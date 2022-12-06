Read full article on original website
Related
Incoming Rep. Frost says he was denied D.C. apartment over bad credit
Maxwell Frost, the Democratic representative-elect for Florida's 10th Congressional District and the first member of Generation Z elected to Congress, said Thursday he was denied an apartment in the District of Columbia over bad credit. Why it matters: Frost said his bad credit stemmed from him taking on debt to...
Emhoff warns of "epidemic of hate" amid rising antisemitism
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff warned Wednesday of an "epidemic of hate" facing the U.S. during a roundtable he convened at the White House. Driving the news: "There's an epidemic of hate facing our country. We're seeing a rapid rise in antisemitic rhetoric and acts," Emhoff said during the roundtable, which included Jewish leaders and White House officials.
How the Biden admin says Brittney Griner's release happened
President Biden made the "painful decision" to swap jailed basketball star Brittney Griner for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout after determining that Russia was never going to meet his demand that another jailed American, Paul Whelan, also be freed, U.S. officials said on Thursday. The big picture: Not only did...
Rep. Gosar deletes tweet backing Trump's call to "terminate" parts of Constitution
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) on Wednesday posted, then deleted, a tweet stating he supported former President Trump's call to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over baseless claims of election fraud. Why it matters: The tweet, which included a screenshot of Trump's original social media post calling for termination of...
Jimmy Lai, pro-democracy tycoon, sentenced to 5 years in Hong Kong prison
Hong Kong sentenced a pro-democracy media tycoon to five years and nine months in prison Saturday, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: The media mogul, Jimmy Lai, is considered one of the most prominent critics of China, and activists see his sentencing as a major blow to freedom within the city, The New York Times reports.
Sam Bankman-Fried will testify before House committee next Tuesday
Sam Bankman-Fried will testify before the House Committee on Financial Services next Tuesday as part of the panel's investigation into FTX's collapse. Why it matters: Bankman-Fried has embarked on a wide-ranging media tour after the company filed for bankruptcy but hasn't testified under oath. The former CEO missed a separate...
Peru's impeached former president asks Mexico for asylum
Mexico's government is in talks with Peru's former President Pedro Castillo to grant asylum to the impeached leader who now faces criminal charges, Mexican officials confirmed. The big picture: Castillo met with Mexico's ambassador to Peru while in detention in Lima Thursday, per tweets from Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard,...
Marjorie Taylor Greene's MAGA power play
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is making a new play for influence, becoming a surprising yet crucial defender of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Why it matters: Greene has a playbook to follow from another bombastic outsider who climbed the ranks within the House GOP, moving from a fringe conservative to a key party player who now serves in leadership — Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).
Club Q shooting suspect: Unsealed documents show dismissed 2021 charges
A Colorado judge on Thursday unsealed documents involving dismissed charges against the suspected Club Q mass shooter stemming from a June 2021 bomb threat incident during which the suspect vowed to become "the next mass killer." Why it matters: In the aftermath of the Nov. 19 shooting at Club Q...
Florida lawmaker behind "Don't Say Gay" bill accused of COVID aid fraud
The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the state's controversial "Don't Say Gall" bill has been indicted for COVID-19 relief fraud, per a Department of Justice statement Wednesday. The big picture: A federal grand jury returned a six-count indictment against state Rep. Joe Harding (R-Williston), 35, who said he pleaded not guilty...
Kyrsten Sinema goes independent, scrambles Senate
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said in remarks published at 6 am ET Friday that she's leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. Why it matters: It's a political earthquake that will shake up the Senate — and a gut punch for Democrats just three days after they secured a 51-49 majority.
Axios Power Players: 14 influential people in D.C., including Taylor Heinicke, Carla Hayden, Hany Hassan
Everyone’s a power player in Washington, right? Yes, but: We’re highlighting the 14 we think had the biggest impact around town this year. What’s happening: The brains behind I-82 — the ballot measure that will change how we dine and tip — top our inaugural list. How it works: We reflected on the past year’s headlines, considered what’s coming in 2023 and polled our most plugged-in sources about who they believe has shaped Washington the most. Our unscientific list is produced entirely by our editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way.People who made the power list were not...
D.C. Council likely to pass domestic worker protection bill
D.C. is likely to pass a law soon that would extend workplace protections to domestic workers — including nannies, gardeners, cleaners, and personal assistants. Why it matters: The bill has been in the works since 2019 and would give the estimated 4,000 domestic workers in D.C. the same protections afforded to other workers. Details: The bill also covers domestic workers under local human rights laws.It requires employers of domestic workers to provide a written contract prior to the first day of employment that includes a start date, location of work, a schedule, information on paid and unpaid leave, whether a...
Axios
Washington, DC
98K+
Followers
56K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0