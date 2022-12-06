Read full article on original website
Family, friends remember Lexington historian Foster Ockerman, Jr
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington community is remembering the life and legacy of local historian Foster Ockerman, Junior. The 70-year old passed away on Sunday. The Lexington native was known for his work as a local historian. “When I think of Foster, I think of history because he was passionate...
The Nest’s ‘Reindeer Express’ helping countless families
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Nest is giving back to women, children and families in need this holiday season with its annual event Reindeer Express. The Nest says 800 invitations were sent out this year to their clients which include around 1,300 children under 5 years old. Parents can...
WTVQ participating in friendly competition to raise money for Salvation Army
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — We at WTVQ are participating in a friendly competition against two other Lexington TV stations to raise the most money for the Salvation Army — and we need your help!. Our crew will be stationed at the Russell Cave Walmart at 500 West New...
Dunbar students “Stuff the Ambulance” with toys for kids at Kentucky Children’s Hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A collaboration in Lexington in the spirit of giving. Paul Laurence Dunbar High School students helped “Stuff the Ambulance” once again this year for kids at Kentucky Children’s Hospital. Hundreds of toys collected over the past several weeks will be given to...
Lexington house fire forces two families out of homes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two Lexington families were forced out of their homes Thursday night following a house fire on Accord Drive. Crews say when they arrived, smoke and flames were visible in the back of the house. The Lexington Fire Department says no one was hurt, and families...
Local family recounts the day an EF-2 tornado destroyed their home last year
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – On December 11th, 2021, the National Weather Service reported that an EF-2 tornado blew through Boyle County. The Hardin family who lives along Airport Road, outside Junction City and right across from the Danville-Boyle County Airport, was hit. Their home was destroyed. “I was...
Man who died in McAtee Lane shooting identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The man has been identified as Ethan Hatfield, according to the Fayette County coroner. He died from a gunshot wound. No further information was released. 12/9/22, 5: 15 a.m. A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting late Thursday night off...
