ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
GV Wire

Is Newsom’s Gas Profits Penalty Really a Tax?

When Gov. Gavin Newsom launched his crusade against what he called blatant price-gouging on gasoline by oil refiners, he called for taxes on excess profits. At the time, gas prices had soared to more than $6 a gallon in some locales, a couple of dollars higher than those in other states, and Californians’ pain at the pump symbolized the soaring inflation that was ravaging household budgets.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

LA Animal Control Grants Girl’s Request to Keep Unicorn

LOS ANGELES — Rules are rules. Animal control officials in Southern California have granted permission for a little girl to keep a unicorn at home, provided she follows strict guidelines. Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control this week shared a letter it received from a child named Madeline.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy