Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top Republican Calls Trump "Sort of Crazy and Filled With Rage"News Breaking LIVEFort Worth, TX
How TCU’s Max Duggan Compares to His Heisman CompetitionNick ReynoldsFort Worth, TX
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
Texas girl found dead after abduction by FedEx drivercreteWise County, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
keranews.org
Fort Worth Star-Telegram strike continues as union bargains with McClatchy for contract
The cars along West 7th Street on Dec. 8 weren’t honking because of traffic. They were responding to Fort Worth Star-Telegram journalists picketing and holding signs that read “honk if you love local news.”. Members of the Fort Worth NewsGuild have been striking for nearly two weeks against...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Aerospace Company Announces Texas Additive Manufacturing Hub
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global manufacturer of aerospace components and...
PLANetizen
Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
dallasexpress.com
DFW Becoming a Warehouse Mecca
After months of supply chain disruptions led to reduced inventory on store shelves across North Texas, retailers are increasingly facing the inverse challenge: managing a glut of excess stock. Short of selling goods at substantial discounts, which many retailers have resorted to this year, businesses are increasingly demanding additional storage...
WFAA
Samsung signs a 670,941-square-foot lease in fast-growing south Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Samsung has signed a 670,941-square-foot lease at a south Fort Worth industrial park. The consumer electronics producer is taking down the entirety of Fort Worth Logistics Hub Building 1, within the Fort...
keranews.org
City of Fort Worth prepares to sell Central Library for $18 million to national investment firm
After Tuesday, Fort Worth’s Central Library building will no longer rest in city hands, if a proposed sale goes through. City Council members are preparing to approve the sale of the building to Dart Interests LLC, a national real estate investment and development firm, for $18 million. The firm, which describes itself as a “long-term developer and investor,” owns properties in several states, including Florida, South Carolina, New York, California and Texas.
Dashcam Video of Horrible North Texas Street Racing Accident Released
WARNING: This video contains content that some viewers may find disturbing. We have a real problem with street racing here in Texas. While it’s especially bad in major metropolitan areas like Dallas-Fort Worth, I hear people racing on Kell Boulevard from my home here in Wichita Falls all the time.
dallasexpress.com
TCU Hosting, Baylor Playing Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth will host the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl again for the 2022 season on the campus of Texas Christian University. Amon G. Carter Stadium has hosted the annual bowl game since 2003 with the exception of two years in which the facility received significant upgrades. The participants this...
virtualbx.com
Fort Worth Names Construction Firms for Convention Center Expansion
Feature Photo: Expansion of the Fort Worth Convention Center will take place in two phases, and the facility will remain operational during both. Image: City of Fort Worth. Fort Worth (Tarrant County) — The City of Fort Worth has selected three leading North Texas construction firms to lead the Fort Worth Convention Center’s expansion.
fwtx.com
New Garage-Themed Restaurant Touts How Sick It Is in Its name
A North Dakota-based garage-themed restaurant that boasts menu items like a glazed donut burger — that’s right, they use a glazed donut for the bun — will open in the north end of Fort Worth in March of 2023. The distinctively named Sickies Garage Burger and Brews...
Texas Truck Driver Caught Hauling 13 Million Worth of Drugs
TRAVELING TEXAS SEMI -TRUCK. Officials received word about a large shipment of narcotics passing through Marion County in Indiana. After an immense investigation, officials were able to locate the alleged shipment traveling inside a semi-truck trailer. Officials pulled the suspected truck over and approached the driver. Inside the truck was...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Wrong Way Semi Crashes Into Charter Bus Carrying Students to HS Playoff Game
A crash between a charter bus and a tractor-trailer closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Palo Pinto County for several hours Friday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 2 p.m. near the intersection of I-20 and U.S. Highway 281 in Santo. The westbound lanes of I-20 reopened at about 5 p.m.
keranews.org
Play inspired by Dallas race relations book ‘The Accommodation’ comes to Fair Park
Explore more stories from Arts Access. A play inspired by racism in Dallas in the 1950s and ‘60s has finally landed here. It’s about time, said the director, Guinea Bennett-Price, co-founder of Soul Rep Theatre Company. Soul Rep is presenting the regional premiere of the play, "Travisville," in Fair Park, not far from where some of the events it depicts took place. "Travisville" is a fictionalized account and never mentions Dallas by name.
Dallas Observer
Tanner Horner, Who Confessed to Killing Athena Strand, Was a Singer in Commit & Conquer
A Lake Worth FedEx driver and former vocalist for a Dallas/Fort Worth heavy metal group confessed on Friday to kidnapping and killing a 7-year-old girl from Cottondale, authorities in Wise County said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, is being held in the Wise County jail in Decatur on two felony charges...
Dallas Observer
House Bill Aims to Ban 'No-Knock Warrants' but North Texas Police Agencies Already Use Them Sparingly
'Tis the season for hot button issues as the Texas Legislature prepares for its upcoming session in 2023. Bills touching on topics ranging from abolishing the city of Austin, marijuana reform, legal sports gambling and school library books will be on the table during the 88th legislative session, which begins on January 10. House Bill 762 is one of the filings aimed at tackling a highly topical matter: no-knock warrants.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Texas
The Lone Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger
If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway
If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
keranews.org
TCU becomes first Texas team to reach the College Football Playoff
Texas Christian University’s football team has had something of a turnaround season this year. After being shut out of the AP Top 25 rankings last season, TCU went on a tear in 2022, going undefeated until an overtime loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday. The Horned Frogs finished with a 12-1 record, powered by newly minted Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan and new head coach Sonny Dykes.
dallasexpress.com
Local Mall Slated for Demolition
The former Valley View Mall is in the local spotlight again now that a deadline is scheduled for the site’s last round of demolition. The final stage will take place by January 1, 2023, according to city Councilmember Jaynie Schultz. The former mall, located off I-635 LBJ Freeway and...
Comments / 0