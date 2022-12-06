This has “road trip movie” written all over it. In Orlando, Florida, thirteen strangers found themselves in a predicament when their evening flight to Knoxville was cancelled by Frontier Airlines. Making lemons out of lemonade, those same thirteen people decided to hire a minivan, load themselves up, go on an impromptu road trip, and stream it all on TikTok. Starting at 9:30pm, Carlos, also known as “number one,” decided to kick of the driving…and played that role for most of the trip. He says everyone was “awesome” and the trip was “almost too perfect” because “everyone got along, there was no traffic, and everyone pitched in,” making the trip “seamless.”

ORLANDO, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO