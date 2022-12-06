ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Accused Club Q Shooter Hit With 305 Charges, Including Murder and Hate Crimes

By Justin Rohrlich
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IyOmd_0jZDg8X100
Colorado Judicial Branch

Accused Club Q mass shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich will face 305 criminal counts including first-degree murder after deliberation, and first- and second-degree assault, El Paso County, Colorado, prosecutors said in court Tuesday. Aldrich will also be hit with charges of bias-motivated crime resulting in bodily injury, the state’s classification for hate crimes, for the Nov. 19 massacre that killed five people and injured 17 at a popular Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightspot. Five others were injured during the attack, but not by gunfire, authorities said. Aldrich is being held without bail, and faces life in prison if convicted.

Read it at Colorado Judicial Branch

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Escaped convicted felon arrested in Pueblo

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested a five-time convicted felon and FBI Safe Streets Wanted Fugitive who escaped from Community Corrections in October 2022. Samuel Jaramillo, 34, was arrested for two active felony warrants from separate cases in 2022. Both were for Failure to Comply, one of which was a Possession of […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Dec. 9 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Adrien Trujillo, 25, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’04”, 135 pounds with brown hair andbrown eyes. Trujillo has four warrants. He has two warrants for Failure to Comply, whichincludes Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and Assault. His […]
PUEBLO, CO
them.us

Court Documents Say Alleged Club Q Shooter Wanted to Be the “Next Mass Killer”

Anderson Lee Aldrich, the alleged Club Q shooter, had plans to become “the next mass killer,” according to recently unsealed law enforcement documents. In June 2021, Aldrich (whose legal representation says uses uses they/them pronouns) locked themself in their mother’s home during an hours-long standoff with police, in which they were armed with “guns, ammo, body armor and a homemade bomb. The standoff brought SWAT teams and a bomb squad to the scene, and resulted in the evacuation of 10 surrounding homes before Aldrich ultimately surrendered.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Arrest affidavit for suspect in Club Q mass shooting released

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The arrest records for the suspect in the Club Q mass shooting provide further insight into what happened that deadly night. According to the affidavit, the Colorado Springs Police Department's Communications Center received reports of a shooting/active shooter at an LGBTQ nightclub in the city at 11:56 p.m. on Nov. The post Arrest affidavit for suspect in Club Q mass shooting released appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

A Colorado bondsman is in jail, one man is dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A wanted man is dead, a Colorado bondsman is behind bars, and his associate is recovering in a Colorado Springs hospital. Alamosa police are still investigating a shooting that happened Thursday in Alamosa. Police say bondsman Robert Thrash entered a home looking for Phil Lucero, who...
ALAMOSA, CO
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Conspiracy Charge In Colorado

A Sheridan woman will be spending time behind bars after admitting she played a part in the death of a Montana woman while in Colorado last year. Shantel Edlund was sentenced to 18 years in prison, followed by 5 years of parole, after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit second degree murder.
SHERIDAN, WY
KKTV

District Attorney calls on lawmakers in the wake of Club Q Shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At a news conference Thursday, Colorado 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen called on lawmakers to change a statute related to the sealing of previously dismissed criminal cases. “I’m calling on the legislature to amend the sealing statute, to allow an immediate unsealing if a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: 2 accused of stealing a puppy in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The business manager at a Colorado Springs pet store is hoping for help from the public with identifying two people she says stole a puppy. The business manager of Pet City at the Citadel Mall shared surveillance video of the act that can be viewed at the top of this article. The alleged crime happened on Sunday at about 4:40 p.m. In the video you can see a man, appearing to hide the small Yorkshire Terrier under his jacket, hurry out of the store with a woman following closely behind.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

$10k reward for information leading to an arrest for the July murder of a Colorado Springs man

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering a five-figure reward to anyone who can provide information that'll lead to an arrest in a July homicide. On July 6, 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the El Morro Mobile Home Park around 10:47 The post $10k reward for information leading to an arrest for the July murder of a Colorado Springs man appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Puppy stolen from Citadel Mall, 2 suspects wanted

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A pet store in the Citadel Mall was left in shock after employees discovered a little Yorkshire Terrier puppy was stolen on Sunday, Dec. 4. Business Manager at Pet City Citadel, Erica Bondurant, said it was a busy day at Pet City in the Citadel Mall when a man and woman asked […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

'It was just anarchy. A rampage': Victim describes light rail attack

Oct. 14 was a typical Friday afternoon for Zachary Chopko. He hopped on the light rail to head back to work after his lunch break. "It was just supposed to be a quick thing you know just jump on the light rail, it's one stop," said Chopko, of Lakewood. When he boarded the RTD eastbound W line at the Garrison station, he noticed the only other passengers were a group of teens. Listening to music, he didn't acknowledge them, but out of the blue, they attacked."I got on, I got hit in the back of the head and they just started beating...
LAKEWOOD, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs doctor to pay nearly $1 million for medical battery

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County District Court has ordered a Colorado Springs UCHealth doctor to pay a fine of nearly $1,000,000 for medical battery against a patient. On Oct. 7, 2022, Dr. Tiffany Willard of Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs, was found to have committed medical battery against her patient, Carrie Kennedy, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Hours-long chase of wanted Pueblo man ends in stand-off in Douglas County that closed I-25

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man was arrested after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase stretching two counties which ended in an hours-long standoff in Douglas County. At 9:40 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Springs Police Department (CSPD) Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to assist a bail bondsman with contacting The post Hours-long chase of wanted Pueblo man ends in stand-off in Douglas County that closed I-25 appeared first on KRDO.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

No arrests made in Pueblo homicide investigation, one person of interest named

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department provided an update to a homicide investigation from November. On Nov. 23, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Bonforte Blvd. on reports of a dead body. According to the PPD, there were "suspicious circumstances about the scene." Detectives began investigating this as a homicide. The post No arrests made in Pueblo homicide investigation, one person of interest named appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
120K+
Followers
36K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy