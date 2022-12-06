ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVQ

Family, friends remember Lexington historian Foster Ockerman, Jr

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington community is remembering the life and legacy of local historian Foster Ockerman, Junior. The 70-year old passed away on Sunday. The Lexington native was known for his work as a local historian. “When I think of Foster, I think of history because he was passionate...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

The Nest’s ‘Reindeer Express’ helping countless families

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Nest is giving back to women, children and families in need this holiday season with its annual event Reindeer Express. The Nest says 800 invitations were sent out this year to their clients which include around 1,300 children under 5 years old. Parents can...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington house fire forces two families out of homes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two Lexington families were forced out of their homes Thursday night following a house fire on Accord Drive. Crews say when they arrived, smoke and flames were visible in the back of the house. The Lexington Fire Department says no one was hurt, and families...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Man who died in McAtee Lane shooting identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The man has been identified as Ethan Hatfield, according to the Fayette County coroner. He died from a gunshot wound. No further information was released. 12/9/22, 5: 15 a.m. A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting late Thursday night off...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy