ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coastalreview.org

GenX study finds Chemours-specific chemicals in residents

WILMINGTON – Many people living in the Cape Fear River basin who volunteered to take part in the most recent GenX exposure study had higher levels of four highly fluorinated compounds in their blood than the average American. While GenX was not found in the blood samples of 1,020...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Animal shelters in the Cape Fear Area experience high capacity numbers

CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY) — Animal shelters across the Cape Fear Area are facing challenges, as the number of cats and dogs in the facilities reach record breaking numbers. Shelters in Pender County and New Hanover County both say they have been slammed for the past few weeks with animals coming into the shelter, and a significant decrease in the number of animals being adopted.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
beckersasc.com

Wilmington Health files certificate of need for $5.8M ASC

Wilmington (N.C.) Health has filed a certificate of need application with the state to build a new $5.8 million ambulatory surgical center, NBC affiliate WECT reported Dec. 6. The new facility would relocate three existing endoscopy rooms and add another. A public hearing on the certificate of need will be...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Flock in Onslow County tests positive for avian flu

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A backyard flock in Onslow County has tested positive for the avian flu. The state Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services says it is the first confirmed positive in the county. In late spring and early summer, the virus was found at nine poultry farms...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow Co. officials announce first pediatric flu death of season

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A child in Onslow County has died as a result of the flu, the Onslow County Health Department announced Friday. It’s the county’s first confirmed pediatric flu death of the 2022-23 flu season. The health department said the child’s age and gender will not be released to protect the family’s privacy. […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Cheryl Boswell moved to Lake Waccamaw over the past summer and one of the first home improvement projects she needed to undertake was the painting of her home, both inside and out. So she asked around and was recommended a painter who she eventually hired for nearly $20,000 — but she said she wasn’t happy with the quality of work she received.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
foxwilmington.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Wilmington area this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – It’s one of the most recognizable vehicles on the planet and it’s hitting the road right here in Southeastern North Carolina. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in Wilmington and Leland through Sunday, Dec. 11. There’s a total of six Wienermobiles on the roads...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Brunswick Co. starts process to buy three ambulances for an estimated $900,000

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners voted to start the process to buy three ambulances for an estimated $900,000 at their meeting on Monday, Dec. 5. Per the agenda, this proposal was on the American Rescue Plan Act project priority list, and the purchase was...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender County residents urged to conserve water

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) – According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Pender County is in its second year of winter drought conditions. “This places Pender County and Southeastern North Carolina in a dangerous situation,” said Kenny Keel, Pender County Public Utilities Director. “Streamflow is reduced during drought conditions as we are experiencing for the second year in a row.”
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Charter school bus and SUV crash in Wilmington; none injured

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - None were injured in a crash involving a Glow Academy bus with 12 children inside and a blue SUV in Wilmington on Friday morning, Dec. 9. According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, a call about the crash came in at 7:28 a.m. The crash occurred...
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

Flu, RSV cases overtake local COVID transmissions

Brunswick County's level of COVID-19 transmission has decreased over the past month, leading to the area's rate dropping from "high" to "moderate." Dr. Thomas Holland, Chief Medical Officer at Dosher Memorial Hospital, shared the news with the Dosher's Board of Trustees Monday night and credited the county's high vaccination rate for the steady decline.
foxwilmington.com

Woman mauled by two dogs in Hampstead left in critical condition

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) – A woman was attacked by two dogs at a home on Holiday Drive on Thursday, Dec. 8. According to a spokesperson with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, the woman went over to her next-door neighbor where both dogs were chained in the backyard. The...
HAMPSTEAD, NC
WECT

Officials: 12-year-old falsely reported active shooter at middle school

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Police in North Carolina have charged a 12-year-old student Wednesday for falsely reporting an active shooter at his middle school. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the boy called 911 shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday to report an active shooter at Holly Shelter Middle School in Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Latest on new businesses coming to Leland

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Leland is one of the fastest-growing areas in Brunswick County, and there are many new commercial and residential developments coming to the town. Construction is underway in Leland Town Center, which is expected to bring more businesses to the area off US Highway 17....
LELAND, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy