Parade of Lights and Luminaria Festival: The city of San Elizario’s annual event is set for 6 p.m. Dec. 17 along Socorro Road and Chicken Ranch Road in San Elizario. Lighted floats, posadas, luminarias, music, dance and vendors. Free admission. Information: sanelizariohistoricdistrict.com.

SAN ELIZARIO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO