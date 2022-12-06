Read full article on original website
City of Battle Creek receives over $463,000 for 20th Street reconstruction
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek was among nine who received grant funding to rebuild local roads, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Today’s road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely." Whitmer said. "Today’s grants are the latest in a long line of economic development investments we have made in recent years to make Michigan more competitive. I will work with anyone to advance our economic development and build up our infrastructure so we can create opportunities for Michiganders everywhere."
Ascension Borgess nurses reach tentative deal with hospital to avoid possible strike
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The threat of a strike has been averted as nurses at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo have reached a tentative agreement with their hospital’s administration. If ratified, the new three-year contract would cover over 300 nurses at the hospital. The agreement was reached...
Family-owned business expands in Kalamazoo with $6 million project
A family-owned business celebrated the completion of a $6 million expansion project Wednesday. Today's news: Family of Patrick Lyoya files $100 million lawsuit against Grand Rapids, former officer. Continental Linen Services, a business that provides floor mats, table linens, uniforms, towels, and facility projects statewide, built a 11,000 square foot...
Harper Creek teacher retires before investigation done
A Harper Creek High School teacher who was under investigation has retired, the school says.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Residents criticize Kalamazoo over Coakley investigation
It’s been nearly four months since the City of Kalamazoo placed its police chief on administrative leave due to harassment allegations, but since then, little has been released about the investigation which in itself is drawing criticism from Kalamazoo citizens. (Dec. 6, 2022) Residents criticize Kalamazoo over Coakley investigation.
Annual contest names Red Oak biggest tree in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Since 1993 ReLeaf Michigan, a state-wide nonprofit tree organization, has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through its 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt. contest. Janie Bare, of Kalamazoo, submitted the winning entry; a red oak, spanning 226-inches and almost 19 feet,...
‘It helps keeps me sane’ man says of volunteer-run shelter for Kalamazoo’s unhoused
KALAMAZOO, MI — “Last year at this time I was very suicidal,” said Erik Meersma. “This year not so much. This is saving my sanity.”. Meersma is speaking about a community warming shelter that is open twice weekly from noon-5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays in the gymnasium of the Salvation Army.
Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant death
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The babysitter of an infant girl who died after being allegedly kicked by her mother, warned Child Protective Services about prior abuse allegations involving the 31-year-old facing a murder charge in her daughter's death, according to court records. Coty Lyon, 31, was charged with second degree...
The richest woman in Michigan
Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
2 taken to hospital after Gaines Township crash
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Gaines Township.
MSP: Missing man last seen near Sturgis
Michigan State Police are looking for a man who has been reported missing and was last seen in St. Joseph County.
Michigan residents urged to take precautions around livestock following recent cases of parasitic illness
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is reminding Michiganders of steps they can take to keep themselves safe and healthy when touching or working around livestock. MDHHS and local health departments have been investigating an outbreak of cryptosporidiosis in residents in Livingston, Ingham...
Diocese of Lansing parish files lawsuit against state Michigan Attorney General
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lawsuit against the Michigan Attorney General was filed Monday that alleges it could be illegal for a Mid-Michigan parish to adhere to its religious beliefs. The complaint is in response to a Michigan Supreme Court ruling in July that said the state’s anti-discrimination law covers...
KPS Superintendent refutes allegation that black educators aren’t being promoted into upper management
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Allegations that Kalamazoo Public Schools officials aren’t doing enough to promote black educators into upper management drew a sharp response from the Superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri at the district’s Board of Education meeting this week. NAACP Branch President Wendy Fields complained to...
Lansing mom claims McLaren hospital workers abused her during childbirth
A teen mom is demanding an apology from McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital after she says workers violated her rights while giving birth. The allegations were brought up during a press conference held Tuesday by the Firecracker Foundation. The group supports survivors of childhood sexual trauma. A teen mother participating in...
City of Portage receives $500,000 grant for Lexington Green Park improvements
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Wednesday, December 7 that the City of Portage would be receiving a $500,000 grant to support improvements to Lexington Green Park. The project was among 13 community parks, trails, and sports...
Kalamazoo school board considering one-time retention bonuses for current employees
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo Board of Education will consider approving a one-time retention bonus for all current employees in a special meeting Monday, Dec. 12. The school board was scheduled to address the recommendation from Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri during Thursday’s board meeting but delayed action due to a lack of completed paperwork, district spokesperson Susan Coney told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette on Dec. 8.
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this week
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Michigan restaurant location in Grand Rapids.
Former MSU Standout Sack Passes Away
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State baseball standout Jim Sack has passed away at the age of 88 in his hometown of Grand Ledge. Sack was a three time letter winner from 1954-56 and played on the Spartans’ only College World Series team in 1954. He hit .354 for his college career and was selected in the 1956 major league draft by Los Angeles. A memorial service is planned at a later date.
