therealdeal.com
Christina Real Estate to bring 28 condos to Sunset Strip
Silver Creek Commercial Development and Malibu-headquartered Christina Real Estate Investors have acquired a $2.45 million apartment building, which will serve as a piece to their larger Larrabee project, a 28-unit luxury condominium compound on the Sunset Strip. Construction on the Larrabee project is scheduled to begin in January, said Lawrence...
therealdeal.com
Edgewood Realty to combine medical and senior living complex in Pasadena
Edgewood Realty Partners can break ground on a 135,000-square-foot medical research building and senior apartment complex in Pasadena. The South Pasadena-based developer has won approval to build the seven-story medical complex and a 95-unit apartment building at 491-577 Arroyo Parkway, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The project, known as Affinity, will...
therealdeal.com
“Ziggurat” auction in Laguna Niguel to start bids at $70M
A federal building in Laguna Niguel known as the “Ziggurat” for resembling an ancient stepped pyramid will soon hit the auction block. The starting bid is $70 million. The General Services Administration will start a public auction. the Orange County Register reported. The catch: The buyer must create...
therealdeal.com
Los Angeles considers amnesty for owners of illegal ADUs
A Los Angeles councilwoman has pitched a plan to let owners of illegal granny flats off the hook in return for offering affordable rents. Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez has filed a motion to create an amnesty program for legalizing unpermitted accessory dwelling units, also known as ADUs, the Los Angeles Daily News reported, citing City News Service.
therealdeal.com
NuRock advances affordable housing development in Hollywood
NuRock Companies is moving forward with its proposed affordable housing development in Hollywood with 134 apartments for low-income tenants. The Hollywood City Commission voted Wednesday to lend $640,000 to NuRock in support of the developer’s application to Florida Housing Finance Corporation for federal low-income housing tax credits to finance the development. The total cost to develop the project, called Residences at Beverly Park, is $40 million, according to city staff.
therealdeal.com
Arlington Heights condos deconverted for $10M
Arlington Heights is losing more owner-occupied condos to investors who have turned them into rentals. For the second time in a month, a condo building went through a so-called deconversion sale for $9.7 million as a buyer made an offer bulk purchase accepted by unit owners holding at least 75 percent of the property’s full value, the Daily Herald reported.
therealdeal.com
LDC Industrial to build 164K sf warehouse in Moreno Valley
Despite an appeal by environmental groups, the city of Moreno Valley approved the construction of a 164,000-square-foot distribution warehouse. LDC Industrial Realty, based in San Clemente, won approval to build the warehouse at the northeast corner of Alessandro Boulevard and Day Street, the Riverside Press-Enterprise reported. The City Council voted...
therealdeal.com
LA County and OC host nearly a quarter of top U.S. housing markets
Los Angeles and Orange counties have almost a quarter of the nation’s priciest real estate ranked by zip codes. The SoCal counties are home to 23 of the nation’s 100 priciest zip codes for housing, the Orange County Register reported, citing a RealtyHop study. ranked zip codes by...
therealdeal.com
LA ranks near bottom of 2023 residential market forecast
With just weeks to go before the new year, Realtor.com on Thursday published its 2023 housing forecast for the country’s 100 largest metro areas — and L.A. ranks near the bottom. The website’s model incorporates data from local housing markets and the economy to predict year-over-year overall prices...
therealdeal.com
House listings drop 26% in LA County during November
During November, the number of listings for single-family homes declined 26 percent in Los Angeles County, according to a new quarterly report from Douglas Elliman. There were 1,794 listings in L.A. County in November compared to October, when there were 2,426 homes listed in the county. However, In a year-over-year comparison, there was a 5.8 percent uptick in listings. In November 2021, there were only 1,695 listings.
therealdeal.com
Amadora Heights looks to build 10 apartments in Venice
Amadora Heights aims to build 10 apartments above offices and restaurants in Venice. The Harbor City-based developer led by Marjan Sarshar, founder of Kreation Organic Juice, has filed plans for the mixed-use complex at 726 Rose Avenue, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. It would replace a commercial building converted from a...
