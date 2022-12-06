ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Burger King Offers Free Food, 12 Days of Deals

Burger King has been competing against its rivals for decades, always coming in behind McDonalds --and now Wendy's too --- and using its claim to having a fresh burger cooked over a flame to entice customers who want that smoky flavor. Burger King has brought us the Impossible Whopper as...
Mashed

Burger King Has 12 Days Of Winter Deals For App Holders

The holiday season is when various companies offer exclusive seasonal items and/or special deals. For example, Baskin-Robbins revealed a new peppermint cocoa shake, Jack in the Box has a "24 Days of Jackmas" promotion, Cold Stone Creamery welcomed two new winter flavors, El Pollo Loco has a "12 Days of Pollo" promotion, and popular fast food burger chain Burger King is no exception. Burger King offers different deals on its food throughout the year, such as a Whopper for 37 cents in 2021 in honor of the chain's 64th birthday, per USA Today.
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Offering Free & Cheap Burgers Throughout December

McDonald's is rolling out a series of deals for December just like it did last year, only now it comes with 100% less Mariah Carey. This year's promotion is similar to what you saw last year. There will be a lot of discounts and a few merch drops as well. Though, this year it will also let you enter to win a McGold Card that gets you free food for life (or 50 years, which is a lot still). You can enter to win that prize for you and three friends in the app daily while the December deals are running.
Thrillist

Burger King Is Introducing a Massive New Meal Deal for $6.99

Burger King is known for its tried-and-true meal deals. Ever heard of the $5 Mix n' Match? Now, the Whopper slinger is introducing an all-new promotion that still gets you what you want and a lot of it. The Choose a Meal Deal, which is available for a limited time,...
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's is giving away free Christmas McJumpers

McDonald's is giving away free festive merch this Christmas in the form of fast-food-themed jumpers and pajamas. More than 550 double sets of PJs and some 1,200 pairs of jumpers are up for grabs through the McDonald's app and ReindeerReady.co.uk. This year’s McMerch is in the festive colours of red...
TheStreet

Burger King Menu Adds the 'Winter Whopper'

While ordering a burger may not be the first thing on many people's minds during the holiday season with so many festive cookies and cakes to contend with, there is a lot to keep up with at this time of year (Gifts! Parties! Shopping!) But with a third of Americans...
Albany Herald

3 McDonald's and 2 Burger King Japan Menu Items the U.S. Would Love

McDonald's MCD may never get Americans to try, let alone like, the Fuwa-toro Egg Demi-glace Gracoro is not one of them. A combination of the words “gratin” and “croquette.” the Gracoro is a deed-fried puffy patty filled with a mixture of macaroni, shrimp, and a white sauce that Japan calls gratin.
