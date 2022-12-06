Read full article on original website
Tennessee bans TikTok on state devices, cites cybersecurity as primary concern
Multiple states are taking action against the social media app TikTok and Tennessee is the latest state to join the movement.
Items with classified markings found at Trump storage unit in Florida
Lawyers for Donald Trump found at least two items marked classified after an outside team hired by Trump searched a storage unit in West Palm Beach, Fla., used by the former president, according to people familiar with the matter. Those items were immediately turned over to the FBI, according to...
Elon Musk’s bankers consider Tesla margin loans to cut risky Twitter debt
Elon Musk’s bankers are considering providing the billionaire with new margin loans backed by Tesla Inc. stock to replace some of the high-interest debt he layered on Twitter Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter. The margin loans are one of several options the Morgan Stanley-led bank...
Twitter tweaked for refusing to tell fired employees of class-action lawsuit
A federal judge challenged Twitter Inc. over its refusal to tell the employees terminated in Elon Musk's mass layoffs that there's a class-action lawsuit on their behalf against the company. Twitter wants the workers to sign away their legal rights as part of a severance pay agreement — without mentioning...
EU court: Google must delete inaccurate search info if asked
London – Google has to delete search results about people in Europe if they can prove that the information is clearly wrong, the European Union’s top court said Thursday. The European Court of Justice ruled that search engines must “dereference information” if the person making the request can demonstrate that the material is “manifestly inaccurate.”
Russia Asked Nobel Laureate to Turn Down Award
Yan Rachinsky, the head of the Russian organization which was the co-winner of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, told BBC’s HARDtalk that the Kremlin requested he turn down the award because his Ukrainian and Belorussian co-laureates were “inappropriate.” Rachinsky, however, ignored the demand. “Naturally, we took no notice of this advice,” he told the BBC. Rachinsky is the head of civil rights group Memorial, which was created with the idea that “confronting past crimes is essential in preventing new ones,” according to the Nobel Committee which announced the awards. The organization, founded during the former Soviet Union, documented Soviet repression as well as modern civil rights abuses. In 2021, the organization was dissolved by the Russian government which claimed it had “persons who allegedly had ties to terrorist organizations,” according to the Nobel Prize website. The inclusion of a Russian recipient alongside civil rights leaders from Ukraine and Belarus was “controversial,” according to the BBC, and the head of the Ukrainian co-winner, Oleksandra Matviichuk of the Center for Civil Liberties, refused to speak beside Rachinsky.Read it at BBC
Timeline of Michigan resident Paul Whelan's detention in a Russian prison
Paul Whelan of Novi has been in Russian custody for nearly four years, with U.S. officials calling his detention wrongful and demanding his release. The following is a timeline of Whelan's imprisonment, starting with his Moscow arrest in late 2018:. Dec. 28, 2018: Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine and...
