Auburn, GA

Derick Hall and Colby Wooden declare for the NFL Draft

By JD McCarthy
 4 days ago
Auburn’s dynamic defensive duo of Derick Hall and Colby Wooden are moving on to the NFL.

They both announced their intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft on Tuesday with videos on social media. The outcome has been expected for quite some time as Hall accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl and Wooden went through Senior Day festivities despite being a junior.

Hall, a team captain this year, was named to the All-SEC second team as a senior. He finished with 60 tackles and led the team with 12.0 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks. He also had an interception, a fumble recovery, and forced two fumbles.

The Gulf Port, Mississippi, native finished his career on the Plains with 146 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, and 19.5 sacks.

Wooden becomes a disruptive player who was capable of lining up inside or outside along the defensive line. He ended his 2022 campaign with 45 tackles and was second on the team with 11.5 tackles for loss, and 6.0 sacks. He also broke up three passes, forced two fumbles, and recovered three.

The Lawrenceville, Georgia, product made 152 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 15.0 sacks, and blocked one kick in his career.

