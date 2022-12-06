Read full article on original website
Related
Burger King Offers Free Food, 12 Days of Deals
Burger King has been competing against its rivals for decades, always coming in behind McDonalds --and now Wendy's too --- and using its claim to having a fresh burger cooked over a flame to entice customers who want that smoky flavor. Burger King has brought us the Impossible Whopper as...
Burger King Has 12 Days Of Winter Deals For App Holders
The holiday season is when various companies offer exclusive seasonal items and/or special deals. For example, Baskin-Robbins revealed a new peppermint cocoa shake, Jack in the Box has a "24 Days of Jackmas" promotion, Cold Stone Creamery welcomed two new winter flavors, El Pollo Loco has a "12 Days of Pollo" promotion, and popular fast food burger chain Burger King is no exception. Burger King offers different deals on its food throughout the year, such as a Whopper for 37 cents in 2021 in honor of the chain's 64th birthday, per USA Today.
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Offering Free & Cheap Burgers Throughout December
McDonald's is rolling out a series of deals for December just like it did last year, only now it comes with 100% less Mariah Carey. This year's promotion is similar to what you saw last year. There will be a lot of discounts and a few merch drops as well. Though, this year it will also let you enter to win a McGold Card that gets you free food for life (or 50 years, which is a lot still). You can enter to win that prize for you and three friends in the app daily while the December deals are running.
Thrillist
Burger King Is Introducing a Massive New Meal Deal for $6.99
Burger King is known for its tried-and-true meal deals. Ever heard of the $5 Mix n' Match? Now, the Whopper slinger is introducing an all-new promotion that still gets you what you want and a lot of it. The Choose a Meal Deal, which is available for a limited time,...
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's is giving away free Christmas McJumpers
McDonald's is giving away free festive merch this Christmas in the form of fast-food-themed jumpers and pajamas. More than 550 double sets of PJs and some 1,200 pairs of jumpers are up for grabs through the McDonald's app and ReindeerReady.co.uk. This year’s McMerch is in the festive colours of red...
Double cheeseburgers are 50 cents at McDonald’s today and tomorrow. How to get yours.
McDonald’s is continuing its SZN of Sharing app deals today and tomorrow with an offer of a double cheeseburger for 50 cents. The fast-food restaurant is offering special app deals through Dec. 25. On Thursday, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 9, customers can get a double cheeseburger for just...
Food Lion Deals Dec. 7-13: Ham, chicken thighs & drums, tomatoes, peanuts, pretzels, Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale
Food Lion has new sales starting Dec. 7 including ham portion, spiral ham, chicken thighs & drums, tomatoes on the vine, tea, canned beans, Superpretzel, Planters Dry Roasted, a Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale and more. * The following sales are from a Raleigh, NC Food Lion online ad...
Burger King Menu Adds the 'Winter Whopper'
While ordering a burger may not be the first thing on many people's minds during the holiday season with so many festive cookies and cakes to contend with, there is a lot to keep up with at this time of year (Gifts! Parties! Shopping!) But with a third of Americans...
Albany Herald
3 McDonald's and 2 Burger King Japan Menu Items the U.S. Would Love
McDonald's MCD may never get Americans to try, let alone like, the Fuwa-toro Egg Demi-glace Gracoro is not one of them. A combination of the words “gratin” and “croquette.” the Gracoro is a deed-fried puffy patty filled with a mixture of macaroni, shrimp, and a white sauce that Japan calls gratin.
Amazon Deals: Apple 10.9-inch 2022 iPad only $399 (lowest price), Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) only $209.99, $10 off a $50 toy & game purchase (many already on sale)
Amazon is having an Epic Holiday Deals sale with great buys including the 2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad for only $399 (lowest price we have seen), Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for only $209.99, $10 off a $50 toy and game purchase (many on sale up to 50% before discount), KidKraft wooden play sets and dollhouses up to 70% off, Rubbermaid Brilliance 10-pc set for $17.99 (49% off), Dash Waffle Maker for $7.99, Barbie up to 55% off, Blink security camera 2-pack for $29.99 (54% off), Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb set is only $27.99 (56% off) and more!
McDonald's Chicken Nuggets Vs. Burger King Nuggets: These Two Chains Go Head-To-Head In Our Ultimate Food Battle
We are once again pitting two of the top chains against each other — this time, their nuggets go head-to-head.
McDonald's Customer Frustrated by Drive-Thru Chatbot Experience As Fast Food Companies Plan to Roll Out Across Country
McDonald's is testing artificial intelligence to take orders at their drive-thrus, but it has yet to be smooth sailing. When one customer, TikTok user, Dal (@that_usa_guy), tried out the new artificial intelligence (AI) system in his local drive-thru restaurant, he got more than he bargained for—and not in a good way.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
76K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0