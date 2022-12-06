ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

WWMTCw

City of Battle Creek receives over $463,000 for 20th Street reconstruction

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek was among nine who received grant funding to rebuild local roads, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Today’s road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely." Whitmer said. "Today’s grants are the latest in a long line of economic development investments we have made in recent years to make Michigan more competitive. I will work with anyone to advance our economic development and build up our infrastructure so we can create opportunities for Michiganders everywhere."
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Family-owned business expands in Kalamazoo with $6 million project

A family-owned business celebrated the completion of a $6 million expansion project Wednesday. Today's news: Family of Patrick Lyoya files $100 million lawsuit against Grand Rapids, former officer. Continental Linen Services, a business that provides floor mats, table linens, uniforms, towels, and facility projects statewide, built a 11,000 square foot...
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Residents criticize Kalamazoo over Coakley investigation

It’s been nearly four months since the City of Kalamazoo placed its police chief on administrative leave due to harassment allegations, but since then, little has been released about the investigation which in itself is drawing criticism from Kalamazoo citizens. (Dec. 6, 2022) Residents criticize Kalamazoo over Coakley investigation.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Annual contest names Red Oak biggest tree in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Since 1993 ReLeaf Michigan, a state-wide nonprofit tree organization, has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through its 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt. contest. Janie Bare, of Kalamazoo, submitted the winning entry; a red oak, spanning 226-inches and almost 19 feet,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The babysitter of an infant girl who died after being allegedly kicked by her mother, warned Child Protective Services about prior abuse allegations involving the 31-year-old facing a murder charge in her daughter's death, according to court records. Coty Lyon, 31, was charged with second degree...
PORTAGE, MI
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Michigan

Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
PORTAGE, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Michigan residents urged to take precautions around livestock following recent cases of parasitic illness

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is reminding Michiganders of steps they can take to keep themselves safe and healthy when touching or working around livestock. MDHHS and local health departments have been investigating an outbreak of cryptosporidiosis in residents in Livingston, Ingham...
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

Lansing mom claims McLaren hospital workers abused her during childbirth

A teen mom is demanding an apology from McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital after she says workers violated her rights while giving birth. The allegations were brought up during a press conference held Tuesday by the Firecracker Foundation. The group supports survivors of childhood sexual trauma. A teen mother participating in...
LANSING, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo school board considering one-time retention bonuses for current employees

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo Board of Education will consider approving a one-time retention bonus for all current employees in a special meeting Monday, Dec. 12. The school board was scheduled to address the recommendation from Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri during Thursday’s board meeting but delayed action due to a lack of completed paperwork, district spokesperson Susan Coney told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette on Dec. 8.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Former MSU Standout Sack Passes Away

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State baseball standout Jim Sack has passed away at the age of 88 in his hometown of Grand Ledge. Sack was a three time letter winner from 1954-56 and played on the Spartans’ only College World Series team in 1954. He hit .354 for his college career and was selected in the 1956 major league draft by Los Angeles. A memorial service is planned at a later date.
EAST LANSING, MI

