Seaford, NY

Woman Dies After Seaford Home Becomes Engulfed By Flames

By Kathy Reakes
 4 days ago
The house before the fatal fire. Photo Credit: Image by automatic6517 from Pixabay and Google Maps streeet view

One woman was killed and another injured during a roaring house fire on Long Island, in which a fire chief was also burned.

The blaze broke out in Seaford around 6:15 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 2464 Riverside Ave.

The first arriving fire chiefs from the Wantagh Fire Department found heavy fire on the second floor of the home, said Nassau County Assistant Chief Fire Marshal James Hickman.

The chiefs found one woman dead on the second floor and rescued another, Hickman said.

While making the rescue, one of the chiefs also was burned, he added.

The injured were taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, officials said.

Hickman said both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

More than 60 firefighters from six departments had the fire under control in about an hour, Hickman said.

Damage to the second floor of the home was extensive, leaving five residents displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

