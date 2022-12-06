ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

allears.net

A NEW Disney Springs Hotel is Now Open

The Drury Plaza Hotel near Disney Springs has officially opened!. This highly anticipated new hotel has opened its doors to Orlando and beyond. If you’re looking to stay somewhere brand-new, you might just want to check this place out! We are sure that potential Disney guests will also appreciate having another option for an off-site hotel, especially one so close to Disney Springs.
ORLANDO, FL
abccolumbia.com

Price hikes take effect at Disney World

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you’re planning on going to Disney World in 2023, you’ll have to pay a little more. Prices on most ticket types took effect today, including single-day tickets, multi-day passes and annual pass renewals. The company’s flagship resort in Orlando, Florida, already hiked up...
ORLANDO, FL
kennythepirate.com

An Exciting New Theme Park Land is Opening Soon

Wow, one theme park is about to knock it out of the park with updates. Check out what’s on the horizon for Orlando theme parks. It is no secret that Universal Orlando is working hard to update its theme parks. In the past years, we have seen the opening of smash hit coasters such as Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure as well as VelociCoaster.
ORLANDO, FL
iheart.com

Stranded Airline Passengers End Up Road Tripping Together

This has “road trip movie” written all over it. In Orlando, Florida, thirteen strangers found themselves in a predicament when their evening flight to Knoxville was cancelled by Frontier Airlines. Making lemons out of lemonade, those same thirteen people decided to hire a minivan, load themselves up, go on an impromptu road trip, and stream it all on TikTok. Starting at 9:30pm, Carlos, also known as “number one,” decided to kick of the driving…and played that role for most of the trip. He says everyone was “awesome” and the trip was “almost too perfect” because “everyone got along, there was no traffic, and everyone pitched in,” making the trip “seamless.”
ORLANDO, FL
iheart.com

13 Strangers Went Viral For Renting A Van After Flight Cancelation

When Frontier Airlines canceled a flight from Orlando to Knoxville on December 4th, they offered to book everyone for a flight two days later. Instead, a group of 13 strangers, including Alanah Story and her mom, rented a van to head north. Alanah documented the whole thing on TikTok and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WESH

Orlando makes list of best cities in the world

ORLANDO, Fla. — We all have different reasons why we love The City Beautiful and because of that, the 40th best city in the world goes to Orlando, according to a 2023 report. And Orlando was at the top of the list from all of Florida. Whether you're visiting...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando legend Col. Joe Kittinger dies at 94

ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Kittinger has passed away at the age of 94. Kittinger was an internationally renowned pilot and balloonist. He set the record for the highest parachute jump and freefall Aug. 16, 1960 as part of Project Excelsior. Kittinger jumped from a high-altitude...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

SEE: New Publix opens in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Shoppers now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. Publix on Thursday opened a new store in Orlando at Town Center at O-Town West, 11055 Daryl Carter Parkway. The 48,387-square-foot store will offer departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
FLORIDA STATE

