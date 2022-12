WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 5000 FEET. Winter Storm Watch issued December 9 at 1:33PM MST until December 12 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Flagstaff AZ. * WHAT…Heavy snow possible above 5000 feet. Total snow between 2. and 8 inches will be...

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ ・ 21 HOURS AGO