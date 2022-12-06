Accused Club Q Shooter Hit With 305 Charges, Including Murder and Hate Crimes
Accused Club Q mass shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich will face 305 criminal counts including first-degree murder after deliberation, and first- and second-degree assault, El Paso County, Colorado, prosecutors said in court Tuesday. Aldrich will also be hit with charges of bias-motivated crime resulting in bodily injury, the state’s classification for hate crimes, for the Nov. 19 massacre that killed five people and injured 17 at a popular Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightspot. Five others were injured during the attack, but not by gunfire, authorities said. Aldrich is being held without bail, and faces life in prison if convicted.
