest warrant, Iannone reportedly kidnapped the female victim, “terrorized” her and held her against...
