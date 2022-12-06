Read full article on original website
coastalreview.org
GenX study finds Chemours-specific chemicals in residents
WILMINGTON – Many people living in the Cape Fear River basin who volunteered to take part in the most recent GenX exposure study had higher levels of four highly fluorinated compounds in their blood than the average American. While GenX was not found in the blood samples of 1,020...
WECT
Construction causing non-harmful water discoloration in southern Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Construction in the Shallotte area is causing some non-harmful water discoloration in the southern parts of Brunswick County. “The discoloration is the presence of sediment in your water. These conditions are temporary and not harmful,” said the county in a release. You can figure...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Animal shelters in the Cape Fear Area experience high capacity numbers
CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY) — Animal shelters across the Cape Fear Area are facing challenges, as the number of cats and dogs in the facilities reach record breaking numbers. Shelters in Pender County and New Hanover County both say they have been slammed for the past few weeks with animals coming into the shelter, and a significant decrease in the number of animals being adopted.
beckersasc.com
Wilmington Health files certificate of need for $5.8M ASC
Wilmington (N.C.) Health has filed a certificate of need application with the state to build a new $5.8 million ambulatory surgical center, NBC affiliate WECT reported Dec. 6. The new facility would relocate three existing endoscopy rooms and add another. A public hearing on the certificate of need will be...
WITN
Flock in Onslow County tests positive for avian flu
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A backyard flock in Onslow County has tested positive for the avian flu. The state Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services says it is the first confirmed positive in the county. In late spring and early summer, the virus was found at nine poultry farms...
Onslow Co. officials announce first pediatric flu death of season
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A child in Onslow County has died as a result of the flu, the Onslow County Health Department announced Friday. It’s the county’s first confirmed pediatric flu death of the 2022-23 flu season. The health department said the child’s age and gender will not be released to protect the family’s privacy. […]
WECT
Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Cheryl Boswell moved to Lake Waccamaw over the past summer and one of the first home improvement projects she needed to undertake was the painting of her home, both inside and out. So she asked around and was recommended a painter who she eventually hired for nearly $20,000 — but she said she wasn’t happy with the quality of work she received.
foxwilmington.com
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Wilmington area this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – It’s one of the most recognizable vehicles on the planet and it’s hitting the road right here in Southeastern North Carolina. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in Wilmington and Leland through Sunday, Dec. 11. There’s a total of six Wienermobiles on the roads...
WECT
Audio released from false 911 call about active shooter at New Hanover High School
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One week after a false 911 call about an active shooter at New Hanover High School lead to a temporary lockdown and search by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, WECT has obtained a copy of that call. The call was made on Thursday morning...
foxwilmington.com
PETA targeting Brunswick beach town after council approves capturing, penning foxes
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – A local beach town could turn back on its plan to capture foxes after councilmembers received thousands of emails from concerned people across the nation. In November, the Ocean Isle Beach Town Council approved a proposal to begin capturing foxes who some believe...
WECT
Brunswick Co. starts process to buy three ambulances for an estimated $900,000
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners voted to start the process to buy three ambulances for an estimated $900,000 at their meeting on Monday, Dec. 5. Per the agenda, this proposal was on the American Rescue Plan Act project priority list, and the purchase was...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County residents urged to conserve water
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) – According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Pender County is in its second year of winter drought conditions. “This places Pender County and Southeastern North Carolina in a dangerous situation,” said Kenny Keel, Pender County Public Utilities Director. “Streamflow is reduced during drought conditions as we are experiencing for the second year in a row.”
WECT
Charter school bus and SUV crash in Wilmington; none injured
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - None were injured in a crash involving a Glow Academy bus with 12 children inside and a blue SUV in Wilmington on Friday morning, Dec. 9. According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, a call about the crash came in at 7:28 a.m. The crash occurred...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Proposed development for Wilmington riverfront is one step closer to fruition
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –A proposed development on Wilmington’s south riverfront that will have residential and commercial space, is one step closer to becoming reality. The Wilmington Planning Commission voted in favor of rezoning 7.4 acres of land on Surry Street for the “Proximity at Dram Tree” project.
The State Port Pilot
Flu, RSV cases overtake local COVID transmissions
Brunswick County's level of COVID-19 transmission has decreased over the past month, leading to the area's rate dropping from "high" to "moderate." Dr. Thomas Holland, Chief Medical Officer at Dosher Memorial Hospital, shared the news with the Dosher's Board of Trustees Monday night and credited the county's high vaccination rate for the steady decline.
WECT
Local Government Commission approves bonds to rebuild Boiling Spring Lakes dams
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Boiling Spring Lakes has moved another step closer to repairing its dams. During its meeting Tuesday, the Local Government Commission (LGC) approved the city’s request to issue $20 million in general obligation bonds. The funds will be used to repair and build Dam Road and...
foxwilmington.com
Woman mauled by two dogs in Hampstead left in critical condition
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) – A woman was attacked by two dogs at a home on Holiday Drive on Thursday, Dec. 8. According to a spokesperson with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, the woman went over to her next-door neighbor where both dogs were chained in the backyard. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Controversy over Town of Ocean Isle Beach’s plans to address fox population
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) —There is a large fox population in one Brunswick County town, but local leaders’ plans to address the animals is causing controversy. An international animal rights organization is taking aim at Ocean Isle Beach’s plans for handling its fox population. Ocean Isle...
WECT
Officials: 12-year-old falsely reported active shooter at middle school
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Police in North Carolina have charged a 12-year-old student Wednesday for falsely reporting an active shooter at his middle school. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the boy called 911 shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday to report an active shooter at Holly Shelter Middle School in Wilmington.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Latest on new businesses coming to Leland
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Leland is one of the fastest-growing areas in Brunswick County, and there are many new commercial and residential developments coming to the town. Construction is underway in Leland Town Center, which is expected to bring more businesses to the area off US Highway 17....
