Holiday Cosplay adds a winter twist to Tampa comic convention

Professional cosplayers like Ginoza Costuming, a pro cosplayer who has twice represented the U.S. in international cosplay competitions, will be at the Holiday Cosplay convention at the Tampa Convention Center Dec. 10-11. [ Florida Comic Cons ]

A winter holiday-themed comic convention is coming to the Tampa Convention Center this weekend. It will feature anime, comics, sci-fi, fantasy and gaming with voice actors, comic artists and professional cosplayers as guests.

Dewey Caruthers, the organizer of the St. Pete Comic Con and Anime St. Pete, came up with the idea of a winter holiday party “for geeks and nerds to celebrate the season.”

There will be professional cosplayers there ― the people who are recognized for their specialties in prop construction, sewing and crafting. They will be hosting panels at the convention.

Actor Casper Van Dien, best known as Johnny Rico in the 1997 cult hit film “Starship Troopers,” will be there, as will a number of voice actors such as Patricia Summersett, who voices Princess Zelda in “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.”

The weekend will also feature cosplay contests for attendees, vendors offering unique holiday shopping ideas and themed photo spaces.

Tickets are $30 for a single day and $45 for a weekend pass at holidaycosplaytb.floridacomiccons.com.

If you go

Holiday Cosplay: A winter holiday-themed comic convention. It runs 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Tampa Convention Center, 333 S Franklin St., Tampa. holidaycosplaytb.floridacomiccons.com