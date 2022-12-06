ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, MA

Lawrence firefighter seeking public’s help in locating stolen car, gear, helmet

By Madeleine Aitken
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

"I really only care about my helmet. A firefighter’s helmet is like his personality."

A Lawrence firefighter is asking for help from the public in recovering his car, which contained his firefighting gear and his department helmet, after it was stolen in Wilmington.

Patrick Sweeney posted Monday that if anyone has any information or locates the car or the gear to “please contact myself of the department!” He included photos of the car and gear.

“I don’t even care about the car, I really only care about my helmet. A firefighter’s helmet is like his personality, everything else can be replaced,” Sweeney told Boston 25 News.

